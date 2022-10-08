Chalk art winners announced in Neosho
From the Neosho Arts Council
Downtown Neosho’s sidewalks became canvases for works of chalk art this past weekend during the Neosho Fall Festival. Winners from the Neosho Arts Council’s annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest have been announced:
Age 16 to Adult Division
First Place: Amie McAllister
Second Place: Alexandra Braun
Third Place: Kirsten Coffey
Age 11-15 Division
First Place: Louella Hodson
Second Place: Asher Hitchcock
Third Place: Itzel Rodriguez
Age 6-10 Division
First Place: Cerrenity Reynolds
Second Place: Greyson Crane
Third Place: Vivi Willis
“We love turning downtown Neosho into a large temporary work of art,” said Sarah Serio, president of Neosho Arts Council. The council provides professional chalk pastels to each entrant so the works will last on the sidewalk for several days and be totally washed away with the next rain.
The event draws participants from across the area and is popular with kids and adults alike. “It’s great to see professional artists taking part alongside the youth of our community,” Serio said. “We hope it inspires some kids to keep practicing their art skills and to keep taking part as they grow up.”
The event originated to grow participation in the arts within the community. Over the years the council has seen participants coming to the Fall Festival just to take part in the chalk art contest. “People come prepared to spend several hours working on their designs,” Serio explained. “They come with knee pads, towels to sit on, and umbrellas for shade.” And it’s not just the adults who come ready to draw. “We see families bring lawn chairs to set up while teens and kids are focused on drawing.”
The event will return next year during the Neosho Fall Festival. To learn about other upcoming events from Neosho Arts Council visit neoshoarts.net or follow @NeoshoArts on Facebook and Instagram.
Missouri Celebrates Farm to School Month
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson proclaimed October to be Farm to School Month in Missouri. Farm to School Month celebrates school nutrition professionals, farmers and ranchers nationwide for their contributions to feeding Missouri students.
“Farm to School Month is a great opportunity to share the work farmers, ranchers and schools do to feed students,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Providing healthy food for the next generation is an important aspect of Missouri Agriculture.”
Schools can celebrate Farm to School Month by participating in the national Crunch Off to bring awareness of Missouri grown products. Gather students, co-workers, community members and local food enthusiasts to crunch into a Missouri apple or any other locally grown produce during the month of October.
Missouri school districts and Early Childcare Education Centers (ECE) can purchase their produce from a local farmer and receive reimbursement up to $1,000 with the Promoting Specialty Crops in Missouri Schools Grant Program. This project aims to increase the consumption and knowledge of specialty crops in children and adults in schools/ECEs.
Each school/ECE is required to complete one educational activity about specialty crop production. It is highly encouraged that this activity include the farmer, and can be either in-person or virtual. The specialty crop can be for taste testing, educational activity or served in regular school meals.
If you grow apples or other produce and are interested in selling in bulk to schools and groups participating in the Crunch Off, contact Lexi Jose at alexis.jose@mda.mo.gov.
For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Master illusionist Rob Lake filming for Armed Forces Entertainment on October 19, 2022, in Miami, Okla.
From the Vokol Group
MIAMI — Rob Lake, known as one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists, will be filming his latest special for Armed Forced Entertainment at the historic Coleman Theater in Miami, Oklahoma on October 19, 2022.
Guests are invited to witness firsthand the reason why Armed Forces Entertainment continues to bring Rob’s awe-inspiring illusions to audiences worldwide. Tickets for audience members are free for this taping. To apply for complimentary tickets, please visit www.roblake.com/miami.
Armed Forces Entertainment, since 1951, has provided the best in American entertainment to US troops and family members stationed overseas. By expanding into recorded shows, their reach and impact have multiplied the joy and wonder available to audiences worldwide. Rob’s latest specials, recorded in 2021, have over half a million views to date and continues to be a juggernaut for the organization.
Rob’s show at the Coleman will feature never-before-seen illusions performed for the live audience that will be recorded for the expanded program that will be broadcast to troops overseas on Armed Forces Network and available online later in the year for the holidays.
“After more than 20 years performing for audiences across the globe, it feeds my soul and creativity to continue to develop and share new illusions with Armed Forces Entertainment,” said Lake.
Seating for the show will begin at 6:30pm and audience members are requested to wear dark and bold colors with no logos or print.
Called the “World’s Greatest Illusionist” by NBC, Rob is internationally renowned with sold-out shows and millions of dollars in tickets sold, online engagement of more than 70 million views across YouTube and Facebook, as a featured finalist on America’s Got Talent and most recently on Fox’s Game of Talents and E! News’s Daily Pop. This master illusionist has dominated the world of magic since becoming the youngest winner of the coveted Merlin Award for “International Stage Magician of the Year.” He serves as magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, world-famous theme parks, Broadway shows, and major public events. For more information, please visit www.roblake.com
Temporary benefit increase extended for Missouri WIC participants
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri WIC announces the extension of the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) starting Oct. 1, 2022. The new amounts will be $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. Previous CVB values range from $9 — $11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency starting Sept. 30 to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits on their eWIC card before redeeming any October benefits. Participants who redeem any October benefits before receiving the increase will not receive the increase until November.
Missouri WIC provides additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at approximately 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 116 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.
Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Nondiscrimination and complaint information can be found on our website at wic.mo.gov.
WIC is funded by the USDA and is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Balance Academy at Americare Senior Living Facilities having dramatic positive results on quality of life for residents
From Americare Senior Living
Americare Senior Living, a leading operator of senior living communities across Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Mississippi, is aggressively promoting and operating its signature Balance Academy falls reduction program to improve the lives of residents at its Assisted Living communities.
Falls are one of the leading causes of hospitalization for seniors, and a recognized detriment to quality of life. With the Balance Academy, Americare has developed a focused program designed to help seniors reduce falls by improving balance and improving confidence among its residents. More than 1,250 residents across the Americare communities have participated in the program, representing more than 50 percent of residents.
The purpose of the Academy is to address the pervasive, yet partially preventable, issue of seniors suffering from fall related injury or death. According to the Centers for Disease control, one in four Americans aged 65 or older falls each year and every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall. Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults. At this pace, falls result in more than 2.8 million injuries treated in emergency departments annually, including more than 800,000 hospitalizations and 27,000 deaths.
The program, in operation since 2020, has been refreshed and enhanced this summer with additional mandatory training for community administrators, directors of nursing and other critical positions.
“We believe and our experience with our Balance Academy had demonstrated, that falling is not an inevitable result of aging,” said Michael Hammond, President and COO of Americare. “Through practical lifestyle adjustments and exercise, the number of falls among seniors can be substantially reduced. That is the focus of Americare Balance Academy.”
The Balance Academy program is administered in three phases.
Phase 1 creates a baseline assessment of each participant’s fall risk through three tests that establish a specific profile for that individual.
Phase 2 involves the completion of a series of classes addressing balance, lower body strength and gentle conditioning all designed to help minimize the risk of falling for that individual.
Phase 3 is a 180-day reassessment in which the individual is again given the baseline tests to measure progress and next steps for continued balance improvement or for balance maintenance.
“As we improve balance, increase lower body strength and through gentle conditioning, we see a reduction in fall risk,” added Hammond.
“It is important to note that Balance Academy is not a one-time measurement and training, it is ongoing with regular measurement to maintain progress and keep residents encouraged.”
By addressing the significant concern of seniors, “the fear of falling,” through the Balance Academy program, Americare is making a measurable difference in the quality and length of life for its residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.