Students planning for 20th anniversary of The Big Event
From Pittsburg State University
Leaders in PSU’s Student Government Association are not just juggling coursework and extracurricular activities this fall — they’re also busy planning for the milestone year of an annual community-wide event designed to give back.
The Big Event, planned for April 1, 2023, will be in its 20th year. This year’s event is being led by President Tarynn Brenner (business management); Vice President Khadija Ceesay (English); Executive Director of Operations Hannah Eckstein (biology/Spanish major); Campus Engagement Director Bella Bertoncino (interior design); Community Engagement Director Riley Johnson (biology); and Multicultural Affairs Director Rachel Ruiz (chemistry).
The project sends students across Pittsburg, where hundreds of students will work at more than 50 homes on simple clean-up and beautification projects such as washing windows, weeding, planting flowers, and picking up trash.
Pre-pandemic, the event often drew upwards of 800 students. In 2021, more than 300 students turned out in support of the community.
Johnson, the community engagement director, said the event is on track to have more than 400 students participating in the 2023 event.
To raise funds for tools, trash bags, and other materials needed to pull it off, he and other Big Event leaders have started a campaign.
“We’re hoping to get 20 people each month for the next few months to donate $20 in honor of us doing this for 20 years,” he said.
To donate, visit psufoundation.givingfuel.com/big-event-2023.
Ozark Festival Orchestra to offer holiday concert Dec. 4
From the Ozark Festival Orchestra
The Ozark Festival Orchestra will continue its 43rd season with “Winter Wonderland: Holiday Celebration” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 at the Monett High School Performing Arts Center in Monett.
This will be the second concert led by the OFO’s new music director, Alexandra Kovatch. She has been director of orchestras at Drury University in Springfield since 2020 as well as director of the Springfield Chamber Orchestra.
The concert will include a potpourri of favorite selections for the Christmas holidays. From the concert stage, the orchestra will play two excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Nutcracker” and Lehar’s jaunty “Gold and Silver Waltz.” Handel’s ever popular “Hallelujah” chorus from “Messiah” will fit in with secular seasonal songs orchestrated for a concert setting, including “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and Mel Tormé’s “The Christmas Song.” Traditional Christmas music such as “The Holly and the Ivy” and a number of carols will complete a concert sure to raise spirits and inspire job for the season.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and free for children high school age and under. The performing arts center is located on the north side of Monett High School, 1 David Sippy Drive in Monett, west of the the Price Cutter supermarket at Bridle Lane and East Cleveland Avenue.
The OFO will continue its season with its next concert, “Love Is In The Air,” on Feb. 19 at the performing arts center, which will include the annual Young Artists performance.
The OFO is a community orchestra composed of players from southwest Missouri and nearby towns, focusing primarily on classical music. The orchestra is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization supported by sponsors, memberships, local foundations, ads in the orchestra program book and funds managed by the Monett Community Foundation.
Taylor Cerne appointed Pittsburg Fire Chief
From the city of Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, KS – The City of Pittsburg has announced that Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne has been appointed to the position of Fire Chief for the Pittsburg Fire Department. Cerne will succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly, who recently announced his retirement.
“Taylor has been with the Fire Department for seventeen years in positions of increasing responsibility,” says City Manager Daron Hall. “His transition from Battalion Chief to Fire Chief will allow the Department to continue operating at a high level, while allowing him to use his leadership skills for the benefit of the firefighters. He will do an excellent job and I appreciate his commitment to our community.”
Taylor Cerne is a native of Altamont, Kansas and has lived in Pittsburg for 20 years. Cerne joined the Pittsburg Fire Department in March of 2005 and has held multiple positions at the department, most recently Battalion Chief.
WGU Missouri commemorates Veterans Day with new scholarship for veterans, active-duty military and their families
From WGU Missouri
ST. LOUIS — In celebration of Veterans Day, WGU Missouri has launched a new scholarship for active-duty military personnel, veterans and their spouses who are interested in furthering their education. The “Military Appreciation Scholarship,” valued at up to $2,500 each, is open to new students who plan on enrolling in any of the online, nonprofit university’s 60+ undergraduate and graduate degree programs in IT, business, K-12 teacher education, and health professions, including nursing.
WGU Missouri’s programs are competency-based, providing flexibility and workforce-focused degree programs that active-duty military members, veterans, and their families need. Approximately 11 percent of WGU Missouri’s students are active-duty military personnel, veterans or immediate family members of military personnel. WGU also consistently receives recognition for its efforts to support military students and was recently named as one of the Top Military Friendly® College and Universities for the 12th consecutive year by Military Advanced Education and Transition Magazine.
“WGU has demonstrated a strong commitment to helping servicemen and women apply their knowledge and life experiences toward a high-quality degree that will open up career opportunities in a number of fields,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of WGU Missouri. “One way we’re proud to give back to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe is through this military-exclusive scholarship offering. WGU also offers military members flexible, affordable degree programs that are approved for VA education benefits under the GI Bill – which means that veterans and military members are generally eligible for benefits that, paired with our low, flat-rate tuition, cover most program costs.”
The “Military Appreciation Scholarship” is open to new students who have been officially admitted to WGU and qualify as active-duty military personnel, veterans or military spouses. Each $2,500 scholarship will be applied at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need and current competency, as well as other considerations. Students can apply for the scholarship online at wgu.edu/militaryappreciation.
Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU’s competency-based education model allows students to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn, rather than basing progress on a number of credit hours. Faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support and individualized instruction. While the university’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their programs, saving them both time and money.
For more information about WGU Missouri or how the university supports service members and their families, visit wgu.edu/military.
