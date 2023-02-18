Pitt State doctor recognized at highest level
Dr. Kathleen Sandness doesn’t see herself as anything special. The American College of Physicians would say otherwise: the organization has designated the Pittsburg physician with “Mastership” — the highest level attainable that recognizes outstanding and significant career accomplishments.
Not bad for someone who never intended to be a doctor.
“I always wanted to be a rancher – that’s what I do in my spare time. Horses, cattle, that sort of thing,” she said.
A chance conversation put her on the path to medicine, and she enrolled in the Biology Department’s pre-med program at Pittsburg State University. After earning her bachelor’s degree in 1983, she went on to graduate with her medical degree from the University of Kansas and has been in practice in Pittsburg ever since.
Today, she directs the Bryant Student Health Center at Pitt State and is an internist at Ascension Via Christi hospital.
“My phone number has always been listed, so I’ve literally treated people who show up in my driveway,” she said. “It’s who I am, it defines me, and I’m a physician 24 hours a day. What a gift to be able to do that — my world has never been 8 to 5, and I’m happy with that.”
“And Pitt state prepared me.”
Since residency, she has gone to every national meeting of the ACP with the exception of 2020-2021. She’s active in the state chapter of the ACP, completes a self-assessment program every three years, and looks to the organization with the highest regard.
To earn Mastership, a physician is voted on by their peers.
“To me, this is not something I deserve – these are for the icons of internal medicine, for internationally known people,” she said. “It’s a wonderful honor and completely undeserved – I’m a little person in a small town just showing up each day.”
She is quick to rattle off names of other Pitt State graduates who practice medicine here and have had a significant impact on the quality of life, as well as those who have gone on to prestigious positions elsewhere.
“People like Dr. Steve Starr (cardiologist named one of Kansas City’s top doctors by Ingram’s Magazine) and Dr. Brian Armstrong (cardiologist who trained at Duke),” she said. “They graduated from here and are phenomenal.”
“And then you have locally these amazing physicians from this program,” she said.
Dr. Darilyn Moyer, executive vice president and CEO of the American College of Physicians, wrote this about Sandness:
“In making decisions about each candidate’s suitability for Mastership, the Awards Committee considered qualities such as strength of character, integrity, perseverance, leadership, compassion, and devotion, as well as clinical expertise and commitment to advancing the art and science of medicine. As an MACP, you embody these qualities and inspire others to seek excellence in our cherished specialty of Internal Medicine.”
And university administrators have credited her for her leadership of the health center and for her role in guiding Pitt State through the pandemic.
“To say that I am honored to be elected to receive my Mastership from ACP would be an understatement,” Sandness said. “In my life, the Masters of ACP have been icons and models of the best of the best internists and were to be revered.”
“I can honestly say that my love and joy in being an internist for the last 35 years has never diminished,” she added. “I have never been more proud to be a general internal medicine physician trained in the art of diagnosis and treatment than I have now in this time of often fragmented delivery of health care.”
“Hopefully one patient at a time, I’ve done my best.”
LCC Foundation receives generous gift
Stacey Leech, Great Southern Bank, Banking Center Manager, presented Labette Community College (LCC) Foundation & Alumni Association, LCC President, and Welding instructors with a $50,000 gift to help with the expansion of the Workforce Training Center and its programs. “Great Southern Bank has a long history of supporting education, making this donation a perfect fit,” stated Leech. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to support Labette Community College and the Parsons Community!”
“With gratitude we accept this charitable gift, which is the first step in helping the college expand the welding curriculum and assist the college in adding new technology programs in the future.” stated Mark Watkins, LCC President. “We are very grateful for Great Southern Bank’s generosity.”
One of LCC’s priorities is building quality learning opportunities for students with an emphasis on new Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings. With expansion opportunities, LCC will be able to collaborate with businesses and industries to help fulfill their skilled labor needs. The CTE program is a great investment in our community and can help maintain a stable workforce in the manufacturing industry.
Great Southern Bank’s contribution to LCC allowed them to take advantage of the Kansas Community College Capital improvement tax credits through their generous gift. To learn more on how you or your business can give to Labette Community College, go to labette.edu/foundation, or contact the Foundation and Alumni office at 620-820-1281.
Loving Grace announces Mystery Dinner fundraiser
Loving Grace is hosting STIFFED AT THE SPEAKEASY MYSTERY DINNER. JD Buckridge will Emcee the event.
The night will consist of cocktails and silent auction 6pm-7pm with dinner served by Chef Mike, Trackside Burgers & BBQ at 7pm and a gift card grab. Featuring WolfRich Entertainment performing a whodunit interactive mystery show. Guests will work with other guests at their table to solve the mystery. Come dressed to impress in your Roaring 20’s attire. Proceeds benefit Loving Grace. Ticket on sale now! You can purchase tickets online at lovingrace.org.
