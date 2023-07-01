Daughter follows in father’s footsteps: ‘I want to contribute to something for the greater good’
From Pittsburg State University
Incoming freshman Anjali Gupta hopes to combine her love for chemistry and her desire to help people by contributing to advancements in the medical field. She’s off to a great start: since her sophomore year in high school, she’s conducted research at Pittsburg State’s National Institute for Materials Advancement, and in May she was given the prestigious Governor’s Scholar Award.
The Governor’s Scholars Program recognizes outstanding graduating seniors who finish in the top one percent of their high school graduating class. Anjali graduated from Pittsburg High School with a 4.5 and several college credits.
Now, she is following in the footsteps of her father — a father who happens to be among the top 2 percent of scientists in the world and who works at Pitt State.
Associate Professor Ram Gupta teaches in the Department of Chemistry and leads research at NIMA that focuses on green energy production and storage using nanomaterials.
His daughter plans to earn her degree in Chemistry with an emphasis in Pre-Medicine to be able to pursue her passion for medical research.
“Ultimately, I plan to become an infectious disease doctor and research treatments in that field,” she said.
Her work at NIMA has given her experience in a laboratory setting and the ability to understand scientific processes.
“What I really like about working here [NIMA] is that I contribute to something for the greater good,” Anjali said. “Even if I don’t discover a breakthrough, somebody could read about what we are doing and use it to help them come up with a solution.”
In the lab
Her experience in the lab wasn’t a special favor from dad; any qualified high school and university student with an interest in chemistry and research may apply to work at NIMA alongside scientists from around the world.
There, they’re working to find ways to convert agricultural and household waste — think chicken fat, used coffee grounds, and the parts of the soybean plants that are left in the field after harvest — into sustainable, eco-friendly products.
Or, more scientifically speaking, they’re working with polyurethanes, bio-based materials, polymer foams, and electroactive materials.
NIMA collaborates with industrial partners, organizations, state and federal agencies, and producer associations to develop and commercialize their research findings as intellectual property.
The labs give students like Anjali access to cutting edge equipment like a scanning electron microscope, X-ray diffraction, infrared spectrometer, thermal analyzer, and equipment used for synthesis and electrochemical testing.
A few years ago, two local high school students worked with Gupta to find a solution to convert biowaste like pomegranate shells, used coffee grounds, and soybean stems, leaves, and shells into an energy storage device.
Other students have helped to develop an eco-friendly, flame-retardant foam that can be used in commercial applications such as construction and automobiles.
The sky’s the limit
The skills that students like Anjali are learning also have a direct application to the workforce in Kansas, where nearly half a million people are employed in plastics and polymer industries.
Beyond Kansas, the sky’s the limit, her dad said, when it comes to these students finding lucrative jobs in the field — what they’re doing is the future.
Their work has attracted national attention, bringing to campus in recent months a U.S. congressman, the head of the National Science Foundation, and a top state official — all whom agreed that research here could lead to significant manufacturing and employment opportunities.
“There is so much potential here,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan on a visit in January. “The kind of work that is happening here at Pitt State should happen across the U.S. The ideas that are generated here, they can be the basis for us to become stronger, more competitive, and prosperous as a nation.”
Branson business icons Jack and Peter Herschend honored
From the Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau
(Branson, Mo.) — The Hawthorn Foundation selected Peter and Jack Herschend of Herschend Family Entertainment as this year’s Kit Bond Citizen Leadership Award honorees. This award was first given in 2018 to Missouri Senator Bond himself, Hawthorn’s founder.
Hawthorn Foundation is a group of statewide leaders dedicated to the economic prosperity of all Missourians. Governor Mike Parson and Senator Kit Bond were in attendance to help honor the Herschends, as well as many elected officials including Branson Mayor Larry Milton.
Branson Chamber of Commerce/CVB staff and board members joined other business leaders from around the state at Big Cedar Lodge for this year’s dinner, honoring the Herschend brothers on Thursday, June 15.
“Teresa and I were happy to join Senator Kit Bond, his wife Linda, and friends from across the state to honor Jack and Peter Herschend with the 2023 Kit Bond Citizen Leadership Award. We are proud of the Herschend family for their outstanding contributions in the Branson area and for exemplifying our Hawthorn Foundation mission to promote the economic prosperity of all Missourians,” Governor Mike Parson said.
Branson’s longtime community icons were the subject of several comments that evening highlighting the work of the homegrown entrepreneurs and founders of Silver Dollar City, recently named the #1 Theme Park in America by readers of USA TODAY. They are the owners of Herschend Family Entertainment (HFE), a privately owned themed-entertainment company that operates several theme parks and tourist attractions as well as the sports entertainment franchise Harlem Globetrotters.
