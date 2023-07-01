Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.