Chef Mike owner of Trackside Burgers & BBQ will serve a full course meal. You can choose from a hand cut bourbon pork chop, lemon pepper chicken or asparagus and baby portobello mushrooms. Chef Mike and his wife bought Trackside burgers in December 2021. Their mission is to offer signature handcrafted burgers made with fresh ingredients and handed to you at an affordable price while giving back making a difference in our local community.
WolfRich Entertainment offers themed murder mystery parties for your office get-to-gether, charity fundraising event, or birthday party. Joplin Improv is an important part of WolfRich Entertainment. Joplin Improv includes an ad hoc team of 15 experienced improvisers who meet regularly to keep their skills sharp. Joplin Improv performs comedy shows that are open to the public at a variety of local venues, along with private shows, improv classes, trainings and team-building, events, as well as professional acting services for commercials or other projects.
JD Buckridge has been encouraging and empowering individuals in both the private and public sectors for more than twenty years. He is a best-selling author, in demand public speaker, and coach and trainer to top entrepreneurs nationwide. Currently he resides in Joplin, Missouri, with his family, where he is the founder and president of Higher Vision Coaching.Training.Consulting.
At Loving Grace we are committed to empowering young women so that they have a joyful life. We want them to rise above the circumstances they face. Established in 2014 after the Joplin Tornado we have grown to accommodate young ladies from Jasper, Newton, McDonald counties, and throughout the United States. Our local resources include our two houses: Oglesby House that serves as a transitional house for disadvantaged or homeless young women, and Doris House which is a safe haven for those beginning motherhood, seeking custody of their children, or other parental difficulties. We want to inspire a better future through our many programs designed to assist in developing realistic skills that apply to everyday life. What originally began as a church outreach program has transformed into an example of humanity, humility, and service to community through faith.
Stiffed at the Speakeasy Mystery Dinner
When: Sat, March 11th, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Where: Adaline Acres
Address: 27725 Locust Road, Carl Junction, MO
Doors open at 6:00 PM. Cocktails/Silent Auction.
7pm Dinner. Free Parking.
WGU Missouri celebrates 10 Years of advancing higher education in the state; launches new anniversary scholarship
ST. LOUIS — In celebration of WGU Missouri’s 10th anniversary, the nonprofit, fully accredited, online university has announced it is awarding $100,000 in scholarships to new students who are interested in furthering their education. Since its establishment in February 2013, WGU Missouri has been committed to providing high-quality, convenient, and career-boosting college education to residents across the state, including busy adults who have some college experience but no degree. The WGU Missouri 10th Anniversary scholarships, valued at up to $10,000 each, underscore WGU’s mission of making higher education more attainable for Missourians looking to strengthen their skillsets and advance their careers to meet the demands of today’s workforce.
WGU Missouri has shown consistent annual growth since it was founded a decade ago. The university, which was created through a partnership with the national Western Governors University and Gov. Jay Nixon, currently has 3,361 enrolled students, a steady increase over last year, and has conferred degrees to 7,004 graduates, 15% of whom graduated in the past 12 months. Across the state, WGU Missouri employs 224 staff members, has awarded more than $4.3 million in scholarships, and has built partnerships with 74 businesses, institutions, and organizations in an effort to create new opportunities for their employees to earn their degrees affordably and take their careers to the next level.
WGU Missouri has been credited with helping individuals earn their college degrees who otherwise couldn’t easily complete or afford a traditional college program. The average student age is 35, with more than 64% of attendees coming from underprivileged populations or being first-generation college students. Additionally, 69% of students work full-time while pursuing their degrees. These grads are quickly seeing a difference in their lives as more career opportunities become available. As a result, students earn an average of $18,200 more within two years of graduation. Within four years, that number grows to $25,900 for WGU grads.
“While higher education and the need for certain workforce skills have changed considerably over the last decade, WGU Missouri has remained committed to finding new, innovative ways to meet the ever-evolving needs of our students and the current job landscape,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of WGU Missouri. “We are proud to provide an affordable, flexible college education alternative for all Missourians – particularly those underserved adults with life commitments and financial obstacles that might otherwise prevent them from furthering their education in a traditional setting. We look forward to continuing to empower many more adults to go back to school and earn their degrees in the next 10 years and beyond.”
WGU Missouri focuses on high workforce-need areas, offering more than 80 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, K-12 teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Unlike a traditional college program, WGU caters to adults with previous or current work experience who are looking to further their careers through education. WGU Missouri’s competency-based education model allows adult students to complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate they’ve mastered the subject matter.
To be considered for WGU Missouri’s 10th Anniversary scholarship, new and prospective students must be Missouri residents, be admitted to WGU Missouri, and submit a scholarship application online by June 30, 2023. Scholarships will be awarded based on the student’s academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency and other considerations. The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $2,500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms toward WGU’s already-low tuition of approximately $3,800 per six-month term for most programs. For more information about the 10th Anniversary scholarship, visit missouri.wgu.edu/10th.
