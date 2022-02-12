Free tickets going fast for U.S. Air Force jazz ensemble concert
From Pittsburg State University
Fewer than 200 free tickets remain for the 48th Annual PSU Jazz Festival Concert, planned for March 4 at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg as the culmination of the popular day long festival held at PSU.
Tickets may be picked up (limit four) at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine; Root Coffeehouse & Creperie, 402 N. Broadway; and the Music Department Office in McCray Hall at Pittsburg State University.
Headlining the 7:30 p.m. concert will be the Airmen of Note, the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force.
Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., it is one of six musical ensembles that form The U.S. Air Force Band. It was created in 1950 to continue the tradition of Major Glenn Miller’s Army Air Forces dance band, and consists of 18 active-duty musicians, including one vocalist.
Through the years, the Airmen of Note has presented its own brand of big band jazz as well as more contemporary forms of jazz to audiences via annual tours across the U.S., deployments around the world, and performances throughout metropolitan Washington D.C.
The group’s commitment to musical excellence has earned the respect of foremost jazz artists worldwide, leading to many collaborative performances and recordings with such luminaries as Dizzy Gillespie, Joe Williams, Sarah Vaughan, and Doc Severinsen.
The mission of the group is to honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connect with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States.
The PSU Jazz Ensemble, directed by Robert Kehle, will open the concert. Throughout the day, student jazz ensembles from 71 high school and middle schools throughout the region will play for judges on campus; those performances also are open to the public. Participating schools include:
Kansas
• Blue Valley North High School • Blue Valley West High School • Iola High School • Iola Middle School • Columbus High School • Frontier Trail Junior High • Galena High School • McLouth High School • Olathe Northwest • Pioneer Trail Middle School • Pittsburg High School • Prairie Trail • Saint Thomas Aquinas High School • Shawnee Mission West High School • Spring Hill High School • Staley High School • Summit Trail Middle School
Missouri
• Anderson County Junior-Senior High • Aurora High School • Ava R-I • Belton High School • Blue Springs High School • Carl Junction High School • Carl Junction Junior High School • Carthage High School • Carthage Junior High School • Central High School • Grandview High School • Grandview Middle School • Joplin High School • Martin City Middle School • Mid-Buchanan R-V • Neosho High School • Neosho Junior High • Ozark High School • Parkhill South • Parkview High School • Raytown Central Middle School • Raytown High School • Reeds Spring High School • Reeds Spring Middle School • Republic Middle School • Seneca High School • Seneca Junior High School • Warrensburg High School • Willard High School
Arkansas
• Gravette High School
Oklahoma
• Oologah High School
Registration now open for Freeman March O’ the Kidney Walk
From Freeman Health System
March O’ the Kidney is moving back indoors to Northpark Mall this year, after being held outside during the pandemic in 2021. Mark your calendar for the walk, which will be held from 8:00 am – 11:00 am Saturday, March 12. Registration is now open for teams and individual walkers; participants may also register on event day at 7:00 am.
March O’ the Kidney is a one-mile walk designed to raise awareness about kidney disease while raising funds for the Freeman Dialysis Patient Assistance Fund.
“Patients with chronic kidney disease must go on dialysis, and these lengthy treatments make it difficult for patients to work or enjoy a typical lifestyle,” said Sally Currence, Freeman Development Office Special Events Coordinator. “Many struggle to pay for medical expenses, proper nutrition and transportation costs to special surgical appointments. When you register for the event or donate, you help raise funds to meet the needs of these patients. One hundred percent of funds raised will be used locally for direct patient assistance.”
Kidney disease impacts 37 million people in the United States – or one in seven adults. Sometimes caused by diabetes and high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease damages the kidneys and decreases their ability to remove waste products and excess fluid from the body. For some people, that’s when dialysis is necessary to artificially remove waste products and extra fluid from the blood when the kidneys can no longer do so. Dialysis is a lifesaving treatment as kidney disease increases your risk of having heart and blood vessel disease.
For more information, please contact Sally Currence at 417.347.4624 or by emailing scurrence@freemanhealth.com.
National Fire Protection Association community grants now open
From State Farm
State Farm® and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) have announced that the grant application period for 2022 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is now open!
From now until February 28, groups or individuals can apply for a $500 grant to help cover expenses for a wildfire preparedness project. The national campaign, which began in 2014, provides an opportunity for groups and individuals who live in wildfire-prone areas to come together on a single day to complete projects that can help make their homes and communities safer from wildfire.
Up to 100 participants from across the country are eligible to receive $500 awards to complete a planned wildfire risk reduction project on the event day, Saturday, May 7, 2022. To be considered for a project funding award, participants must submit an application by Monday, February 28, 2022.
Previous projects undertaken on Wildfire Preparedness Day have included raking and removing pine needles and dry leaves, clearing roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris, and pine needles that could catch embers, and screening or boxing-in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.
To learn more and find additional materials to help with projects, visit the Wildfire Preparedness Day website at https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/National-Wildfire-Community-Preparedness-Day.
WIC continues to improve the health of Missouri’s women, infants and children
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Every month, over 80,000 Missourians participate in the Missouri WIC program. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services.
