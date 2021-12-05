Students make history as they begin work on new degree option
A small but mighty cohort of students at Pittsburg State University is making history this fall: they’re the first to begin work on a new master’s degree in social work option through a unique partnership with the University of Kansas.
The partnership, which offers an MSW for students from fields other than social work, is making it efficient and affordable.
Among them: Dominick Fonseca, who first earned a degree in exercise science and therapeutic recreation, and Ivorie Maloney, who first earned a degree in sociology.
They attend classes in PSU’s social work program on Mondays and Wednesdays and in two semesters will earn a Foundation Graduate Certificate. They’ll then progress to the second year of the program, which is delivered by KU’s School of Welfare.
For both, the choice was the result of a calling.
“Earning this degree means working in a career to help kids,” said Fonseca, who is able to both attend classes and work as a paraprofessional at a local elementary school. “I’m doing it for the betterment of kids and families.”
Maloney has a five-year-old child, lives in Neodesha, and commutes to Pittsburg State.
“It’s a short commute rather than having to uproot my life and move to Lawrence,” she said.
She has several years of field experience working at agencies that focus on family preservation and child services and wanted to earn a degree that would allow her just the right fit in her career.
“I wanted to make a difference in family preservation and helping to change policy, and this will help me do that,” she said.
ADVANCED STANDING OPTION
Through the partnership, students who already had a bachelor’s degree in social work are working on their MSW through the Advanced Standing option. This option is available to students who have a BSW, and it allows them to complete the MSW in one calendar year.
The degree is taught by faculty from the University of Kansas who come to the Pittsburg State campus every other Saturday, with alternate Saturdays delivered by Zoom.
It has a clinical focus, preparing students to practice in a variety of settings like mental health centers, hospitals, schools, hospice, addiction treatment, and Veterans Affairs.
It was the perfect choice for Jeff Franklin, who graduated from Pittsburg State in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree and wanted to advance in his career.
As a children’s case manager for Labette Center for Mental Health Services in Parsons, about a 30-minute drive from Pittsburg, he chose the Advanced Standing Option offered at Pittsburg State because it was close to home.
“I didn’t have to travel far to get an education,” he said. “And I like it because I feel at home on the Pitt State campus.”
GROWING NEED
The new partnership was lobbied for by Associate Professor Kristen Humphrey, who directs Pittsburg State’s social work program.
“The need for more individuals with master’s degrees in the fields of social work and mental health has grown recently — schools, mental health centers, and others are calling it a shortage. We hear that often,” she said.
Social work at the clinical level requires an advanced degree, and until now, that would have been impossible to earn in the Pittsburg area.
“This partnership allows students to stay here, in Pittsburg, to earn their master’s in a summer, fall, and spring semester,” Humphrey said. “We want to be able to keep them here; they’re already invested in the community.”
HAPPY WITH THEIR CHOICES
Fonseka is happy with his decision.
“The professors push you out of your comfort zone so you’re more well-rounded,” he said. “I feel both challenged and supported.”
So is Maloney.
“And all of the faculty are so great at answering our questions and guiding us,” she said. “They’re also very understanding about hiccups we have along the way. They want you to be successful.”
They have formed a bond, they say.
“We all have different perspectives, different backgrounds, different experiences that we bring to the table,” Fonseka said. “We help each other.”
And, they feel as if they made a career choice that will be rewarding personally and professionally.
“There’s always going to be a need for people like us,” Maloney said.
Spire assists customers as LIHEAP income cap and benefits double
Spire is partnering with community action agencies across Missouri to help customers sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that assists vulnerable customers with their immediate energy needs. This year, the LIHEAP income cap and benefit amount have doubled allowing more people to receive more assistance. The program is open to all households beginning Dec. 1 and goes through May.
The energy provider is hosting in-person sessions and interactive webinars to help guide customers through the application process.
“It’s critical that households with limited incomes know that help is available, so they don’t have to go without heat during the winter,” said Connie Sanchez, Spire community outreach specialist. “LIHEAP helps many of our senior and disabled households living on fixed incomes. LIHEAP can now assist more working households with limited incomes because more people can qualify for LIHEAP.”
According to the National Energy & Utility Affordability Coalition, in 2020, nearly 700,000 households in Missouri qualified for LIHEAP, 200,000 more households than in 2019. However, only 16% of those who qualified received help in 2020, a little more than 100,000 families.
For years, Spire’s community support team has conducted hundreds of LIHEAP outreach events with organizations such as the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County (CAASTLC) to increase awareness around LIHEAP and help individuals navigate the application process.
To register for a webinar, visit Spireenergy.com/community-events. The remaining webinar schedule is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, 1- 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, 1 – 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 1 – 2 p.m.
