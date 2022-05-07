New partnership program allows for dual MBA degrees
From Pittsburg State University
Four students from universities in France and Taiwan are earning dual MBA degrees this semester Pittsburg State, thanks to a new partnership program.
Students in the program divide up their studies and complete one year at their home institution, then complete their last year at Pittsburg State to earn two degrees — one from each institution.
Pittsburg State both sends and receives students for the program. This semester, PSU was on the receiving end:
Netty Bathily and Thomas Detony came from La Rochelle International Business School in La Rochelle, France.
Maxime Gelly came from Montpellier Business School in Montpellier, France.
Hsiang-Tzu Wang came from National Taipei University of Business in Taipei, Taiwan.
“I heard about the dual program thanks to the head of international exchange programs for Montpellier Business School,” Gelly said. “What made me want to join it was the opportunity to live the American experience while following a program that would allow me to obtain an additional degree.”
Participating in the program has several benefits, students said.
“A program like this allows you to first develop your English skills, get an international degree, or even the opportunity to work in the United States,” Gelly said.
Detony was one of two students picked from his home university to participate in the program.
“There are only two students who can do it every year (from La Rochelle) so I was really thankful I was picked,” Detony said. “As I want to stay in the U.S. after I graduate, this was the best deal for me.”
Such partnerships also are beneficial to participating universities, students said.
“I think this is also beneficial for PSU,” Gelly said. “International students bring their own experiences and perspectives that are sometimes different from the American culture.”
The students are enjoying their experience so far, they said.
“I really enjoy PSU,” Detony said. “The campus is great and there is always stuff to do around, and I love going to athletic events. I also like my classes so far!”
Department ends loan program after 43 years as state designated guaranty agency
From the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
After more than 40 years as the state designated guaranty agency in the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program, the Missouri Student Loan Program will exit the FFEL program. The Missouri Student Loan Program is located within the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD). The United States Department of Education (USDE) was notified earlier this month to ensure a smooth transition for partner lenders and servicers, as well as student borrowers.
The decision to exit was made due to the ongoing pause on federal student loan payments and collections that began in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next step in the transition timeline is that USDE will select a successor guaranty agency to accept transfer of Missouri’s portfolio of loans. Transitioning to a successor agency could take up to a year to complete.
“This decision was not made lightly, but after more than two years in a collections pause and the recent announcement of the Fresh Start program by the U.S. Department of Education, it is in the best interest of our program and our staff to exit the loan guaranty program,” said Nora Maxwell, Director of the Missouri Student Loan Program. “It has been our honor to serve the citizens of Missouri for the past 43 years.”
Over the years, assets from the Missouri Student Loan Program have been used to fund state student financial aid programs, default prevention activities, school and lender training, and financial awareness and outreach activities to high schools and colleges. Specifically, the program helped fund the FAMOUS System used to administer Missouri’s State Financial Aid programs, and outreach materials to help students and families plan and pay for college.
The department has served as a student loan guaranty agency through the Federal Family Education Loan Program since 1979. Although the federal Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act eliminated the ability of the state to guarantee new student loans in 2010, the department continued to service the loans it guaranteed prior to that date.
UScellular offering support to customers with free calls to Ukraine
From UScellular
To help customers needing to connect with family, friends and loved ones, UScellular is offering customers free calls to Ukraine from the United States. From Feb. 25 through May 31, customers can make outbound calls to Ukraine with no international dialing rates applied.
Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or 611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable cals.
For more information on UScellular’s international dialing options, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.
FBI Kansas City warns of increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys
From FBI, Kansas City Division
The FBI Kansas City Division is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving sextortion of young children. The FBI is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as young girls coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.
Sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor over any online platform used to meet and communicate, such as a game, app, or social media account. In a scheme that has recently become more prevalent, the predator (posing as a young girl) uses deception and manipulation to convince a young male, usually 14 to 17 years old, to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the predator. The predator then reveals that they have made the recordings and attempts to extort the victim for money to prevent them from being posted online.
Sextortion is a crime. The coercion of a child by an adult to produce what is considered Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) carries heavy penalties, which can include up to life sentences for the offender. To make the victimization stop, children typically have to come forward to someone — normally a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement. The embarrassment children feel from the activity they were forced to engage in is what typically prevents them from coming forward. Sextortion offenders may have hundreds of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify the offender may prevent countless other incidents of sexual exploitation to that victim and others.
