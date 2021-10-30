Noted musician with incredible story coming to the Bicknell Center
From Pittsburg State University
For Sam Baker, every day is good. Every song, a celebration.
On Nov. 12, the Austin-based folk singer will be performing in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University.
His journey to becoming a touring folk musician began in 1986 after a Peruvian terrorist group placed a bomb in a train car luggage rack that exploded above his head.
The blast killed several of his fellow passengers, including a child sitting next to him. Only minutes before, at age 32, Baker was a young, healthy man on vacation with friends in an exotic foreign land.
Barely clinging to life, he suffered multiple traumas, including brain injury, severe hearing loss, and would endure many reconstructive surgeries.
During his long and painful recovery, melodies and songs started coming to him. But his fingers were broken. Nouns eluded him, and he had to relearn playing a guitar upside down. Several of his songs relate directly to the attack, his near death, and recovery. Others are like short stories, written in the voices of struggling characters who somehow always persevere. Still others ring like hymns.
His album “Say Grace” was listed by Rolling Stone as one of the top 10 country music albums of 2013, and the next year, he was featured on National Public Radio’s Fresh Air program.
Now, breaking out from a nearly 18-month pandemic pause in performing, he and his full band — including Radoslav Lorkovic on piano and accordion and string player Tim Lorsch — will reunite for a concert in the Bicknell Center’s 280-seat Bill and Dottie Miller Theater.
The concert is the first to be produced by the nonprofit music organization Olive Street Presents, Ltd. with the assistance of an arts grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.
Forming the nonprofit was the “pandemic pastime project” of Carol Puckett and Rob Poole of Pittsburg. Since 2009, the couple has hosted nearly 100 house concerts, bringing full-time national and international touring folk musicians into their home for live performances for small audiences in an intimate setting.
Creating a nonprofit meant taking it to the next level by sharing the music they love with audiences on a larger scale.
“In the beginning, I had this impulsive idea to buy a venue, but for now, we’re just hoping to team up with our two local stages and anyone else to produce some events and see where it goes,” Poole said.
He praised the expertise and passion of the staff at the Bicknell Center.
“They’re eager to have outside organizations bring quality performances to the theater,” Poole said. “Hopefully, if we can get a good turnout for our first show, it lays a foundation to do more events in the future. Who knows? Maybe a summer music series, maybe someday a folk festival?”
Reservations can be made at https://olivestreetpresents.org. A donation button on the page will allow ticket buyers to use any bank card. The suggested donation for a general admission seat is $22.
Temporary benefit increase for Missouri WIC participants
From Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Missouri WIC is temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) during November and December to $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants. Standard CVB values range from $9-11.
WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The Continuing Resolution to Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act gave the USDA authority to temporarily increase the CVB. Missouri WIC has elected to use this authority in November and December 2021 to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month.
Eligible participants need to contact their local WIC agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before November 1 to avoid any delays.
WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 117 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.
Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.
Pittsburg Mayor Chuck Munsell provides 2021 State of the City Address
From city of Pittsburg
Pittsburg Mayor Chuck Munsell released his 2021 state of the city address video this week. In his address, the mayor discusses how the local economy is performing after an unprecedented year in 2020, and spotlights some local small businesses that have been resilient despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“In my time serving the citizens of Pittsburg, I have seen our community celebrate many triumphs and weather many storms. But the past two years has topped them all,” says Munsell. “In many ways, 2021 has been an extraordinary year. Despite the pandemic, the City of Pittsburg sales tax revenues are going up. New businesses are relocating to our community and businesses are expanding. Another challenge to the city as well as other businesses face, is finding employees that want to work.”
Munsell acknowledged city employees in all departments who worked 24/7 to serve the citizens throughout the pandemic.
“The city, like all businesses, had to adapt to COVID restrictions. I want to thank all our city employees for the services they provided during these trying times,” said Munsell. “I want to recognize our employees that worked in utilities, water, streets, and the emergency responders that couldn’t work remotely and had to come in every day of this pandemic. Also, a thank you to the workers that were able to work from home.”
Munsell’s state of the city address focuses on three local businesses that were especially impacted by COVID restrictions, and found creative ways to serve customers and take care of their employees.
“Our small, locally-owned businesses in Pittsburg have worked especially hard during the pandemic,” Munsell said. “Today, I want to highlight a few of these businesses and the people behind the scenes who work so hard to provide for their families and employees, and offer services to our community.”
Munsell’s video follows the stories of business owners Lori Horton of Celebrations by Lori, Rick Parsons of Bob’s Grill, and Sara Narges of Sara Loree’s Bridal & Formal. Each business owner shares how they adapted to the challenges of the pandemic and the ways the community of Pittsburg rallied behind them.
“It’s examples like these that inspire us and remind us what a wonderful community Pittsburg is,” said Munsell. “I want to express my gratitude to the citizens of Pittsburg for the opportunity to serve you. 2021 has been a remarkable year and we have much to look forward to.”
The 2021 State of the City Address is now available to view on the city’s YouTube Channel, Facebook page, and on Cox Channel 6 and CrawKan Channel 406.
MoJobs Connect Mobile App launched to help job seekers on the go
From Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has launched a mobile app to better connect job seekers with hiring employers. The new MoJobs Connect mobile app will help provide Job Center services to customers right from their cell phone.
The new, free application will give job seekers in Missouri the ability to search and apply for jobs directly from their phones and personal electronic devices.
Each time the app is opened, it instantly provides a list of recent job openings that match the user’s resume.
Using the app, job seekers can create or upload resumes, find their nearest Missouri Job Center (including address, phone number, and email contact) based off of the zip code associated with their account, save their favorite jobs, and see their most recent job searches and views.
“Missourians can now access MoJobs services and conduct job searches from the palms of their hands,” said Dr. Mardy Leathers, Missouri Director of Workforce Development. “This new app will broaden the reach of our services and help more job seekers than ever before.”
The app also links to the jobs.mo.gov Twitter feed, so the job seeker can see tips and resources being disseminated by the Office of Workforce Development.
The free MoJobs app is available in both the Google Play and Apple Stores for both Android and iOS platforms free of charge.
Learn more about career and training opportunities at jobs.mo.gov.
PCMS ranked in the top 15% of middle schools in Kansas
From Pittsburg USD 250
Pittsburg Community Middle School received the ranking of #43 in Kansas Middle Schools; this places the school in the top 15% of middle schools in Kansas by U.S. News & World Report.
“We are extremely excited about the recognition.” Says Laura Earl, PCMS Principal, “Our staff works diligently to meet individual learning needs and provide rigorous learning opportunities for all students. This recognition is evidence of their hard work and dedication. We are also very proud of our students because they rose to the occasion and achieved their personal best.”
For each state, schools were assessed on their pupils’ proficiencies in mathematics and reading, as measured by state assessment tests. Half of the ranking formula was the results themselves; the other half was the results in the context of socioeconomic demographics. In other words, the top-ranked schools are high-achieving ones that succeeded in educating all of their students. All data for the rankings are from third-party sources, including the U.S. Department of Education.
Dr. Brad Hanson, Assistant Superintendent of Schools added, “This recognition is very well deserved by the students and staff at PCMS. We have seen students in all of our subgroup areas within PCMS performing at or above their peers across the state on state assessments over the past few years. Although these rankings specifically target state assessment scores at the middle school level from the 2018-2019 school year, we continue to see positive growth with our students in these state assessments at all levels within our school district.”
Pittsburg Schools was notified on Thursday, October 21st, and celebrated with PCMS staff on Monday morning.
See the full report here: https://www.usnews.com/
education/k12/kansas/
pittsburg-middle-school-
267178.
