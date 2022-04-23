Two art grads combine forces for joint exhibit at PSU
From Pittsburg State University
The work of two graduates of the Pittsburg State University Department of Art is featured in a new art exhibit in the University Gallery in Porter Hall, on view through June 3.
The joint exhibit, by John Cohorst, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts (‘04) and a Master of Arts (‘06), and Holly Kranker, who earned a Bachelor of Arts (‘07), is called “No Space Like Home,” and explores the notion of home, both domestic and cosmic.
Cohorst is a Midwest-based artist, creating both functional and sculptural art objects. He has been an artist-in-residence and visiting artist at universities, a tour manager for a gallery, and has traveled, exhibited, and taught workshops across the U.S. He currently lives and works in Omaha, Nebraska.
He finds images of astronauts to be humorous, quirky, and a draw to people on many levels.
“For some, it’s scientific or about exploration, others see a nerdy outsider or a space cadet,” he said in his artist’s statement. “People find aspects of themselves in these quirky illustrations and are surprised when they see themselves reflected in the gold luster face shield!”
Kranker is a multi-disciplinary artist whose practice uses a variety of mediums. She is the residency program manager at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha, and also has worked as an artist-in-residence and as a studio manager and lead assistant to a renowned glass sculptor.
She has received awards from the Birger Sandzèn Memorial Gallery in contemporary metal craft and the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts in photography, and has work included in the National Park Foundation-Lewis and Clark Historic Trail permanent collection.
Focusing on their respective work and choice of clay as a primary medium, the artists discovered similarities within both of their practices around how we see ourselves in context to place and alongside each other.
Using humor, scale, and everyday items, they invite the viewer into a space of observation, contemplation, and inquiry to reflect on one’s own relationship to home and place.
“The viewer can find nostalgia, intrigue, and delight as they pass through the gallery space,” said Art Department Chair Jamie Oliver.
The exhibit is free and open to the public Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information: Call 620-235-4302 or email joliver@pittstate.edu.
Missouri business owner inducted into hall of fame
From Byrider
CARMEL Ind. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, made public the induction of Missouri business owner, Winston Sleeth, into the company’s hall of fame, which recognizes contributions to the growth and culture of Byrider.
“Winston has been so important to Byrider’s growth and success,” said Chris Hadley, the company’s Vice President of Franchising. “His perspective as a former corporate associate who grew to become a top franchise owner should be inspiring for all. He continues to be a passionate owner who gives back his time and insight to collaborate on innovation for our system. This contribution to Byrider is invaluable.”
Sleeth owns and operates three Byrider locations in Columbia, Joplin, and Springfield, Mo. The Springfield store has been awarded Byrider’s top dealership award the last four years in a row. All of Sleeth’s locations routinely receive Byrider’s Top 25 recognition annually.
He began his employment in Byrider’s corporate office as a part-time associate, handling the mail, in 1999. He moved into field account management and finance at multiple locations and then became a general manager. Following the continued success, Sleeth earned additional responsibilities as a Zone Manager over several territories before being offered the opportunity to invest as a franchisee.
Sleeth resides in Springfield, Mo. with his wife Elli and their three children, Austin, Delanee, and Ayla, as well as Roosevelt, the family dog. He has also recently diversified his franchise investments by owning a Crushr Mobile Dumpster compaction franchise. All of his Byrider locations are members of their respective chambers of commerce.
The initial induction notifications were made internally at Byrider’s annual convention in November 2021. Physically, the plaques were presented and hung in the official hall of fame in March 2022. There are 18 members in the Byrider hall of fame
About Byrider: Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealership and franchise systems, has sold more than 1.34 million cars at more than 140 locations across the country. Founded in 1989 as J.D. Byrider, the company recently rebranded and changed its name to Byrider. As part of its commitment to customer service, Byrider offers high-quality autos, trucks, and SUVs with on-site financing and features warranties and optional service plans with each vehicle sold. Each Byrider store features a state-of-the-art service department offering low-cost maintenance. Consumers who have been turned down for traditional bank financing are often able to “Buy, Finance and Drive On” with Byrider at www.byrider.com.
New pickleball courts coming to Four Oaks this summer
From the city of Pittsburg
Pickleball, a fun combination of badminton, ping-pong, and tennis, has made its way to Pittsburg. Given its newfound popularity, the west tennis courts by Four Oaks Golf Course will be made into six new pickleball Courts.
Toby Book, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Director, is very excited for the new addition. “There’s a strong base of players here in Pittsburg,” he says, highlighting how in demand these courts are.
The project will start, given acceptable weather, the first week of May and should take about a week to complete. A generous donation from Kansas Crossing Casino for $10,000 has helped to expedite the process.
