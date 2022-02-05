Delta Dental of Missouri gives $1.8 million+ to support community outreach in 2021
From Delta Dental of Missouri
To help meet the dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of Missouri — the state’s leading dental benefits provider — last year contributed more than $1.8 million to support oral health initiatives, educational programs and charitable causes in Missouri and in South Carolina, where it also does business. The funding is part of the non-profit company’s annual Mission Giving Program.
“2021 was another challenging year for so many of our neighbors,” said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of Missouri. “By giving to a range of organizations that align with our mission to improve oral health, we can help thousands get vital dental care, supplies and services to improve their overall health and quality of life.”
During 2021, Delta Dental of Missouri awarded $1.1 million in oral health grant funding alone to 35 organizations in Missouri and South Carolina, which include the following 13 organizations in Missouri, which were most recently awarded much-needed funds:
• Truman Medical Centers (Kansas City) – received $70,000 to purchase new dental chairs for their Lakewood Dental Clinic serving those on Medicaid and who are uninsured.
• Upward Smiles, Inc. (Farmington/Festus) – received $70,000 for a new mobile unit to provide preventive and restorative dental services to children and pregnant women in need in school and community settings.
• Give Kids A Smile (Maryland Heights) – received $50,000 to offer safe care to children during the pandemic by engaging volunteer dental professionals to provide complimentary, individual care in private dental offices across St. Louis in the fall of 2021, and for the organization’s free, comprehensive dental clinic for kids set for February 2022.
• Missouri Dental Foundation (Jefferson City) – received $50,000 for its free, two-day Missouri Mission of Mercy dental clinic in St. Louis on July 15-16, 2022, serving those who cannot otherwise access dental care.
• Heartland Outreach Providers (Kansas City) – received $35,000 for dental supplies and salary support for the HOPE Dental Program serving families with low incomes, seniors and patients with mental health conditions in Jackson County.
• Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri (Joplin) – received $15,000 to have dental hygienists available through its clinic to offer dental cleanings to decrease cavities and improve the oral health of patients who are uninsured or underinsured.
• Health Outreach Foundation (Kansas City) – received $15,000 to recruit additional dentists and dental professionals for its Homeless Dental Program in an effort to expand the number of patients seen.
• Cass Community Health Foundation (Kansas City) – received $12,564 to purchase new dental equipment needed for the Cass County Dental Clinic serving those who are uninsured and those on Medicaid.
• St. Louis Community College Foundation (St. Louis) – received $12,000 to purchase equipment needed to serve more children in its public dental clinic providing low-cost or no-cost dental screenings and cleanings.
• Rural Parish Clinic of the Archdiocese of St. Louis (St. Louis) – received $10,000 to support the expansion of its mobile dental program providing free dental care to individuals who live in rural areas and are uninsured.
• Dental Lifeline Network — Missouri (Jefferson City) — received $8,000 for the Missouri Donated Dental Services program providing free dental care to individuals with low incomes and a permanent disability, or those 65 years or older, or those who qualify as medically fragile.
• Hope Faith — Homeless Assistance Campus (Kansas City) – received $5,000 for supplies needed to provide dental hygiene services at no cost for those experiencing homelessness in Kansas City.
• Hope House, Inc. (Lee’s Summit) – received $5,000 to purchase dental clinic supplies for their free dental clinic serving those in need.
During 2021, Delta Dental of Missouri’s total charitable contributions also included:
• More than $149,000 in fluoridation grants for 15 Missouri counties in need of new or replacement equipment to start or continue community water fluoridation. This funding is helping to protect the oral health of nearly 120,000 Missourians who live in the impacted communities.
• Funding for Delta Dental of Missouri’s virtual Land of Smiles® educational program, which was provided at no cost to 441 schools in Missouri and South Carolina, teaching good dental health habits to more than 105,000 children.
• More than $122,000 in donations and free dental care supplies given to charitable and community organizations in Missouri and South Carolina, helping to improve the oral health and overall health of residents.
Delta Dental of Missouri is currently accepting applications for the first grant cycle of its 2022 Oral Health Grant Program. To be eligible for an oral health grant from Delta Dental of Missouri, applicants in Missouri must first complete a letter of inquiry through the online application system at https://www.deltadentalmo.com/AboutUs/oral-health-grant-program, which includes program guidelines and application instructions. Online letters of inquiry are due on February 25, 2022, and online applications are due on March 11, 2022. Applicants must be considered tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a public or governmental entity, such as a public school or health department, and serve the people of Missouri.
Deadline for Missouri Gaming Association’s Project 21 Scholarship Approaching March 1, 2022
From the Missouri Gaming Association
The March 1, 2022 deadline is approaching for the Missouri Gaming Association’s 26th annual Project 21 scholarship competition. One $2,500 first prize scholarship and three $1,500 second prize scholarships will be awarded. The scholarship application and guidelines are available for download at www.missouricasinos.org or https://bit.ly/MGA-Proj21-2022. The Missouri Gaming Association is the statewide professional association of the Missouri casino industry.