Missouri WIC offers healthy food choices that target specific essential nutrients often missing from the diets of participants, such as iron, calcium, protein, and vitamins A, C, and D. To meet these needs, the WIC food package includes fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, whole grains, milk and yogurt along with other nutritious foods.
“The WIC program takes into consideration the distinct needs of the women, infants, and children it serves, providing participants with individualized nutrition counseling and then prescribes a food package to fit their nutritional needs,” said Angie Brenner, Missouri WIC Director. “Breastfeeding mothers receive additional support to ensure a successful breastfeeding journey for their infant and themselves.”
To qualify for the WIC program, participants must meet the following requirements:
• Be a pregnant, breastfeeding, or new mother; an infant up to age one; or a child up to their 5th birthday; and
• Be a resident of Missouri; and
• Meet income eligibility requirements.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Nondiscrimination and complaint information can be found on our website at wic.mo.gov.
WIC is funded by the USDA and is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
KOMA Beef Cattle Conference in Mount Vernon on Feb. 24; Preregister by Feb. 18
From University of Missouri Extension
“It is important to provide the latest information on beef cattle production, marketing, economics, nutrition and forage utilization,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist. Extension services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas are providing a joint conference titled the KOMA Beef Cattle Conference. This year’s Missouri portion of the conference will be held on February 24, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p. m. at the MU Southwest Research Extension and Education Center in Mount Vernon, Mo.
“Speakers will be from the University of Missouri and Oklahoma State University,” says Davis. This year’s conference presenters and presentations are as follows:
1. Dr. Derrell Peel, Charles Breedlove Professorship of Agribusiness in the OSU Department of Agricultural Economics. Economics and market outlook of post weaning development of calves to slaughter.
2. Dr. Eric Bailey, Assistant Professor and State Beef Extension Specialist, MU Extension. Stocker cattle feeding and management.
3. Dr. Derek Brake, Assistant Professor and Ruminant Nutritionist, MU Animal Science Research Center. Finishing cattle, feeding and management.
The evening will include a catered meal with your registration.
“Agriculture businesses that support the event will have booths set up. Attendees can visit and learn how their products can help improve their beef cattle operation,” says Davis.
In order to attend the event, register and pay the fee prior to February 18th. Fee for the event is $30 per person. No refunds for cancellations after the registration deadline. No walk-in registration allowed. Register online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/2022-koma-beef-cattle-conference. Or you may mail your registration and payment to the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 113 South Street, Stockton, Mo. 65785, by the deadline.
For all other conference questions, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
Farmers urged to take part in workshop to develop advances in plastics, polymers
From K-State Research and Extension
Scientists and extension agents are hoping to rally farmers to southeast Kansas in late February for a tell-all session about the challenges on America’s farms.
Their hope: Identify problems that polymer scientists — those that work on making plastics — can work on to create innovative farm solutions that can be addressed through advances in plastics and polymers.
The workshop — titled F.A.R.M.S. ’22, short for Farmers Accelerating Research in Materials Science — is scheduled Feb. 23-25 in Parsons and Pittsburg, though the main brainstorming session will take place Feb. 24.
More information, including an agenda and free registration, is available online.
“For one day, polymer scientists just listen and ask questions to producers, including livestock, crop and specialty crop growers; and those from industry and the service sector,” said Dale Helwig, an agricultural agent with K-State Research and Extension’s office in Cherokee County.
Tim Dawsey, the executive director of the Kansas Polymer Research Center at Pittsburg State University, said some examples of topics that may be discussed include recyclable containers for pesticides and other products; water efficiency; herbicide, pesticide and fertilizer migration; agricultural mulches; using waste as feedstock; and more.
“There will be many other unanticipated learnings, I am certain,” Dawsey said. “Ultimately, we would like to build on the strong bio-based competence at the KPRC in developing materials from agricultural products and wastes.”
The workshop is co-hosted by Pittsburg State University, K-State Research and Extension, Virginia Tech, Arizona State University, the Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis and the Kansas Polymer Research Center.
“By partnering with some of the leading research institutions in the nation, there is increased likelihood of finding solutions and helping producers across the nation, while also attracting polymer and plastics manufacturing businesses into the region,” Dawsey said.
Helwig said he and others from the agriculture sector are involved to help bridge the gap between producers and scientists. He said eight extension agents and three specialists from K-State Research and Extension are expected to participate.
“Scientists don’t always understand producer’s lingo, and may have no background in agriculture at all,” Helwig said. “That’s where K-State can play a role…helping to draw out problems that producers are having. Many times, producers just think (their challenges) are a way of life, whereas a polymer scientist wonder why it has to be that way.”
Helwig added that K-State’s relationship with the state’s producers, and the university’s connection to science, “is a perfect match.”
“We also have a passion for wanting the best for our farmers, ranchers and communities,” he said. “If solutions can be identified, then the goal is to develop that industry in and around southeast Kansas to service the solution. In that sense, this is also about economic development.”
For more information or to participate in the workshop, please contact Dale Helwig at the Cherokee County Extension Office at 620-429-3849.