“CAASTLC is appreciative of the relationship that we have with Spire and their staff,” said Georgie Donahue, CAASTLC program administration director. “In addition to helping us register people for LIHEAP, Spire provides us funds through their Dollar Help program to assist those whose bills are higher than we can pay with LIHEAP funds. Their Red Tag program can also be leveraged with LIHEAP to provide furnace repairs to eligible families without a working furnace. Our partnership with Spire is critical to helping assist low-income families with reducing their energy bills.”
To learn more about LIHEAP and other Spire-sponsored energy assistance programs, visit Spire Energy.com/Assistance.
Students invited to enter Kansas photo contest
Each year Kansas students are invited to enter photographs that celebrate Kansas and be eligible for special prizes. This year’s theme is Your Favorite Place in Kansas. First place winners in each grade from first to 12th will receive iPads; second place awards in each grade are Kindles.
Last year, first grader Lily Steadman of Derby photographed a school competition to highlight the runners on the Kansas prairies. She received first place in her category in the Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest and won an iPad for her work, among the 24 student award recipients. Lily’s was one of 400 contest entries.
The student photographs contribute to the pictorial history of Kansas, like L. W. Halbe, an early 20th century teenage photographer from Dorrance in Russell County. Halbe’s photos offer a valuable window into life in his community. These photos will be preserved by the Kansas Historical Society.
The contest deadline, for first through 12th grade students, is 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Winners will be announced as part of the state’s 161st birthday commemoration at the Kansas State Capitol on Friday, January 28, 2022. Find more information and a complete list of contest rules at happybirthdayks.org.
The contest is sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society.
7th/8th Grade Practical Parenting Partnership Night (PPP Night)
We are going Christmas caroling! The E.N. junior high teachers would love for you and your family to join us in singing Christmas carols at the Granby House. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served when we return from the Granby House. You won’t want to miss this! Come share the holiday spirit with your student and the junior high teachers. Bring the whole family!
• Date: Tuesday, December 07, 2021
• Time: 6:00 – 7:00 PM
• Place: Granby School Cafeteria
Everyone will meet in the Granby school cafeteria at 6:00 p.m., take a short walk together down to the Granby House to sing, and then return for hot cocoa, cookies, family pictures and props available, and games if time allows.
P.S. We have caroling books just in case you don’t know the words! If you can’t sing…you can hum!
Crowder Quill accepting entries
The Crowder Quill art and literary magazine of Crowder College is now accepting entries for its annual contest in literature, photography, and art.
“We are encouraging entries of any theme or subject matter,” said Latonia Bailey, Quill Adviser. “Last year, we focused on a special theme of pandemic-related issues as part of a collaboration with the theatre department at Crowder, but that was a one-time theme.”
The free contest accepts entries in eight different categories: poetry, fiction, nonfiction, B&W photography, color photography, digital art, 2D art, and 3D art.
Individuals may submit up to four entries in each category. Specific guidelines for each category and more information can be obtained from the website: https://www.Crowder Quill.com
The categories of 2D traditional media (paintings, drawings and hand-made prints) and 3D art (pottery, ceramic, sculptures) may be sent by mail or hand delivery by Feb. 1. All other entries should be sent as digital files and uploaded online at www.Crowder Quill.com.
Crowder students as well as area high school students and community members compete for awards and publication. High school students may also win a $500 scholarship for top placement in each category.
Email Quill@Crowder.edu to make arrangements for hand-delivered art entries or if internet access is an issue. Winning entrants will be notified by mid-March. The magazine will be published in May and unveiled at a public ceremony.
The Quill has been published since 1980 and is distributed free on campus and in the community. The purpose of the Crowder Quill is to showcase and encourage artistic and literary works.
For more information about the contest, contact Latonia Bailey: Latonia Bailey@crowder.edu.
DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions in Joplin rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
For patients of DDS Dentures + Implants Solutions (DDS) in Joplin, Missouri, their local dental clinic has a new name. But that’s the only thing that changed. While the dental practice has rebranded to Affordable Dentures & Implants, the clinical and management teams have remained the same.
“Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate, and safe care they’ve always received,” explains Barbara Hunter, General Manager of the practice, now known as Affordable Dentures & Implants. The practice is located at 1816 South Range Line Road, Suite D, in Joplin.
Both Affordable Dentures & Implants and DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions brands are supported by Affordable Care, the nation’s leading consumer-healthcare company exclusively focused on tooth replacement solutions.
“We are all one family, and very excited to continue to expand patient access to affordable and high-quality dental care,” shares Hunter.
According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches.
Affordable Dentures & Implants was founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, and is the nation’s largest network of providers concentrating on affordable tooth replacement solutions, including dentures and implants.
Hunter adds, “Our supported clinical team is dedicated to delighting patients even more under the Affordable Dentures & Implants name.”
