Accounting student wins prestigious national award
From Pittsburg State University
As an All-MIAA distance runner for the Gorillas and as the Pitt State record holder in the indoor 800m, Colin Webber has achieved excellence as an athlete. But he’s also achieved academically, and this summer was one of 50 students in the nation to earn a prestigious national award for his outstanding performance on the CPA exam — an exam taken by 67,000 people.
The Elijah Watt Sells Award is granted to CPA candidates who earn a cumulative average score above 95.50 across all four sections of the CPA exam, and who pass all four sections on their first attempt.
It was established by the American Institute of CPAs in 1923 to recognize outstanding performance on the CPA Exam, and named for one of the first CPAs in the U.S. — one who played a key role in advancing education within the profession.
“I certainly owe a great deal of gratitude for several excellent teachers and coaches at Pitt State that have prepared me for success,” said Webber, who transferred to Pitt State in Fall 2017 to major in Accounting and to join Pitt State’s winning Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
Extended NCAA eligibility after the pandemic prompted Webber to return for another year after graduating to complete the new Master of Professional Accountancy program, or MPAcc.
But he wasn’t finished.
The MPAcc program inspired him to attend graduate school, so he decided to complete Pitt State’s MBA program.
“The courses proved to be very helpful for the CPA exam,” Webber said.
All of it proved helpful to employment: Webber quickly landed a job at Ernst & Young in Kansas City.
Professor David O’Bryan described Webber’s accomplishment as “amazing,” as the CPA exam is rigorous.
“He was a joy to have in class,” O’Bryan said.
Webber also was an MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient, an MIAA Scholar Athlete, and a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
AICPA Vice President Mike Decker said Webber and the other 49 were to be “commended for an exceptional performance that very few individuals achieve.”
FosterAdopt Connect to host Midsummer Sip & Swing jazz-themed party to raise funds for kids in foster care
From FosterAdopt Connect
JOPLIN, MO — FosterAdopt Connect, the leading organization dedicated to serving children in foster and adoptive care in Missouri, is hosting the Midsummer Sip & Swing Fundraiser at Just a Taste in Webb City, MO, on July 22 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
Proceeds from the event will go to support FosterAdopt Connect’s programs in the Joplin region. Their work includes preventative services that help families who are struggling to maintain custody of their children while getting the help they need, foster care and adoption services, and programs that help youth aging out of the foster care system make the transition to adulthood with the tools and resources they need to thrive.
The event will transport attendees back to 1923, where they will learn the Lindy Hop along with some other swingin’ dance moves. Party-goers will enjoy grazing tables with signature cocktails all evening long. There will also be fun games, excellent prizes, and even a classic dessert auction.
General admission tickets are $50, and the $70 VIP ticket includes a luxurious wine tasting. JOMO Jazz will be burning up the dance floor until the end of the night. It will truly be an experience you won’t want to miss!
To register or to sponsor the event, visit https://www.fosteradopt.org/event/midsummer-sip-swing-joplin/. For more information about FosterAdopt Connect and its mission to end the generational cycle of abuse and neglect for children in foster and adoptive care, visit fosteradopt.org.
Black vultures a growing problem for Missouri livestock producers
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Black vultures are increasing in number across Missouri and their aggressive nature can cause problems for livestock producers. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has joined with several statewide groups to offer resources to help protect livestock and inform producers of options if livestock loss occurs.
Unlike the less-aggressive turkey vulture, black vultures are known to gang up and prey on newborn livestock. They sometimes attack cows that are ill or giving birth. Producers across the state have reported livestock loss, including small- to medium-sized animals.
Federal protection
Black vultures are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. This means the birds, their nests and eggs cannot be killed or destroyed unless a permit is obtained. Producers who have a black vulture problem on their farm can receive a permit from Missouri Farm Bureau to take up to five black vultures annually.
Mitigation options
Producers should consider several options to protect their livestock from these nuisance vultures.
• Pen birthing livestock near human activity to enable closer observation and a quicker response to problem situations.
• Condense birthing time frame so animals can be closely monitored.
• Place black vulture effigies (replicas) to scare away live vultures.
• Harass and scare black vultures away from your animals. Examples: create loud noises or spray water.
• Use a guard dog to frighten and chase away black vultures.
Create a customized plan
Producers can request a site visit or technical assistance from officials with USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service – Wildlife Services. Contact USDA-APHIS at 573-449-3033 (ext. 10) to discuss options, evaluate the situation and schedule time to establish a customized damage management plan.
Loss coverage
When livestock loss is proven from black vultures, producers can apply for reimbursement for both the cost of the animal and the necropsy.
• Apply for the Livestock Indemnity Program through your local USDA Farm Service Agency for the cost of the animal. Payment rates vary by species and age of the animal.
• The Missouri Department of Agriculture has funding for black vulture necropsy reimbursement. The necropsy must be performed by a licensed veterinarian (or a USDA-APHIS official) within 24 hours of finding the deceased animal.
