Chybowski to serve as interim Pride of the Plains band director
From Pittsburg State University
With 160 music and non-music majors set to arrive on campus this weekend to begin Pride of the Plains Marching Band Camp next week, Assistant Professor Andrew Chybowski is ready to hit the field to serve as the interim band director.
He’s bringing with him a love for marching band — “It was my favorite part of high school,” he said — along with an exciting playlist and the desire to continue the legacy of his friend and colleague, Professor Doug Whitten.
Whitten, who had served as director of athletic bands at PSU for 19 years, died suddenly while riding his bike this summer. Under his leadership, the band became an important part of Game Day activities at Gorilla Village and Carnie Smith Stadium and a very visible presence on campus and in the community.
The band’s slogan: “Best Band in the Land!”
About Chybowski
Chybowski has served as a member of the Music Department faculty since 2017. He conducts the PSU Wind Ensemble and teaches music education courses and conducting at the undergraduate and graduate level.
Prior to coming to Pittsburg, he was the director of a competitive high school marching band in Texas for five years and served as a graduate assistant with the marching bands at Indiana University and Missouri State University.
“I’m looking forward to being part of the legendary game day atmosphere at Pitt State, getting a chance to reach a whole new audience beyond the concert hall, but mostly I am looking forward to working with the phenomenal students who make up the Pride of the Plains,” he said.
About the season
“It will be all about variety: we’ll be doing a classic rock show, a show that fuses classical music with funk, music from musicals, a Bohemian Rhapsody show, a patriotic salute to armed forces, and a lot more,” he said.
It also includes a tribute to Whitten during the second home game.
“I’m extremely excited and humbled to serve as interim director of the Pride of the Plains this semester while we conduct a national search for a long-term director,” Chybowski said. “I am in no way a replacement for Doug but will do everything I can to honor his legacy and that of all the outstanding members of the Pride of the Plains, past and present.”
“My goals are to provide the best experience possible for all members, and to create a world-class game day atmosphere for the team and fans,” he said. “My personal goal is to have as much fun as possible this season!”
That will be evident when band camp starts Monday: In addition to full days of rehearsals, he’s planning spirit days, social activities, cheer contests, trips to Tropical Sno, and more.
“We have dedicated leadership, experienced upperclassmen, and eager, talented incoming members to help make this season one to remember,” Chybowski wrote in a note to band members. “I am here for you all season, so please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions or thoughts any time. I can’t wait to work with the Best Band in the Land!”
A search
The department, meanwhile, will use the coming months to search for a permanent replacement for Whitten, who also oversaw pep band during basketball season and taught low brass students; his specialty was tuba and euphonium.
“We’re very appreciative of Andrew stepping up to serve as a leader in this important role, which touches so many lives — including students, alumni, and community members,” said Music Department Chair Susan Marchant. “We’re looking forward to a great season.”
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is Sept. 14-18 in Springfield
From the Friends of the Springfield-Greene County Library
Every Friends of the Springfield-Greene County Library sale holds surprising treasures for lovers of books, movies and music (CD and vinyl), and the Fall 2022 Book Sale won’t disappoint. There’s an extra huge selection of nearly new bestsellers, but come early because they go quickly.
The sale returns to the spacious EPlex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, Mo. Parking and admission are free.
Adult, young adult and children’s books and most audiovisuals are $1 or less. Better books are priced $2 and up. Friends accept cash or check only, and there is no tax.
Hours are Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 14-16, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 18, 1-5 p.m.
Don’t forget the wildly popular events: Friends Night Preview Sale is Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5-8 p.m. Friends members admitted free, or pay $5 (that night only) at the door to shop and join that night.
Saturday is always Half-price Day all day, and Sunday is Bag Day — everything you can stuff in a sack we provide is only $1, or $5 from the Better Books side.
For more sale information, call 417-616-0564 or email friends@thelibrary.org.
Here are some of the more unusual collections at this sale:
• “The City on the Edge of Forever” by Harlan Ellison. The cover features a photo of Ellison with Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner. Both scribe a short note to Ellison and sign their names.
• “Glimpses of the World: A Portfolio of Photographs,” 1892, by John L. Stoddard
• Collectible cookbooks from the 1930s-1950s, some by well-known authors or celebrities, and many regional cookbooks
The Friends encourage shoppers to come early in the week, as popular authors such as Stephen King, Agatha Christie and C.J. Box sell out early, as does the bestseller category in Better Books – Fiction.
Small-business owners start alley concert series beyond store
From Miners + Monroe
Inspired by a passion for community and for live music, Davey and Kim Froman took a leap last year and started their own concert venue in an unlikely place: an alley.
“We wanted to create another space for people to gather and also to bring music and artists that normally wouldn’t come through Pittsburg,” Davey said.
The couple moved to Pittsburg from Kansas City in July 2018 to open Miners + Monroe, a men’s mercantile shop in a building they restored at 214 S. Broadway in downtown Pittsburg, just as Block22 was preparing to open a few blocks away.
“We wanted to be part of that momentum,” Davey said.
Last fall, they added to the shop: they gave a makeover to the space behind it along a north-south alley that also runs behind Books & Burrow bookstore to the north, opened in 2020 by Davey’s sister & brother-in-law, Darcie & Dave Shultz, and by Main Street Axe Co. to the south, opened in 2018 by Ben & Michelle Fowler.
“It’s a great gathering space,” Davey said. “We hosted our first concerts last Fall. Our first show was a Southern California based indie-folk band by the name of The Riverside & our second was singer-songwriter from Dallas, Thomas Csorba. We also had about 80 people back here in June for a concert by Bill & Monica’s Excellent Adventure as part of the Pittsburg Festival for the Arts, and it has a great vibe.”
