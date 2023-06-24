Soroptimist International of Joplin hosts awards and installation banquet
From Soroptimist International of Joplin
Soroptimist International of Joplin celebrated the past club year with a banquet held at Just A Taste on Thursday, June 16.
2023 Live Your Dream recipients Heather Blackburn, Alana Ganer, Brittany Frischman, Gabrielle Moss, and Staica Harrison were presented and honored.
The Soroptimist Ruby Award was given to Pat Lipira, Retired, Missouri Southern State University. This award recognizes and honors the first federation president, Ruby Lee Minar. A ruby is also a deep red gemstone associated with wisdom, importance, vitality, strength, vivacity, power, and love: all words embodying the strong and compassionate women who are our award recipients. The Soroptimist Ruby Award honors non-Soroptimist women who have worked to improve the lives of women and girls through their professional and/or volunteer work.
The President’s Award was presented to Amanda Mitchell for her outstanding work and dedication to the club for the last year.
The incoming Board of Directors for 2023 – 2024 was installed as follows:
• Rikki Smith, President • Shannon Smith, President Elect • Jennifer Reeves, First Vice President • Lisa Paugh, Second Vice President • Andrea Sneed, Treasurer • Neely Myers, Recording Secretary • Stacy Braman, Corresponding Secretary • Debbie Hutson, One Year Director • Cheryl Glass, Two Year Director, • Kristine Gustafson, Associate Director 1 • Anne McLaughlin, Associate Director 2 • Cathy Brown, Past President “I am honored to have served as President of Soroptimist International of Joplin this past year,” says Past President Cathy Brown. “Our club members are dedicated to positively impacting the lives of women and girls through access to educational opportunities.”
Soroptimist International of Joplin is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org — an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.
For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org, www.joplinsoroptimist.org, or www.facebook.com/SIJoplin.
Governor Parson to host Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy at Missouri State CapitolFrom the Missouri Governor’s Office
(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) — Governor Mike Parson announced that he will host a public viewing of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The event will take place June 27 — 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as part of the team’s “Chiefs Champions Tour.”
“As the 57th Governor, I’m excited to host the Super Bowl 57 Lombardi Trophy that our Kansas City Chiefs brought home to Missouri here at the Capitol,” Governor Parson said. “We’re proud to open this event to Chiefs’ fans across the state to provide an additional opportunity to celebrate our Kansas City Chiefs and share in their Super Bowl victory. We appreciate the Chiefs for helping organize this event and look forward to welcoming members of Chiefs Kingdom to Jefferson City.”
The Lombardi Trophy will be displayed in the State Capitol Rotunda (1st floor) in a custom GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium backdrop.
The event is free and open to the public. Visitors will need to enter the Capitol through the main security entrance (south side) where they will then follow verbal and posted directions to the trophy viewing area. Attendees will have a photo opportunity with the trophy and state staff members will be present to assist.
“We are thrilled to announce our Chiefs Champions Tour this summer,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “With a global pandemic in 2020, we were not able to celebrate properly with Chiefs Kingdom after our Super Bowl LIV victory, so this tour has been something we have been looking forward to for the past couple of years. We are proud of the team here that helped put together this summer-long trip that invites the Kingdom to celebrate with us.”
To continue celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory, the Chiefs have announced the Chiefs Champions Tour, a mobile brand experience that brings the Chiefs to communities throughout the club’s six-state “home” region. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Chiefs have hosted a tour that invites members of Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate one of the club’s Super Bowl victories.
Please check Chiefs.com/championstour regularly to see additional Chiefs Champions Tour stops as they get added.
Freeman volunteer knits caps for NICU infantsFrom Freeman Health System
JOPLIN, Mo. — Since 2019, Ruby Wright has hand-crafted more than 1,000 hand-knitted caps for the baby boys and girls born at Freeman Hospital West.
