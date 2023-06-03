Bartlow named interim associate vice president
From Pittsburg State University
Jon Bartlow, who for nearly a decade has served as the director of the Alumni and Constituent Relations Office and executive director of the Pittsburg State University Alumni Association, has been appointed as the interim associate vice president and dean of students — a new position created as part of an organizational restructuring.
Starting June 11, Bartlow will oversee nearly all aspects of campus life, and will be part of the team reporting to the new vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management when that position is filled this summer.
His oversight will include Campus Activities, Greek Life, Student Government, Student Wellness Programming and Counseling, Campus Food Services, Barnes and Noble Gorilla Bookstore, University Housing, the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, and the Overman Student Center.
Bartlow is a two-time graduate of Pitt State, having earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication in 1999 and a master’s degree in Communication in 2003. He earned a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Saint Louis University in 2019.
A search for leadership of the Alumni and Constituent Relations program soon will be underway.
From the Pittsburg School District
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School Theatre Director Breana Clark has brought back the Just Off Broadway Camp, previously run by McKenna Shaw, Greg Shaw, and Jason Huffman. This program serves Middle and High School students from seven different area schools and provides them an opportunity to play on the stage.
The camp, Just Off Broadway, is now under the umbrella of Triple Threat Threeatrics, a new company formed by Clark. Clark says that she created the company to bring shows to stage that haven’t previously been produced in this area, as well as provide a training program for students who are considering performing as a career. She will keep the original name, Just Off Broadway, to continue the legacy established by the Shaws and Huffman.
This summer the students are performing “Mean Girls Jr.” The show is an adaptation of the 2004 movie, with music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and a book by Tina Fey. “The musical does a nice job taking the iconic elements from the movie and putting it into a creative, fun new musical suited for the entire family,” says Clark.
The Just Off Broadway Camp, Mean Girls Jr, will have performances on June 9 at 7 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m at Pittsburg High School. Tickets for this performance are $5 with tickets available at the door 30 minutes prior to the performance.
Drought committee will meet June 7 to discuss coordinated response
From the Missouri Department of Natural Resources
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold its first meeting to discuss a comprehensive state and federal response to the drought that is beginning to affect parts of the state. Executive Order 23-05, which Governor Mike Parson signed Wednesday, declares a drought alert and instructs the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to convene the Drought Assessment Committee to monitor drought conditions and help guide the state’s response.
The Drought Assessment Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building, 1101 N. Riverside Drive in Jefferson City. The meeting is open to the public and will also be livestreamed via Webex at stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=m84e69a26 3b4db82131439e1 0d32bbcdd.
The committee is composed of representatives from state and federal partner agencies who provide information, recommendations and coordination to mitigate impacts of the drought. Executive Order 23-05 declared a drought alert for 60 Missouri counties that are in moderate, severe or extreme drought.
Updated drought information, including a link to the national drought conditions reporting survey and a U.S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri, and much more, is available at dnr.mo.gov/drought.
From the Post Art Library
The public is welcome to attend the Iconic Joplin Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, June 8, from 5:30-7 p.m. at 202 S. Joplin Ave. in Joplin, Missouri. Awards to be presented include People’s Choice for the public’s favorite; Technical for best authentic reproduction or technical build; Creativity for most innovative design and/or use of bricks; and Storytelling for the team that best relates history through their build.
In celebration of Joplin’s 150th Birthday, six teams of teens collaborated to build local landmarks out of Lego bricks. Iconic Joplin builds include: the Bonnie & Clyde Hideout; Crystal Cave; Grand Falls; Joplin Public Library (20th & Connecticut); Joplin Union Depot; and the Olivia Apartments. Each creative build highlights unique features of the landmarks and their histories. Teams received expert assistance and/or behind-the-scenes tours from historians, architects, engineers, and Lego gurus.
The People’s Choice award will be presented to the team that receives the most votes.
Jurists for the Technical, Creativity, and Storytelling Awards include:
• Leslie Simpson, who served as director of Joplin’s Post Art Library from 1982 to 2015 and contributed significant research about Joplin’s historic buildings through her books, articles, documentaries and presentations. She now resides in St. Louis.
• Blaine Ladymon, AIA, RID, NCARB, LEED, AP, a Dallas native who is a recognized leader in the field of Architecture & Interior Design for innovation and creativity. Building backyard forts and Lego creations as a child kick-started Ladymon’s love for architecture. Passion for the brick has led him to serve as the guest curator with the AD EX in Dallas, where he spreads the message that LEGO teaches and inspires architecture and construction.
• Manny Garcia, who teamed up with his father Lestor as Lego Master Season 1 contestants. Under the name “Son and Father BFF” the duo from Bethlehem, PA created unforgettable builds such as Alien Planet, Timmy the Monkey and Rusty Trails in Space. Garcia is the founder of Get into Building (GIB).
During the awards event, all builds will be on display for viewing. This is a free, open house style event, with remarks at 6 p.m. The presenting sponsor for the Awards Ceremony is Neal Group Construction. Refreshments provided by Post Art Library.
Iconic Joplin is a program of Landmark Builds (www.landmark-build.com). It is sponsored by engineering firm Olsson, Emery Sapp & Sons, Missouri American Water, and Paragon Architecture.
Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/1igv7MKUl.
MSSU Fundraising Effort Featured on Newsmakers
From KGCS-TV
Missouri Southern State University is looking to the future with a five-year fundraising campaign called Lions Forward. University leaders outline seven priority projects to be funded by the $31.5 million campaign on Newsmakers this week.
University President Dr. Dean Van Galen explains how areas of need were determined and kickoff gifts for a Health Sciences Innovation Center that support a match for state funding.
Dr. Brad Hodson details other projects of the campaign which include: immersive learning, student scholarships, academic and athletic excellence, a student success center, and renovating Billingsly student center.
Campaign donor Bryan Vowels speaks on philanthropy and the importance of supporting scholarships, while MSSU students explain how those scholarship dollars impact their college experience.
The show is airing nightly at 5 and 9 p.m. the week of June 4 on KGCS-TV and will be broadcast at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, on KOAM-TV. It is also posted on the station’s YouTube channel — KGCS Missouri Southern.
KCGS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and is also available on regional cable television systems such as Sparklight, Mediacom and Suddenlink Communications. The station operates as a service of the Department of Communications at Missouri Southern State University.
MDC invites young
anglers to June 10 Kids’ Fishing Day in Carthage
From the Missouri Department of Conservation
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Young anglers will have opportunities to catch fish and learn about fishing at the 22nd annual Kids’ Fishing Day on June 10 at Kellogg Lake in Carthage. The event, which is for ages 15 and under, will be from 8 a.m. until noon. Sponsors for this event are the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the city of Carthage, the Kellogg Lake Group, and several local businesses.
A variety of activities are planned, including educational stations, fishing stations and prize giveaways. Youth anglers who attend at least one education station will be eligible for the prize drawings. Free refreshments will also be served.
There is no preregistration for the event. All participating youth anglers need to bring their own fishing equipment to fish the 25-acre lake, which will receive a special stocking from MDC for this event. Worms will be provided.
No fishing permits will be needed but statewide regulations still apply, which means there will be a limit of four channel catfish per angler. The event will be taking place during Missouri’s Free Fishing Weekend (which is June 10-11). The lake will be open for all ages to fish at the end of this event.
Volunteers are needed for this event. If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, please call MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at Joplin office at 417-629-3423.
Commented