This fall, there will once again be a beer garden with a specific cocktail for each show as well as The Blue Spoon food truck at each show. “We’re all about building community,” he said. “That’s what this is about.”
The fall Miners + Monroe Alley-Way Concert Series includes:
• Aug. 20: Shaker Hymns. Straight from San Marcos, Texas, Shaker Hymns has held court on the stage of Cheatham Street Warehouse where musicians like George Straight and Stevie Ray Vaughan got their start. The group has serious Southern rock chops. Tickets: $15.
• Sept. 3: Gabe Lee. Nashville-based songwriter Gabe Lee has become known for his ability to detail the intricacies of everyday life with wailing guitars, pedal steel, a B3 organ, an occasional harmonica, and dobro and lap steel. Tickets: $15.
• Sept. 18: The Mighty Pines. From St. Louis, The Might Pines will bring to Pittsburg a night of roots, folk, soul, and rock. The group is touring nationally and has supported renowned acts such as JJ Grey & Mofro, The Dead South, Parker Millsap, Fruition and Sam Bush. Tickets: $20.
• Oct. 7: Pony Bradshaw. Georgia native Pony Bradshaw was born a nomad, and traveling has been in his blood ever since. Now living in North Georgia, his most recent record, Calico Jim, was released via Black Mountain Music. His goal: to leave behind a body of work like an artifact that “could possibly tell a future human what it was like here in America.” Tickets: $15
Tickets can be purchased at www.minersandmonroe. com/live-music.
EPA accepting Clean School Bus Rebate applications
From the Environmental Protection Agency
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reminding school districts and eligible school bus operators and contractors of the August 19, 2022 deadline to apply for funding to begin replacing the nation’s fleet of school buses with clean and zero-emission buses. $500 million is available to eligible applicants in the first round of funding for the new Clean School Bus program out of the unprecedented $5 billion investment for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years, secured through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allows EPA to prioritize certain applicants in the CSB program. Applicants requesting funds to replace school buses that serve high-need school districts, low-income areas, rural districts, and Bureau of Indian Affairs funded school districts will be offered more funding per bus and receive preference in the selection process in the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates program. However, all eligible applicants, regardless of prioritization status, are strongly encouraged to apply.
EPA is committed to meeting and exceeding the Biden-Harris administration’s Justice40 goal that at least 40% of the benefits of certain government programs flow to disadvantaged communities. The Clean School Bus program will strive to meet this commitment and advance environmental justice and equity considerations into all aspects of our work.
EPA is accepting rebate applications until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Aug.19.
The Clean School Bus Rebates application is simple, does not require matching, and allows for funds to be awarded before the purchase of the buses. The first step potential applicants must complete is to verify they have an active registration within the System for Award Management (SAM.gov). When creating a SAM.gov registration, most applicants will use the Federal Assistance Awards Only. Please visit https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/online-rebate-application- information-clean-school- bus-program for more information on prerequisites for accessing the application.
You can also check out our 2022 EPA Clean School Bus Rebate Forms Application User Guide for detailed application instructions. Questions about applying may also be directed to CleanSchoolBus@epa.gov.
This is the first competition that EPA is running through the Clean School Bus program. The agency also anticipates launching a grant competition later this year. Additional Clean School Bus competitions funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be run every year over the next five years.
Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other health problems that hurt our communities and cause students to miss school, particularly in communities of color and tribal communities. New, zero-emission and low-emission buses will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but produce cleaner air for students, bus drivers, school staff working near the bus loading areas, as well as the communities that the buses drive through each day.
The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector on fueling climate change. In addition, zero-emission buses cost less for school districts to operate than diesel buses, and the electricity stored in zero-emission school buses can transmit energy back to the grid to meet extra energy demand or provide energy to communities during power outages.
To learn more about the rebate programs, applicant eligibility, selection process, and informational webinar dates, visit www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.
Join the Clean School Bus listserv to get information on educational/outreach events, upcoming funding opportunities, how to apply, eligible technologies and best practices.
Local propane suppliers provide industry leadership
From the Missouri Propane Gas Association
During its recent Annual Meeting, the Missouri Propane Gas Association set its Board of Directors for the coming year. The recognition took place during the organization’s annual meeting on July 28. The 2022-23 MPGA Board of Directors is:
Executive Committee
• President Luke Fitzpatrick, MFA Oil, Wardsville
• Vice President Mark Porth, CHS, Lawson
• Treasurer Samantha Johnson, Reed Oil, Doniphan
• Past President Chair Brian Brooks, Brooks Gas, Marshfield
Directors
• NPGA State Director John Brooks, Brooks Gas, Marshfield
• Region 1 Senior Scot Schumer, Amerigas, Kirksville
• Region 1 Junior Tim Peach, Pinnacle Propane, Quincy, Illinois
• Region 2 Senior Steve Jenkins, Jenkins Propane, Tina
• Region 2 Junior Kevin Salley, Salley’s Propane, Bates City
• Region 3 Senior Mikal Thornhill, All Weather Propane, Centralia
• Region 3 Junior Bill Jung, MFA, Gravois Mills
• Region 4 Senior Jason Bond, MFA, Neosho
• Region 5 Senior Roger Hoff, Hoff Brothers, Perryville
• Region 5 Junior Mitch Dane, Titan, Houston
• Associate Director Brian Humphrey, InSite Platform Partners, St. Charles
• Associate Director Ron Keeling, LPG Ventures, Kearney
• Associate Director Jared Ballard, Nixon & Lindstrom, Springfield
MPGA is a not-for-profit trade association organized to promote the safe and efficient use of propane. According to the U.S. Census, approximately 9% of Missouri’s households use propane for heating, hot water and cooking. Recognized for its environmental benefits, propane is also widely used in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and transportation as a safe and versatile energy source.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.