One Joplin Literacy Resource Drive
From One Joplin
Literacy impacts every aspect of a child’s future, including employment opportunities. On average, a low-income household has between zero and three age-appropriate books for children. One Joplin is on a mission to change that statistic for Joplin households.
One Joplin facilitates communication and collaboration among regional organizations in the areas of Education and Literacy, Health, and Poverty. The Education and Literacy Team is asking for assistance in gathering supplies to support early childhood and youth literacy. Donated items will be used in Parents as Teachers home visits. Books will be distributed to area families with information about children and adult literacy resources.
A resource drive is being held in the Month of May to collect new and gently used children’s and young adult books as well as supplies needed by Joplin Parents as Teachers. Items can be dropped off at any participating location or purchased from the Amazon Wish List https://amzn.to/3loZy1x and shipped directly to Joplin Parents as Teachers.
Over 1,000 books were collected through the drive in 2022. According to One Joplin Executive Director, Nicole Brown, “Books were labeled with a QR code and weblink to encourage parents to explore free local adult and children’s literacy resources. What better motivator for a parent to consider improving their literacy skills than a child asking to be read a story?” Partner agencies such as Higher Power Garage installed bookshelves to offer the books free of charge to clients. Volunteers distributed books to area blessing boxes and little free libraries. Kerri Clouse, Program Coordinator of Joplin Parents as Teachers shared, “We received over 200 items last year that were used in Kindergarten Bootcamps and home visits. Supplies collected through this drive play an integral role in preparing Joplin Schools’ youngest learners for kindergarten.”
Donation Drop Off Sites:
• Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce • Joplin Boys and Girls Club • Joplin City Hall • Joplin NALA Read • Joplin Public Library- Children’s Department • Joplin Schools, Administration Building • Keller Williams Realty Elevate • Freeman Health System, Main Campus • Freeman Childcare Center • Ozark Center, Will’s Place • Southwest Missouri Bank, any Joplin Location
For further information contact Nicole Brown at Director@OneJoplin.com or 417-726-9123.
The Show Must Go On: Three years later, ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ bubbles up on the CCPA stage
From the Community Council on the Performing Arts
The Community Council on the Performing Arts (CCPA) announces production dates for The Beverly Hillbillies, written by David Rogers, based on the TV program by Paul Henning: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fox Playhouse at 110 S. Main St. in downtown Nevada, MO. The play follows the rags-to-riches story of the slow-witted Clampett family after they discover oil in their back yard and move from the Ozark Mountains to Beverley Hills. The production is directed by Samantha Hartman. Thursday and Friday performances feature guest appearances from local musicians Ammon Hizer, Loren Hunt, and Deanna Rainey; dobroist Jon Green and fiddler Sarah Quick perform Saturday and Sunday. A Lobby Raffle features a variety of Ozark-themed items ranging from Branson-area show tickets to samples of Hillbilly Coffee from El Dorado Springs.
CCPA’s production of The Beverly Hillbillies proves that the show must go on! Originally slated to perform at the Fox Playhouse in April 2020, the show was suspended and put on hiatus when COVID hit. Director Samantha Hartman promised the actors they would keep their roles and the show would resume when the pandemic died down. Three years have passed, and the director has made good on her promise. Hartman says of the production, “Be prepared to laugh so hard that your stomach hurts and enjoy the down-home antics of the Beverly Hillbillies.”
CCPA’s production of The Beverly Hillbillies features stage veteran Jane Ann Hancock in the legendary role Granny, Robert Kalthoff as Jed Clampett, Shawn “Wedge” Johansen as Jethro, Gracie Parrish as Elly May, Richard Daut as Mr. Drysdale, Ricci Wood as Mrs. Drysdale, Lucia Green as Mrs. Hathaway and Cousin Pearl, Logan Jonker as Brewster and Detective Richards, Amanda Gilchrest as Emaline Fetty, Michael Serna as Colonel Foxhall, Judah Jonker as Percy Pennyweather and Turner, Nicole Randall as Mrs. Pennyweather, Ginsherri Freeze as Mrs. Stokely-Smythe, Emma Ortmann as Groovy Monaghan, Katie Crawford as Gloria, Aubrey Robinson as Fredrika, and Alex Neilson Elder as a firefighter.
When the play begins, the Clampetts are perfectly content with their meager existence. Little do they know that there is a vast reservoir of oil on their property. So overnight, Jed Clampett becomes a millionaire and is convinced to move his extended family to Beverly Hills. When Jed arrives in Beverley Hills, Jethro and Elly May successfully become “city-fied” while Granny struggles to acclimate to the new fineries. “Bad guys” take advantage of the Clampetts’ down-home hospitality and naivete and their mad-capped scheme to defraud Jed of his millions takes the play to new heights.
The CCPA was founded in 1973. For 50 years, the non-profit organization has provided a wide variety of entertainment to the community along with countless opportunities for community members of all ages to showcase their talents on stage. The goal of the CCPA is to preserve and promote the performing arts in the community. For more information, or if you wish to volunteer, visit CCPA’s Facebook page or contact the board at CCPA, P.O. Box 754, Nevada, Mo., 64772 or visit www.nevadamoccpa.org.