“Parents should be aware of these sextortion schemes to better prepare themselves for conversations with their children. Discussions like these can be difficult but are important in keeping children safe from predators. Many times, victims are hesitant to come forward, and as caregivers, teachers, or trusted adults, it is imperative that we bridge that gap. Reporting these incidents may not only help protect your child from harm, but other children as well,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub.
The FBI provides the following tips to protect you and your children online:
1. Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.
2. Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
3. Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.
4. Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.
5. Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.
If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:
1. Contact your local FBI field office (contact information can be found at www.fbi.gov), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org).
2. Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it.
3. Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.
In 2021, the IC3 received over 18,000 sextortion-related complaints, with losses over $13.6 million. This number reflects all types of sextortion reported, not just this particular scheme.
More information about sextortion can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/stop-sextortion-youth-face-risk-online-090319.
Kansans have until May 9 to express views on validity of reapportioned legislative districts
From the Kansas Judicial Branch
TOPEKA—Kansans who want to exercise their constitutional option to express views regarding the validity of reapportioned state senatorial and state representative districts must act soon.
The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting written statements from interested persons until 5 p.m. Monday, May 9.
The reapportioned legislative districts are described in Substitute for Senate Bill 563 passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor.
Kansas Constitution gives 30-day time limit
The Kansas Constitution requires the Supreme Court to determine the validity of reapportioned state senatorial and representative districts within 30 days from the date the attorney general files the petition making the request.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed the petition last Monday, after which the Supreme Court released a detailed scheduling order giving filing deadlines and scheduling the case for oral argument.
The scheduling order included requirements and a deadline for submitting written statements from any interested person.
Submit a written statement
The Kansas Constitution allows for any interested person to express their views on the reapportioned state senatorial and representative districts in Substitute for Senate Bill 563.
The court will accept written statements on paper and by electronic mail.
All written statements should include:
• A title line that states: “View of interested person in case number 125,083”;
• The name of the person or entity submitting a written statement;
• A sentence that makes clear whether the statement is about state senatorial districts, state representative districts, or both; and
• The reason for the person or entity’s interest in Substitute for Senate Bill 563, an impact statement, or any data the court should consider.
Written statements on paper
The Supreme Court will receive written statements on paper by mail or delivery.
Written statements must be on 8 1/2” x 11” paper delivered to:
Clerk of the Appellate Courts
Kansas Judicial Center
301 SW 10th Ave., Room 107
Topeka, KS 66612
Written statements by email
As an alternative to written statements on paper, the Supreme Court will also accept statements by electronic email to: reapportionmentviews@kscourts.org
The appellate court email system will reject emailed statements that include attachments or hyperlinks.
If an interested party wants to include an attachment or a web address for an online resource with their statement, they should submit their statement on paper.
Written statement part of public record
The clerk of the appellate courts will file written statements in the case record. Any personally identifiable information--including email address, home address, or phone number--will become part of the public case record.
Anyone who submits a written statement certifies their statement is proper for the intended purpose to the best of their knowledge, information, and belief.
Parties to the case may file responses to any written statement no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12. A response may refer to multiple written statements. A party is not required to file separate responses to each written statement.
Written statements on state legislative districts only
The congressional map the Legislature adopted in Substitute for Senate Bill 355 is not at issue in this case. That map relates to districts for U.S. Congress, which are federal offices.
State board of education maps were included in Substitute for Senate Bill Substitute for Senate Bill 563 but they were excluded from the attorney general’s petition, so they are also not before the court.
Oral argument
The court will hear oral argument on the attorney general’s petition at 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, in the Kansas Supreme Court courtroom. The court will permit only the Office of the Attorney General and any intervenors to present oral argument.
The court will livestream oral argument on its YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/KansasSupremeCourt.
Case information page
The case created by the attorney general’s petition is No. 125,083: Petition of Derek Schmidt, attorney general, to determine validity of Substitute for Senate Bill 563 provisions reapportioning state legislative districts.
A case information page has been set up on the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org/125083/Reapportionment to give public access to court orders and party filings.
Written statements submitted by interested persons will not be available on the case information page, but they may be accessed using public access terminals in the Kansas Judicial Center.
