PSU adds new emphasis, equipment, Human Performance Lab director, and courses in exercise science
From Pittsburg State University
Starting this fall, students will have access to a new emphasis, new equipment, new Human Performance Lab director, and new courses in the Department of Health, Human Performance, and Recreation at Pittsburg State University, all with an eye toward careers in strength and conditioning and related fields.
Demand for employees in such fields is growing significantly and at a much faster rate than many professions, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It will continue through at least 2028.
New emphasis
Pittsburg State’s new emphasis is designed to prepare students for several career and advanced education options:
• to work with athletes as strength and conditioning coaches at the middle school, high school, collegiate, and professional levels.
• to work as fitness professionals, which includes personal training, corporate and community wellness, and fitness management.
• to apply to master’s or doctoral-level graduate programs.
Students who complete the new emphasis will be prepared to sit for the Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist exam from the National Strength and Conditioning Association, the industry standard for strength coaches.
They also will be prepared to sit for the Certified Personal Trainer exam from the American College of Sports Medicine, the most respected certification in the field.
New equipment
Pittsburg State’s Human Performance Lab has been outfitted with new strength training and aerobic equipment from Rogue that students will use daily in class. The lab has technology to measure jump height (Jumpmat), velocity and power during strength training and ballistic training (Tendo), body composition (BodPod, Tanita), and aerobic capacity (Echo bikes).
The students also will use timing gates to test speed and agility, giving them important insight into the factors of athletic performance.
New Human Performance Lab Director
Directing the lab is Assistant Professor David Boffey, who has a PhD in exercise physiology and is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and certified personal trainer. He has published scientific articles in the fields of strength and conditioning research and sports science.
He was a strength coach at the high school and DII levels before coming to Pittsburg State, and has worked as a personal trainer and fitness director at commercial gyms. Boffey also has certifications as a USA weightlifting coach, tactical strength and conditioning facilitator, corrective exercise specialist, and functional movement screen practitioner.
New courses
Starting this fall, students may enroll in two new in-person courses at Pittsburg State:
EXSCI*440*01 – Science and Skills for the Fitness Professional (3 credits)
The purpose of this course is to apply the fundamental scientific truths of how the body responds and adapts to exercise. Students will learn exercise selection and technique methods for beginner to advanced levels, and how to instruct others through regressions and progressions. Semester-long projects include creating, following, and evaluating exercise programs for themselves and other students.
EXSCI*440*02 – Strength and Conditioning (3 credits)
The purpose of this course is to provide the scientific rationale for the strength and conditioning of athletes. Special attention is paid to program design and effective communication, the two most crucial aspects of strength and conditioning. Labs provide opportunities for hands-on learning of strength, power, speed, and agility modalities, and students will demonstrate, explain, and coach these movements.
The exercise science program at Pittsburg State has been recognized by the NSCA as an Education Recognition Program since 2011.
SEA SISTERS SPIRIT: IN THE FLOW
From Ann Leach
Urban Art Gallery, 501 S. Main Street, will welcome Ann Leach’s spirit dolls in a new exhibit opening June 2, 2022. The exhibit, SEA SISTERS SPIRIT: In the Flow, will introduce a new collection of spirit dolls helping individuals set and live intentions for better health, wealth, peace, and fulfillment. Leach said, “It’s truly an amazing journey to watch each doll come forth to do its work.”
The newest dolls exhibit runs through the month of June and Leach is introducing additional artistic offerings to support the vision of the spirit dolls. “You’ll see spirit shrines made of fabric and beads,” Leach said. “There is a window in the center of each one for a photo or memento of someone you have lost or want to honor. That could also include a favorite pet or place.”
Sea Sisters spirit wands will bring fun and colorful magic to enhance your current life intention and a series of watercolor mandalas, Sea Splashes, will offer positive affirmations for daily living.
“With all that is happening in our world today, I think we need a little more anchoring of spirit,” Leach said. “I see these Sea Sisters pieces offering us a reminder that when we set an intention for our own lives, then our lives can flow with purpose, passion, and possibility, no matter what is happening in the outer world.”
Leach, a life and business coach for over twenty-six years, discovered her creative process during the pandemic when she wanted to offer a visual reminder to her clients of what they were creating next for their work and their lives. “There was a lot of fear of the unknown and I saw that having something visual to focus on helped the clients anchor in their vision for their work and lives in a pretty unique and healing way,” Leach said. “They loved the whimsey of the dolls and appreciated the fact that I hand write and doodle their intention and wrap that into the doll’s under layer of fabric, making the doll truly theirs.”
Leach plans to continue incorporating the power of the spirit doll into her healing work with individuals, even offering a design a doll program where clients and small groups can select their own fabrics and mementos for their dolls while learning how to set a powerful intention and creating a personal treasure map of next steps to see positive change in their lives and work. “This program allows an extra layer of personalization for the customer’s doll,” Leach said. “From the ceremony of writing the intention to selecting the color of fabric to the closing toast with champagne, this program is perfect for honoring a milestone or new beginning for the customer.”
To learn more about the spirit dolls follow the Sea Sisters Spirit Dolls page on Facebook or reach out to Leach at ann@AnnLeach.com. Leach will also be on hand to introduce the dolls during First Thursday art walk and the Third Thursday event at Urban Art Gallery and during gallery hours on Saturdays through the end of June. Call the gallery at 438-5931 for more information.