“It truly was a wonderful night to celebrate two very amazing men, Jack, and Peter Herschend,” said Cynthia Carson, General Manager, Sight & Sound Theatres—Branson and current Chairperson of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “Both these men have been an inspiration to so many of us. I believe we are all better because they have taken risks, followed their dreams and pursued hard work promoting economic prosperity throughout our region.”
Locally, the Herschends commitment to raising the bar for tourism has seen investments of more than $100 million over several years in new rides at the theme park, housing for seasonal workers, improvements in infrastructure, and additional parking at Silver Dollar City.
“Following the lifelong leadership of Jack and Pete, the evening was just one more among countless bragging rights re-emphasizing the message that Branson is the place to play, the place to work, and the place to live,” said Jonas Arjes, Interim President/CEO, Branson Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Congratulations, Jack and Pete. Thank you for creating memories worth repeating and always leading with a servant’s heart.”
Tickets on sale for Building Bridges fundraiser: ‘Party Through the Decades’
From the Alliance of Southwest Missouri
JOPLIN, MO — Get ready for a blast from the past as local businesses and non-profits team up for the lip-sync battle of the decade! “Party Through the Decades” will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Joplin Elk’s Lodge #501.
Teams of up to 10 can register for $25 as they compete for bragging rights, trophies and prizes! General Admission tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door for all in attendance.
In addition to excellent entertainment, the event will include raffle items, a cash bar, snacks, games and dancing. Spots are filling up fast for teams as registration rolls out for the event!
Funds will benefit Building Bridges, a program designed to help adults improve their lives, resolve poverty, and thrive.
“It is so important to raise funds for the Building Bridges program because this is how we invest in our people in a tangible way as they work to make better lives for themselves and their families,” said Adrienne Weston, Building Bridges Coordinator for the Alliance of Southwest Missouri. “In my time with the program, I have seen multiple people make huge life improvements. I want them to see that the community around them cares and wants to support their efforts to be a positive and productive member of the community.”
Save the date and spread the word as we gear up for the groovin’ good time ahead!
Crystal Bridges launches community arts gallery with free focus exhibition Dear Friend
From Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced a new space to showcase the museum’s arts-based community projects, promoting social connection, dialogue, and community perspectives. The new Community Arts Gallery will open to the public on July 1 with Dear Friend, a free, focus exhibition by artist Leah Grant featuring a selection of large-scale reproduced letters written by local community members.
In 2022, as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, Grant facilitated creative writing workshops in community partner sites throughout Northwest Arkansas. Participants were invited to write an open letter to a friend during the workshops. With the permission of the community members, the artist recreated some of these letters at large scale for public display. Grant uses hot foil stamping to highlight specific words that resonate with her to create a new message within the letter, encouraging different communities to experience both intimacy and healing in public spaces.
“Dear Friend is adapted from a previous project I created where I wrote a series of open letters to a close friend in which I reflect on the current state of my mental health and the challenges I face while trying to be transparent with those around me,” said Grant. “This installation is very special to me – I wanted to share my experience with others and give them the same opportunity to heal through the vulnerability of putting their own thoughts and words on display.”
“Dear Friend is the perfect exhibition to guide the creation of the Community Arts Gallery in a meaningful and responsive way, and we’re grateful for Leah and the entire team’s commitment to making this a reality,” said Sara Segerlin, director of community engagement at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. “The gallery provides a dedicated space to spotlight local artists and community leaders who are working to energize and inspire the community through various creative projects. Research shows that art and social connection raises morale and improves quality of life, so we’re thrilled to continue to deepen community engagement through this new space.”
Dear Friend is on view at Crystal Bridges through November 27. Guests can view the exhibition for free; tickets are not required. An opening reception for the exhibition will be held on July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the new gallery. The reception is also free and open to the public.
Pittsburg Kite Festival takes off July 1
From the city of Pittsburg
Pittsburg, KS – Ten thousand kites are making their way to Pittsburg all the way from India for Pittsburg’s first ever Kite Festival, scheduled for Saturday, July 1. This high-flying adventure will take place from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Pittsburg High School.
Sponsored by Al Patel with Pitt Discount Liquor and Pitt Discount Smokes along with Chirag Patel with the Pittsburg Dairy Queen, this new event is partnering with the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department and is free to attend. Patel is providing a kite and thread for all participants. Food trucks will also be set up at the festival for those who wish to purchase food.
Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Director Toby Book extended his appreciation for the Patels’ generous support.
“The Kite Festival is just another opportunity to benefit the youth in Pittsburg,” said Book. “We are grateful for Al Patel and Chirag Patel for everything they do for the kids in our community.”
The Patels have contributed to several youth programs, with donations going to the city’s Family Response Advocate program, the annual Easter Egg Hunt, and O.K. Kids Day just to name a few.
During the Kite Festival, donations will be taken on site to benefit the Pittsburg Police Department’s Family Response Advocate program, which supports families in Crawford County.
For more information, contact the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department at (620) 231-8310.