Fast Track Incentive Grant application now open for 2022-23
From the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant application for the 2022-23 academic year is now open, with a few key adjustments making it possible for more Missourians to receive funding for postsecondary education and training to join the workforce.
Fast Track is a financial aid program for adults that the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development administers for those who are at least 25 years old or for adults who have not attended high school or a postsecondary institution in the past two years, have not earned a bachelor’s degree, and do not exceed income limits.
A notable change resulting from legislation that passed in 2022 is the expansion to include more training providers and registered apprentices. Qualified students attending a training provider or apprenticeship program approved under the Office of Workforce Development’s Eligible Training Provider System and enrolled in a Coordinating Board designated Fast Track program can receive financial aid through the program.
“Fast Track is a valuable program that continues to serve a key population,” said Leroy Wade, interim commissioner of higher education. “With the recent changes in the program, more Missouri adult learners will avoid or lessen student loan debt as they pursue continued education. The addition of apprenticeships and training providers will help grow Missouri’s workforce and strengthen the state’s economy.”
Also included under Senate Bill 672, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough and signed by Gov. Mike Parson on July 1 are provisions that extend Fast Track through Aug. 28, 2029, and eliminates the possibility of the grant being converted into a loan if residency and work requirements were not met.
Although the revised program requires an individual be a Missouri resident for two years prior to receiving the grant for some individuals, active duty service members and military spouses are exempt from that requirement.
The legislation passed earlier this year with an added benefit for those participating in a U.S. Department of Labor-approved Registered Apprenticeship. It allows those individuals to receive aid for education-related costs, such as tools, books, and uniforms if they are eligible for Fast Track.
The Fast Track program has awarded nearly $3.3 million in aid since it began distributing funds in fall 2019. The average amount awarded in 2022 was $4,117, nearly $2,000 more per recipient than in the program’s first year. Allied health, computer science, business/accounting, and education were the top programs among grant recipients in 2022.
To access the 2022-23 application, visit journeytocollege.mo.gov and click on the State Financial Aid Portal. Applicants should also enroll at the college or university they plan to attend, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the program year in which they’re applying.
To learn more about Fast Track and the eligibility requirements, visit mofasttrack.com.
College students partner with senior citizens on wellness activities to break aging stereotypes
From Pittsburg State University
Julia Robertson always thought her future career would involve working with children.
A class that meets every Friday morning at the Pittsburg Family YMCA has changed her thinking: now she’s planning to work with older adults.
“I feel like this is what I was put on this earth to do,” she said. “It feels like a calling.”
Robertson, a sophomore therapeutic recreation major from Springfield, Missouri, was referring to Therapeutic Interventions for Older Adults — a class started at Pittsburg State University by Laura Covert-Miller.
The title might sound clinical, but the class is anything but: picture school recess with frisbees and hula hoops and orange traffic cones and lots of clapping and cheering and high fives. Except in this case, it’s for individuals ages 50+.
Robertson declares it “the best class for students to take at Pitt State.”
“I’ve learned so much about what to expect when I get older, and how I’d like to be treated. We’re all trying to reach a goal together,” she said. “It’s my favorite thing and I look forward to it every week.”
Robertson said it helped transform her college experience from feeling “a bit like a fish out of water” the first few weeks.
“I’ve met so many fun people, and I feel like such a part of the community,” she said.
It’s one of several such experiences designed by Covert-Miller for students to interact with various segments of the community — like TR-iffic Field Day, an annual event put on by her therapeutic recreation students that give them skills and confidence working with individuals with disabilities.
Learn by doing
Covert-Miller’s own background includes working with older adults at an Omaha, Nebraska, wellness center, in retirement communities, and as a personal trainer and group exercise leader for a physical therapy company.
“Learn by doing — that’s PSU’s motto, and definitely my motto,” she said in 2020 when she received the Excellence in Teaching Award from the College of Education. “I want our students, once they graduate from our program, to have enough experience to put them at the top of the field. I want their potential employers to see they already have experience with various populations in the recreation process to put them above other applicants.”
The goal of the class at the YMCA, Covert-Miller said, is for students to have a better understanding of aging and how to improve therapeutic-based activities for older adults.
“This is to help students learn techniques, how to teach interventions in a manner everyone can understand and participate in,” she said. “And they have to develop the ability to change things on the fly.”
Breaking stereotypes
The class is also designed to break down the stereotypes of aging — to expand students’ mindset of what aging can look like.
“Some people think there’s only one way to age,” she said. “I want students to realize there is so much more than can happen once you turn 50 and beyond.
That, in a nutshell, describes Doris Grotheer and her brother, Jim Harris, who joined in the fun one Friday.
Grotheer, 71, is a retired school librarian, and Harris, 67, is a retired music teacher. Both are active and physically fit — Harris bikes each day when weather allows.
“I love that this class is like recess,” Grotheer said. “When I was in school, as a kid, I always looked forward to recess, and it’s the same way now. It makes me feel energized.”
George Parsons, 68, drives to Pittsburg from near Nashville, Missouri, each week for the class.
“It’s great to have old folks like me mixing with young folks like them,” said Parsons, who has overcome several health challenges in the past few years. “I really look forward to it. I’m trying to talk more older people into coming.”
Students like Brody Tickel, a senior from Cherokee majoring in psychology, and Hayley Ritter, a junior from DeSoto majoring in nursing, said they, too, look forward to it every week and love directing activities like Capture the Flag and Tic Tac Toe Bingo.
“Ultimately, I want to work with this population,” Tickel said. “This was fun and showed me I do like it. It opened my eyes to how to approach individuals at this age. Some are more fit than I am!”
Learn more about PSU’s Health, Human Performance, and Recreation Department at www.pittstate.edu/education/hhpr/index.html.