Pitt State announces new band director, assistant professor of musicFrom Pittsburg State University
A new director of athletic bands and assistant professor of music has been hired by Pittsburg State University and will be joining the Department of Music in August.
Joseph “Jobey” Wilson is a native of the region, having grown up in Oklahoma. As a youth, he marched with the Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps.
Wilson graduated in 1999 from the University of Oklahoma, earned his master’s in 2001 from the New England Conservatory, and completed his doctorate in 2020 from Boston University.
He’ll be returning to the Four States from the Boston area, where he has served as director of athletic bands at Bentley University. He also has taught at Boston College, the University of Southern Maine, and UMASS-Boston, and taught lessons in the Lexington and Hopkinton public schools.
“I am incredibly excited and honored to join Gorilla Nation! This campus is bursting with talent! I am originally from the Tulsa area, and my family and I are ecstatic for this opportunity to return to the region after 24 years in Boston,” he said.
Wilson has spent many summers teaching at Boston University’s famed Tanglewood Institute, the Atlantic Brass Quintet Seminar, and Boston Youth Symphony summer camps. He developed “Camp Jobey” Summer Brass Institutes at Boston College, which evolved into a year-round program.
Also working as a Boston freelance musician, Wilson has been principal tuba of the New Bedford, Lexington, and Atlantic Symphony Orchestras, and the Portland Brass Quintet.
He is a solo recording artist for PARMA Recordings and a clinician for the Eastman Music Company and is often called to perform with groups such as the Boston Pops, Boston Ballet, Portland Symphony, Rhode Island Philharmonic, Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and many others.
“We look forward to a wonderful association with Dr. Wilson and are very excited about the contributions that he will make to the Department of Music and the PSU Athletic Bands in the years ahead,” said Susan Marchant, chair of the Music Department.
Wilson fills a vacancy left by Professor Doug Whitten, who served as the director of athletic bands and specialized in low brass for almost 20 years. Whitten died last June.
Mercy Hospital Joplin earns A grade for safetyFrom Mercy Hospital Joplin
Mercy Hospital Joplin has received an A grade in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2023 Hospital Safety Grade. Mercy Joplin was among only 29% of hospitals across the country to earn the highest possible grade from the national nonprofit patient safety advocate group.
Leapfrog’s Safety Grade assesses hospitals nationwide based on the outcomes of their efforts to prevent medical errors, infections and other patient harm, and gives traditional letter grades that reflect their ability to keep their patients safe.
“We know our co-workers do excellent work on a day-to-day basis, so to have their efforts validated by this national organization is a great feeling,” said Donna O’Keefe, executive director of quality and patient safety. “This is our 16th A grade in the past 17 Leapfrog evaluations, so we’re very proud of the dedication our co-workers have to providing safe, high-quality care to their patients every time.”
In Missouri, Mercy Hospitals to receive an A grade in the spring 2023 assessments were: Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital Joplin, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Hospital St. Louis. In addition, Mercy Hospitals Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith received As. In addition to its seven A grades, three Mercy hospitals earned B ratings, demonstrating a consistent commitment to quality and safety across the board.
Statewide, Mercy’s A grades represent a huge portion of the total A grades received by all hospitals. Missouri has a total of 19 A grades, with five going to Mercy hospitals. In Arkansas, Mercy’s two A grades were among only seven earned throughout the state.
“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, Leapfrog uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The methodology is peer reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see Mercy’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
NEO Agriculture instructor named Master AgronomistFrom Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College agricultural instructor Alisen Anderson was named a Master Agronomist by Oklahoma State University’s Department of Plant and Soil Science.
The Master Agronomist Award is for individuals actively participating in agronomic efforts and contributing valuable public service due to their unique soil management and crop production efforts.
“This is an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to be able to contribute to Oklahoma agriculture,” said Anderson. “Oklahoma State and NEO have taught me countless ways to give back to an industry that feeds, fuels, and clothes the world.”
Anderson attended NEO from 2007 to 2009. She began working as an academic advisor in 2012 and was hired in the agriculture department in 2013. Anderson teaches plant science, soil science and agricultural leadership. While at NEO, she implemented a research farm of five field plots and 22 acres and acquired a National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant to build a greenhouse.
Anderson said, “When I attended NEO as a student, I fell in love with the servant leadership aspect of the faculty and staff and wanted to do the same in a professional role. I am blessed beyond measure to do two of my greatest passions at once.”
The farm and greenhouse have hosted more than 100 class and honors projects and field day events. The research farm has grown soybeans, corn, winter wheat and sunflowers in partnership with OSU and local producers as Anderson teaches students about germination, emergence, weed and pest control.
Anderson thanked the NEO Crop Committee. Zach Rendel, Jake Tynon, Twin River Farms, Chock Scammon, Deven Foster, and Greg Leonard.
Anderson and her husband, Jared, farm corn, wheat and soybeans and operate a ranch with 500 commercial cattle in Ottawa County. They have three children and are active in the Young Farmers and Ranchers group at the state and national levels.
For more information, please contact NEO Agriculture department chair Mary Booth at mary.booth@neo.edu or 918-540-6998.
