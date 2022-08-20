Missouri names new state dental director
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Dr. Jacqueline Miller, DDS, MS, MPH, has been named the Missouri State Dental Director. Miller practiced orthodontics for 29 years in Washington, Sullivan and Eureka, and she retired from private practice in May of this year.
“Dr. Miller will continue the public health initiatives put forth by the previous director, Dr. Guy Deyton, and we look forward to her helping to increase the dental professionals’ workforce, which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paula Nickelson, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services which houses the state’s Office of Dental Health.
Miller will also promote an increase in the Preventive Services Program, which provides fluoride varnish applications, dental screenings, and education and referrals for thousands of Missouri children. She looks forward to utilizing her Masters of Public Health in an “encore career” to improve the oral health of all Missourians.
Miller has served in multiple leadership positions in the American Association of Orthodontists and was the first female to hold the office of president of the Midwestern Society of Orthodontists. She has an extensive career of leadership, advocacy for dentistry and volunteerism both in Missouri and abroad. She has made 24 dental mission trips and participated in Give Kids a Smile and Missouri Mission of Mercy.
Miller graduated with distinction from the University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Dentistry, earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. She was accepted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry and graduated with a Master of Science and Certificate in Orthodontics. In July of 2022, she earned her Master of Public Health degree from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences.
Visit health.mo.gov/OralHealth to learn more about Missouri’s oral health programs.
New director appointed for PSU in Paraguay program
From Pittsburg State University
A trip abroad changed the course of Angela Moots’ life, and in her new position at Pittsburg State University, she’s hoping to change the lives of others by helping to guide them through similar experiences.
Moots, who since 2015 has served as the university’s Study Abroad Coordinator, has been named the new director of the PSU in Paraguay program.
“You learn a lot about yourself when you’re abroad, about your home culture, and other cultures — no matter what career path you’re on — and you learn to interact with people with different opinions and beliefs,” she said.
Moots replaces Bobby Winters, who is serving as chair of the math and physics departments and as the assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
The PSU in Paraguay program, now 15 years old, is unique — an offshoot of the Kansas Paraguay Partners that began in 1968. It’s managed in partnership with Comité Paraguay Kansas in Asuncion, Paraguay, where students may attend general education undergraduate courses taught in English and then complete their degree program on the PSU campus.
PSU faculty members travel to Asuncion to teach, and U.S. students may travel there to study, as well.
Moots studied abroad on a short-term program after her freshman year in college and encourages all university students to consider doing so.
“It got me so excited about travel and learning a new culture that I went again for a semester my junior year,” she said. “I then taught English in France for a year after graduate school. I feel blessed to have had these experiences and to be able to help students and faculty have similar ones.”
As Study Abroad Coordinator, Moots works in the Office of International Programs and Services in Whitesitt Room 118 assisting PSU students who would like to study abroad for a summer, semester, or academic year, and PSU faculty who would like to lead short-term programs.
Now, she’ll add to those duties coordinating educational experiences in Paraguay, and the PSU in Paraguay program will be part of the Office of International Programs and Services.
“I’m really excited to build on the foundation that Dr. Winters started,” she said. “And, I’d love to build the interest of U.S. students, to send them with a professor to interact with Paraguayan students. It could be life changing.”
Faculty member Kyle Thompson (History), Ryan Speelman (Psychology), Sang Lee (Management), and Susan Carlson (English) taught there earlier this year, and Rick Hardy (Recreation), and Connie Shum (Finance) will teach there this fall.
“They’ll teach three hours a day for three weeks, and most expenses are provided,” Moots said.
Those interested in learning more about PSU in Paraguay may contact Moots at amoots@pittstate.edu or at 620-235-4221.
Local companies, PSU partner on new workforce initiative program
From Pittsburg State University
Two of Pittsburg’s largest companies are partnering with Pittsburg State University on a new workforce initiative program that will give students workplace experience while in school, along with wages and a scholarship, and will help the companies grow their workforce.
“We’ve always done a version of an internship program here at CDL, but one of our objectives was to get something more formal in place,” said Stacy Butcher, business development and national sales account manager for CDL’s fabrication division, and a 2002 graduate of PSU.
“We wanted to do our part to ensure grads coming out of Pitt State are workforce ready in the trade field in terms of professional skills. Workplace skills,” he said. “Ideally, they’ll graduate and be able to step right in and hit the ground running.”
CDL began in 1964 as S&S Electric, which provided electrical services for residents and businesses around Pittsburg. Now one of the area’s fastest growing companies, its staff has expanded from 65 to more than 460 in the last three years; they work in six offices across the Midwest. CDL operates in more than 35 states and serves more than 40,000 customers.
“A couple years ago when I was running our sign division, we had seasonal positions, and we had students come interview, and I realized we need to help get them truly job ready,” Butcher said. “I had a conversation with owner Larry Seward about what we could do.”