The Project 21 scholarship program encourages students to learn and educate their peers on the illegality, dangers and consequences of underage gambling. Students must write and publish an original essay or article in the school newspaper, or create a poster or video. Entries must be published or displayed at the student’s high school for at least one full week by February 15, 2022.
Entries will be judged for originality, content, style and educational value. The article, poster or video must focus on the issues and ramifications of underage gambling.
“We want students to know it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to gamble in a Missouri casino,” said Mike Winter, executive director of the Missouri Gaming Association. “We also want them to understand the dangers and consequences when youth participate in other types of underage gambling.”
The competition is open to all Missouri high school seniors planning to attend an institution of higher education in the United States within four years of graduation.
All Missouri high school seniors, including those whose parents are casino employees, are eligible for the Project 21 scholarships, provided their parent is not a Missouri Gaming Association officer or a Project 21 Executive Committee member. High school seniors employed part-time (less than 32 hours per week) by a Missouri casino also are eligible.
Winners will be announced by March 31, 2022 and scholarships will be awarded by April 15, 2022.
ABOUT MISSOURI GAMING ASSOCIATION (MGA)
The Missouri Gaming Association (MGA) is the statewide trade association of the Missouri casino-entertainment industry. Founded in 1993, the Missouri Gaming Association works to promote responsible gaming and increase awareness of the economic benefits of casinos in Missouri. The MGA and its casino company members sponsor year-round responsible gaming programs including the 1-888-BETSOFF crisis line and referral service, Project 21 scholarship competition, and Responsible Gaming Awareness Week. For more information, visit www.missouricasinos.org.
$1.8 million available to students pursing higher education, graduate degrees or vocational programs
From the Community Foundation of the Ozarks
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks opened applications on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for $1.8 million in scholarships for students pursuing advanced educational opportunities.
The CFO holds about 450 scholarship funds that will provide nearly 1,000 scholarships for students across central and southern Missouri for the 2022–23 school year. The scholarships are open to students for higher education and technical training programs.
Information about the scholarship opportunities is available at cfozarks.org/scholarships.
From there, students will be required to answer two eligibility questions, which will bring up a list of scholarships for which the student may be eligible. Students also can contact the counseling offices at their schools. Application deadlines vary, with the first due in mid-March. Amounts range from $250 to $6,000 per academic year, with many renewable for up to three additional years.
Thirteen new scholarships are available this year, including:
• The Schilling Scholarship and Schilling Technical Scholarship, for graduating seniors in Barton, Dade, Jasper and Lawrence counties pursuing ag-related degrees or vocational training;
• The Rex and Virginia Price Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Marshfield High School;
• The PTSC scholarships, for Missouri students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education or a master’s degree in physical therapy;
• The Garrett Braun Memorial Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Owensville High School; and
• The Alex T. Powderly Memorial Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau.
Scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations with specific intentions, such as supporting students who graduate from the donor’s alma mater, pursue a certain field of study, or are members of marginalized or underserved populations. On the CFO’s online application system, each scholarship entry lists criteria for eligibility.
“We are grateful to serve as this important resource for both students and donors in our region,” said Beth Hersh, the CFO’s director of scholarships. “Many unique opportunities are available for students to apply for scholarships. We are ready to help with any questions that students or counselors may have.”
Scientists, farmers, extension agents to gather for unique workshop
From Pittsburg State University
Scientists, farmers, and county extension agents from across the region will gather in Southeast Kansas for three days in February to uncover the details of every challenge, large and small, that producers face from sunup to sundown.
Their goal?
“Through this kind of exchange, scientists will gain valuable insights into problems that we can address at the KPRC through advances in plastics and polymers,” said Tim Dawsey, executive director of the Kansas Polymer Research Center at Pittsburg State University, which is coordinating and helping to host the workshop.
The workshop, planned for Feb. 23-25 in Pittsburg and nearby Parsons, Kansas, is called FARMS, or “Farmers Accelerating Research in Materials Science.”
It will be led by K-State County Extension Service agents as well as representatives from the Macromolecules Innovation Institute at Virginia Tech and the Biodesign Center for Sustainable Macromolecular Materials and Manufacturing at Arizona State.
The agenda will include:
• Evening reception at the KPRC in Pittsburg
• Full day workshop at the Southeast Research & Extension Center in Parsons
• Half-day planning and proposal writing for scientists at the Foundry at Block22 in Pittsburg
Registration
Register online at www.pittstate.edu/farms, or call Mary Lertiz at 620-235-4112.
About the KPRC
Located on the campus of Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, the KPRC is unique: It combines internationally recognized scientists from industry with academic laboratory resources and the processing expertise of PSU’s College of Technology in a state-of-the-art research facility. The focus: vegetable oil-based polymer research and development with a strong core competence in polyurethanes and electroactive materials. KPRC scientists work with industrial partners, state and federal agencies, and producer associations on developing and commercializing PSU’s intellectual property. Learn more: www.kansaspolymer.com.