Monday morning, the Columbus, Kansas resident made the now-familiar walk from the parking lot to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She carried a plastic bag filled with blue- and peach-colored caps for the newborns.
“This makes my 1,043rd cap,” the 90-year-old said proudly, holding up a hand-knitted blue cap. Minutes later, that cap adorned the head of newborn Truett Percival. Wright sat and gently rocked the sleeping infant for a few minutes.
“He’s adorable,” she said to the baby boy’s mother, Nicole Percival of Seneca. “This has been a good day.”
A mother of two boys herself, Wright said it takes roughly two hours to make a single-color cap and about three hours to hand-knit a two-toned color hat. She can only work for about four hours in front of the television each night before her fingers begin to ache.
“I wish I could get it done faster,” she said with a grin, wiggling her fingers. “Still, it’s a part of my daily routine. It benefits someone else. That’s why I do it.”
She began knitting the caps after joining Freeman Advantage, Freeman’s wellness program for older adults.
“I got to talking to some of the members and they were talking about making caps and blankets and different things, and I liked the idea of making caps,” Wright said. “It was something I could do and something small.”
She completed her first cap in April 2019. The first batch she dropped off at NICU contained 24 caps. Earlier this year, she completed the 1,000th cap. Aside from the blue-, pink- and peach-colored caps, she also pieces together themed caps for Halloween (pumpkins), Christmas (Santa hats) and Independence Day (red, white and blue).
“Ruby is very sweet and has been donating these hand crocheted hats for a long time,” said Freeman’s Bethany McGinnis, Assistant Director of Maternal-Child Services. “Crocheting these special hats for our newborns is how she chooses to spend her time. It is so sweet.”
Most of Wright’s caps will be preserved for decades inside treasured baby books by the mothers.
“I love doing it,” Wright said.
University students helping to conduct tick researchFrom Pittsburg State University
Pittsburg State University Biology students are working alongside an associate professor this summer to research tick-borne diseases — the leading vector-borne diseases and among the most pressing public health issues in the nation — by surveying Crawford County and Anderson County, Kansas, as part of the state’s annual tick surveillance program.
Associate Professor Anu Ghosh and her students have conducted field and lab research for seven years, but this year is special.
“Our research activities caught the attention of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and we received a contractual research project for this year to carry out surveillance in parks and recreational areas, and to detect pathogen load in this tick population,” Ghosh said.
According to the CDC, ticks can transmit more than a dozen pathogens that can cause human disease, including Lyme Disease, Tularemia, Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, Spotted Fever Rickettsiosis, and Ehrlichiosis.
Since 2009, more than 60 cases of Heartland virus have been reported in Missouri and Kansas, the most recent case contracted in May in Crawford County. Last year, Bourbon virus was contracted in Anderson County, Kansas.
“My team is also surveying the private land in Anderson County where the Bourbon virus was contracted last year. This is really exciting, because we can identify the hotspots where the virus is active within the Lone Star ticks,” Ghosh said.
In 2019, the Pitt State lab received funding from the National Science Foundation for collaborative long-term work with the University of Kansas and Oklahoma State University that includes the identification of bacterial pathogens.
The research involves both field work and “bench work,” or work in the labs on campus.
“The field work has a higher risk of exposure to ticks, and that is why students always need to be supervised in the field, even after they are well-trained,” she said. “However, the bench work is different, where the students perform all kinds of experiments on their own after being trained.”
Both are valuable experiences for students, Ghosh said, as well as to the collective body of scientific knowledge.
“It is critical to mentor students with this kind of research activities and encourage them to pursue a career in Public Health,” she said.
Ghosh credited past students for their contributions, including Sydney Nippoldt, Cassady Utley, Hallee Belgum, Levi Carrico, Abrar Alzahrani, and Leah Cuthill.
Current students conducting research include Brayden Letterman, Ayushee Dasgupta, and Erik Janz.
Community support from landowners and veterinarian clinics, as well as support from staff at Pitt State, have made the research possible.