The answer: paid internships each semester, with a $1,500 scholarship awarded for students who meet criteria put in place by participating companies.
CDL plans to bring in 10 students to intern in marketing, sign and graphics, human resources, and engineering divisions that serve Class 1 and short line railroads.
“We’re hoping they could intern with us the entire time they are in college, and then walk into a full-time job,” Butcher said.
Miller’s Professional Imaging also will take part in the program. As the largest professional lab organization in the U.S., Miller’s provides prints, wall art, books, albums, and stationary products for professional photographers and consumers in all 50 states and Canada.
HR Director Dan Rank, who graduated from PSU in 2014, said Miller’s would like to start with 20 students and continue to increase each year. They each will be eligible for a $2,500 scholarship.
“These students will be working with various production teams, learning on-the-job experience and understanding workflow procedures,” he said.
The program will give students valuable on-the-job experience, Rank said, and will help Miller’s with seasonal help during the surge in business they experience during the fourth quarter.
“In addition, we hope to find qualified candidates to join our team after graduating and help us continue to grow,” he said.
The program will be overseen by PSU’s Office of University Strategic Initiatives, which is headquartered downtown in Block22 and has helped foster relationships between students and the business community to the betterment of both, said Wes Streeter, deputy strategic officer.
Streeter, along with Executive Director of Operations Mary Louise Widmar, will direct the application and interview process.
Students will have the option to repeat the internship if they wish.
New Raspberry Rally™ Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2023 season nationwide
From Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints®, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating. Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season. This must-have new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. Raspberry Rally will be available to consumers nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scouts in the Missouri Heartland and across the United States will offer the Raspberry Rally cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints®, Adventurefuls™ and Caramel deLites®.
Cookie season is an exciting annual event for Girl Scouts across the nation. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops. When Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they are a part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities. Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life-skills. The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management, and entrepreneurship. Cookie Business badges range anywhere from goal setting to learning effective in-person and online sales pitches, using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.
Available nationwide, every purchase of the online-exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie supports local Girl Scouts who are helping make our world a better place. Let’s come together to celebrate the young change-makers who are solving problems and learning new skills—one box of cookies at a time.
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland kicks off cookie season on January 6, 2023; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale. OR: Find your adventure at Girl Scouts by joining or volunteering at https://www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org/join.
American Lung Association seeks grant applications from innovative researchers in Missouri
From the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association in Missouri announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Missouri and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
“Here in Missouri, we have wonderful research institutions and leading-edge researchers,” said Brett Schuette, executive director for the Lung Association in Missouri. “The Lung Association is committed to supporting the best scientific minds to help develop solutions to alleviate the burden of lung disease. We encourage innovative researchers in Missouri to apply for these grants.”
Research projects funded by the Lung Association are carefully selected through rigorous scientific review and awardees represent the investigation of a wide range of complex issues to reduce the suffering and burden of lung disease.
Below is a list of currently available research funding opportunities:
• COVID-19 & Respiratory Virus Research Award: $100,000 per year for up to two years
This award is intended to support investigators who have the ability to advance our knowledge of COVID-19 and other novel respiratory viruses with pandemic potential. Successful applicants have evidence of ongoing excellence and productivity in a related field.
• Lung Cancer Discovery Award: $100,000 per year for up to two years
Intended to support independent investigators conducting clinical, laboratory, epidemiological or any groundbreaking project aimed at revolutionizing our current understanding of lung cancer and improving diagnostic, clinical and treatment methods. A Letter of Intent (LOI) is required for this award.
• Allergic Respiratory Diseases Award: $75,000 per year for up to two years
A long-standing joint effort between the American Lung Association and the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology to encourage and support early-stage investigators with a primary faculty appointment in an allergy/immunology division or section, to conduct research into advancing the understanding of allergic respiratory disease.
• Innovation Award: $75,000 per year for up to two years
This award will support promising independent investigators who are leveraging their existing body of work to conduct basic science, behavioral, clinical or translational research for lung health.
• Catalyst Award: $50,000 per year for up to two years
This award champions the next generation of scientists who are ascending toward independence by supporting mentored investigators who are conducting basic science, behavioral, clinical or translational research into lung health.
• Public Policy Research Award: $50,000 per year for up to two years
This mechanism is designed to help stimulate and inform important public policy debates around healthy air and lung disease. This award supports research on and evaluation of existing public policy and programs, as well as projects that inject innovative ideas into public policies impacting lung health.
• Dalsemer Award: $50,000 per year for up to two years
This is a mentored award meant to provide seed monies to junior investigators for researching the mechanisms and biology of interstitial lung disease.
For more information about the active research funding opportunities, visit Lung.org/awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.