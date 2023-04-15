Check Out Hunger campaign collects nearly $42,000 for hunger relief
From Ozarks Food Harvest
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— More than 60 local grocers partnered with Ozarks Food Harvest for the 24th annual Check Out Hunger campaign, raising nearly $42,000 from customer donations to provide more than 165,000 meals across the Ozarks.
The fundraiser wrapped up at the end of December, but The Food Bank received checks from grocers throughout the first three months of 2023. Charitable donations tend to drop after the holidays, which makes this an ideal time for Ozarks Food Harvest to receive a financial boost.
“We’re currently experiencing a higher demand for food than during the height of the pandemic,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO at Ozarks Food Harvest. “These Check Out Hunger donations come at a perfect time to help us feed more families in need of assistance.”
Check Out Hunger gives shoppers the opportunity to add a $1, $3 or $5 tax-free donation to their grocery bill at the register of participating retailers during the holiday season. Participating grocers include Apple Market, Country Mart, Harter House, King Cash Saver, King Food Saver, Price Cutter, Ramey, Rhodes Family Price Chopper, Town & Country Supermarket and Woods Supermarket.
Harter House stores in Hollister, Kimberling City, Nixa, Shell Knob, Springfield and Strafford have been major contributors to The Food Bank’s Check Out Hunger campaign since 2008. In that time, they have helped provide more than 590,000 meals for children, families and seniors across southwest Missouri.
“We were proud to partner with Ozarks Food Harvest again for their annual Check Out Hunger campaign,” said Andrew Bettlach, owner of two Harter House grocery stores. “It’s a great way to build awareness and give back to the community, especially when so many families continue to face hunger.”
Since 1998, the Check Out Hunger campaign has raised more than $760,000 to help provide more than 3.5 million meals to The Food Bank’s network of 270 community and faith-based charities.
Oklahoma CareerTech recognizes Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College with 2023 Partners in Progress award
From Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
The Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education and Oklahoma Association of Technology Centers presented awards to some of Oklahoma CareerTech’s most valued industry partners at the annual Partners for Progress awards ceremony on February 21, 2023.
Partners were recognized for making outstanding contributions to the improvement, promotion, development and progress of career and technology centers in Oklahoma.
Northeast Tech selected NEO as its 2023 Partner in Progress for the college’s commitment to work with them to help fill a critical workforce need by creating a solid pipeline of healthcare workers through a bridge-to-RN program at Northeast Tech’s Kansas campus.
“We appreciate CareerTech for recognizing NEO and our nursing program,” said NEO President Dr. Kyle J. Stafford. “For more than 40 years, we have produced many nurses that serve our community and region. Our partnership with NE Tech has helped us expand our program to better serve the workforce needs in Northeastern Oklahoma.”
Among the attendees were Oklahoma legislators, technology center superintendents, leaders, and representatives from the companies recognized by OACTE and OATC.
“Our partnership with NEO is a perfect example of how education organizations can work together to create a better workforce,” said Northeast Tech Superintendent Roger Crutchfield. “The healthcare field has a need, together we listened to and developed a plan to meet that need. In return, NEO established a successful bridge to RN program at our campus and in doing so, is helping spread the mission of career tech.”
The NEO Nursing Fast-Track program provides Licensed Practical Nurses and Licensed Paramedics with the option to take classes on the NEO campus in Miami or the Northeast Tech campus in Kansas, Oklahoma, and become an associate degree registered nurse (ADN) in as little as one year.
For more information, please contact NEO Nursing department chair Kathleen Norman at Kathleen.norman@neo.edu or 918-540-6312.
Governor Parson highlights new website for Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
From the Missouri governor’s office
(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) — Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has launched a new website: www.missouri988.org. The site provides information for anyone who may be experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis.
“The 988 crisis call line created a more streamlined and effective resource for Missourians in behavioral health crisis,” Governor Parson said. “We know that when individuals are experiencing crisis the sooner we can connect them to support and provide assistance the better. This website adds even more access to critical resources that will help save lives.”
“The new website is another tool to advance crisis services and connect Missourians to the evidence-based, care continuum for behavioral health services statewide,” said DMH Director Valerie Huhn. “Providing more ways to reach crisis care and support is integral to reducing the burden on law enforcement/emergency response and other public health services.”
The newly designated 988 phone number went live nationwide on July 16, 2022. Since that time, it has routed thousands of individuals to local, trained crisis specialists at Missouri’s 988 centers. The 988 crisis line connects anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis to compassionate, accessible care and support, available 24/7. Support is free and confidential.
Learn more about the new website at www.missouri988.org.
Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis? Help is available. If you or someone you know needs support call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