For more information about black vultures or other programs at the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Delta Dental of Missouri welcomes applications for oral health grants to aid Missourians
From Delta Dental of Missouri
Delta Dental of Missouri — the state’s leading dental benefits provider and a nonprofit organization — is now welcoming applications from eligible organizations across the state for its life-changing oral health grants. To date, Delta Dental of Missouri’s mission-giving initiatives have provided millions in support of oral health initiatives and educational programming. This funding has played a critical role in maintaining and expanding the efforts of organizations that align with its mission to improve oral health and help Missourians of all ages access vital dental treatment and educational services.
Eligibility requirements and directions for applying for a grant can be found online at https://www.deltadentalmo.com/AboutUs/oral-health-grant-program.
One of the many organizations benefiting from Delta Dental of Missouri’s charitable initiatives is the Jefferson City-based Dental Lifeline Network and its Missouri Donated Dental Services (DDS) program, which has received 11 grants, totaling $315,000 from the company since 2011. The funding has helped to provide thousands of individuals in need with millions in comprehensive dental treatments they otherwise would be unable to afford. Dental Lifeline Network’s DDS program was established in 1999, in partnership with the Missouri Dental Association to provide much-needed dental care to the disabled, elderly and those lacking adequate income. The organization has 352 volunteer dentists and 94 dental labs providing any treatment necessary to bring the patient to a state of full oral health and relies on critical grant funding to provide millions in treatment to as many residents in need as possible.
The volunteer dentists and their staff members make an incredible impact on patients like Chloe, a 28-year-woman who had experienced significant dental challenges as a result of a rare medical issue. Thanks to a team of volunteer dentists, Chloe was able to receive life-changing treatment that completely restored her smile.
“The Donated Dental Services program and the volunteers have been lifesaving and a blessing in my life,” said Chloe. “I love how they have been there from start to finish during my treatment. I now have a beautiful smile and more confidence. My work and everyday interactions in life are better due to the treatment I have received from the wonderful doctors and DDS program.”
Lynda Ricketson, president and CEO of Dental Lifeline Network said, “Delta Dental of Missouri has been an amazing partner in our work since 1999. Its generosity has been critical in our mission to offer free dental treatment to elderly, disabled and medically fragile people in Missouri who have no other options. Their funding has made it possible to provide over $11 million worth of donated dental treatment to 2,382 people. The Delta Dental participating dentists who provide this care also appreciate Delta Dental of Missouri’s continued support. We would encourage other dental organizations to partner with Delta Dental of Missouri towards their goals.”
In 2022 alone, Delta Dental of Missouri provided almost $700,000 in funding to 24 organizations across Missouri. By donating to a variety of organizations that align with its mission, Delta Dental of Missouri has been able to help thousands of children and adults get vital dental treatment and services to enhance their overall health and quality of life. The company awards grants for general operations, programs, projects and capacity-building efforts promoting the oral health of individuals in Missouri. Objectives of its grant program include:
• Reducing oral disease through education, prevention and treatment
• Ensuring access to affordable, timely and high-quality dental care
• Enhancing the awareness of good oral health with a focus on children and individuals in need
• Making a measurable difference in the oral health of Missourians
• Helping to ensure that Missouri is among the states with the highest indicators of oral health.
To be eligible for an oral health grant from Delta Dental of Missouri, applicants in Missouri must first complete a letter of inquiry through the online application system at https://www.deltadentalmo.com/ AboutUs/oral-health-grant-program, which includes program guidelines and application instructions. Organizations that would like to be considered for the second grant cycle of 2023 must submit online letters of inquiry by August 25, 2023, and online applications are due on September 1, 2023. Applicants must be considered tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a public or governmental entity, such as a public school or health department, and serve the people of Missouri.
CJ buses earn 2023 Safe Fleet Award
From the Carl Junction School District
The state-wide school bus inspection results were released on June 2, and the Carl Junction fleet of fifty-one buses passed their Missouri State Highway Patrol inspection with a 96.1% safety rating earning them the Safe Fleet Award.
Carl Junction complete results:
• School buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection — 49
• School buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection – 2
• School buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection — 0
Transportation Director Jared Richmond said, “The Highway Patrol inspectors are very thorough. On the day of our inspection, one bus had a light bulb go out, and another bus had a loose exhaust clamp. These two issues were addressed right away, and the buses were approved before the inspections were complete. Our bus mechanics, Taylor Warner and Jason Wright, along with our drivers, do a great job keeping our buses in top condition for the safety of our students.”
State-wide results:
• School buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection — 9,995 (87.2%)
• School buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection – 1,088 (9.5%)
• School buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection – 381 (3.3%)
Buses with identified defective components require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the component(s), reinspection, and a return to service by Patrol personnel prior to further usage in transporting passengers.
A total of 256 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence award for 2023. During the 2023-2024 school year, 4,769 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.
“Everyone wants to keep our children safe as they travel to and from school. To that end, the Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel, in partnership with pupil transportation professionals statewide, inspected 11,464 school buses in accordance with Missouri revised state statutes,” said Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Missouri school bus inspection results are a matter of public record. Individual school district results for 2023 are available at https://apps.mshp.dps.mo.gov/MSHPWeb/Patrol Divisions/DVSD/MVI/ documents/2023Annual SchoolBusInspection Results.pdf.