“At Kansas Crossing Casino we like to work hard and play hard,” says Kansas Crossing Casino General Manager Jeff McKain. “We believe that the pickleball courts will be a great addition to the community and are excited by the opportunity to help bring this to the Pittsburg area.”
After this project is complete, the next step is the possible installation of new and upgraded lights for the courts as a whole. It’s been discussed to hold a pickleball tournament to fundraise for this project.
These pickleball courts will be a great new addition to Pittsburg’s extensive roster of recreational facilities.
K-12 teachers eligible for robotics workshop, stipend, prize
From Pittsburg State University
Teachers of grades K-12 are eligible for a unique experience, a travel stipend of $600, and a one in 10 chance of winning a LEGO Spike Prime robotics kit valued at $1,000, thanks to a grant given by NASA to Pittsburg State University’s Adventures in Robotics summer camp program.
The camp is now in its 20th year at PSU, directed by Electronics Engineering Technology Professor Randy Winzer.
The grant also will help Winzer upgrade the robotics kits used by students who attend the summer camp to LEGO Spike Prime kits — a STEAM learning tool designed for grades 6-8 which combines LEGO with easy-to-use hardware and a drag-and-drop programming language based on Scratch.
The first session of the camp is planned for July 11-15 at the Kansas Technology Center and the second session is planned for July 18-22. Children must be 9 years old by July 1 to enroll, with a recommended upper limit of 13. Enrollment is capped at 25.
The teacher workshop, taught by Winzer and Associate Professor Norm Philips, is open to 10 teachers; those who enroll in the program will attend the two five-day sessions and a teacher in-service on July 10. As of April 12, eight slots remain.
“We are planting a seed,” Winzer explained. “Their workshop will run concurrently with the robotics camp, so they’ll get to be hands-on with the technology and the kids in a simulated classroom setting to see how it works. They’ll be able to return to their schools with the tools, techniques, and experience necessary to implement this in their own communities.”
Teachers may register and find more information at www.pittstate.edu/air.
Local nurse from Freeman Health System recognized as 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse
From McDonald’s
Heather Cowan, local nurse from Freeman Health System was selected as the first ever 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse from a pool of more than 1,100 nominations.
This award honors nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of in our most challenging times. Local McDonald’s Owner/Operators Thomas Nichols and Alex Maffei says recognizing nurses for all they do for the communities they serve is a top priority for local McDonald’s restaurants.
“Our local nurses are the definition of perseverance and loyalty. They show up and give their all day after day to help take care of our community members,” said Maffei. “We’re excited to recognize Heather, who goes above and beyond as a local nurse through the Outstanding Nurse award.”
Heather will receive a $200 Visa Gift card and a certificate for being selected as McDonald’s of Joplin 2022 Outstanding Nurse.
Missouri partners with Wiley to help residents build work skills, pathways to careers

From Wiley
HOBOKEN, N.J.—The state of Missouri has partnered with Wiley (NYSE: WLY) to help advance the state’s efforts to provide unemployed, underemployed, and dislocated Missourians with a pathway toward a new career.
Through this partnership, Missouri will leverage a variety of services and support provided by Wiley Beyond—the Wiley division that aligns talent strategy with business strategy—with the goal of improving pathways to employment and helping companies better compete in the global economy. The state hopes to impact at least 100,000 citizens a year through this partnership.
“In Missouri we are laser focused on helping our citizens access work and stay in work,” said Mardy Leathers, Missouri’s Director of Office of Workforce Development. “Our partnership with Wiley positions us to understand the market needs of each local area and to deploy the best resources to ensure success.”
Missouri chose to expand its partnership with Wiley Beyond following the success of an initial pilot, conducted in 2021, which allowed the state to better understand how citizens are accessing and using workforce resources and services.
Wiley’s customized approach for Missouri includes access to Wiley Beyond’s business intelligence suite including the Workforce Optimizer tool, which provides a detailed analysis of workforce needs, training programs and job opportunities. This tool will help the state identify job seekers and advancers in need of education and training and then match them with local, regional, and online training resources and programs to build the right skills for available jobs. The purpose is to align education and training opportunities to the current needs of the labor market and employers, as well as to identify future trends.
“We are very excited to be working with Missouri to advance the state’s workforce initiatives and help residents better prepare for jobs and advance in their careers,” said Todd Zipper, Wiley’s executive vice president and general manager of University Services and Talent Development. “We believe this partnership will benefit citizens and employers across Missouri.”
Wiley Beyond currently has 80 corporate partners around the country and offers more than 1,200 degree and non-degree education programs, including certificates and associate’s, bachelor’s, and graduate degree programs. It is now branching out to partner with states, offering its tools and services to help eliminate skills gaps, increase employment, and allow businesses to become more competitive.