Missouri launches dashboard displaying opioid overdose related data
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – With 1,878 deaths, 2020 had the highest number of fatal drug overdoses to date in the state of Missouri – a 19% increase from 2019. 1,375 of these deaths involved opioids. Today, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) launched a new, interactive dashboard showing data regarding both fatal and nonfatal overdoses, where they occurred in the state and the demographic makeup of those who overdosed.
Following national trends, drug overdoses have become an epidemic in Missouri over the past decade. Missouri ranked 32nd in the nation for drug overdose death rates in 2020.
Among adults aged 18-44 in Missouri, drug overdose is the leading cause of death, and more than 70% of all drug overdose deaths in the state involve opioids. The opioid class of drugs includes heroin, fentanyl, methadone, morphine, oxycodone and many other prescription and non-prescription pain relievers.
“The opioid crisis is an issue only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paula Nickelson, DHSS Acting Director. “This is a health crisis that knows no bounds–it affects all genders, races and ages in both rural and urban communities. Our efforts at the state level to combat opioid misuse and overdose include monitoring and prevention strategies designed to improve data quality, inform decision making and implement targeted interventions.”
The new dashboard shows a sharp increase in recent years of deaths, from those involving heroin (with no synthetic opioids present) to deaths involving synthetic opioids. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and its analogs, were involved in 1,204 drug overdose deaths in 2020 in Missouri. The 2020 figure is nearly seven times higher than the 2015 count of 179 synthetic opioid-involved deaths.
In an effort to alter this trajectory, DHSS has several strategies and activities currently underway or in development. These efforts are supported through the Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which began in 2019.
Data Monitoring
• Collect and disseminate timely Emergency Department data on all suspected drug, opioid, heroin and stimulant overdoses: Perform monitoring in Missouri’s Electronic Surveillance System for the Early Notification of Community-based Epidemics (ESSENCE) using case definitions for all drugs, opioids, heroin and stimulant overdoses.
• Collect and disseminate descriptions of drug overdose death circumstances using death certificates and medical examiner/coroner data: Collect data from death certificates and medical examiner/coroner reports and enter data into the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS).
• Implement Innovative Surveillance: Link records between two nonfatal data sources, ESSENCE and Patient Abstract System, on various overdose types to evaluate the relationship between overdoses reported with more real time data versus more comprehensive but lagged data.
Prevention Methods
• Prescription Monitoring Compliance: Conduct regulatory inspections on high-risk prescribers and outliers; seek regulatory actions and remedies; provide information and education to prescribers about CDC prescribing guidelines.
• State/local Integration Efforts: DHSS has established 16 current contracts with select local public health agencies to focus on opioid and illicit drug use prevention and response efforts.
o DHSS collaborated with the Missouri Department of Mental Health and provided funding to three local prevention centers to combat opioid misuse and overdose.
o The DHSS Office of Minority Health responds to overdoses in the St. Louis area and provides resources to overdose patients regarding treatment services.
o DHSS held its inaugural Harm Reduction Conference in June of 2021 and is in the planning stages for the 2022 conference.
o DHSS is developing a second Missouri vulnerability assessment focusing on dual issues of opioid misuse and blood-borne infection.
o The DHSS Bureau of HIV, STD and Hepatitis provides Harm Reduction 101 training and technical assistance to local public health agencies and community-based organizations.
• Linkages to Care: DHSS has supported contracted HIV Peer Navigators and other designated staff to attend the Missouri Credentialing Board Medication Assisted Recovery training, integrated the HIV Reduction 101 training into the HIV/Hepatitis C training and continues to look for professional certification opportunities to build system staff capacity.
• Public Safety Partnerships: The DHSS Bureau of Healthcare Analysis and Data Dissemination has established a linkage of opioid overdose mortality data with offenders released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. DHSS has a linkage with the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area to review drug seizure data and compare with opioid overdose mortality data.
• Public Awareness: DHSS will launch a new media campaign based on most recent data to raise awareness of opioid misuse and overdose. DHSS has previously implemented three separate campaigns to focus on opioid awareness, harm reduction strategies and CDC Rx Awareness facets. The campaign targeted zip codes with the highest opioid mortality rates; these campaigns have been marketed on radio, billboards, at gas stations, across social media platforms and through other venues and platforms.
View the drug overdose dashboard at health.mo.gov/data/opioids, or visit Time2ActMissouri.com for more information or resources.
Summer Expo is on
From the Grand Lake Association
The 2nd Annual Grand Lake Summer Expo dates are set and organizers are looking for exhibitors to make this year’s event another tremendous success.
Grand Lake Association Executive Director Jay Cranke said event dates have been up in the air due to the impending sale of the Grove Civic Center.
“But we have been told by city officials, the sale has been delayed,” Cranke said. “So on with the show!”
The two-day event will be July 8-9 and will provide attendees a break from the summer heat while they shop are partake in great food. Pistol Pats Family Diner will be serving BBQ from the inside kitchen and there will be other food trucks outside.
Last year, more than 50 exhibitors from across the region attended and organizers and expecting at least that many vendors this year.
Booth space is available for $75 for a 10x10 space for both days. Non-profit booth fee is $50 and food trucks will cost $100. General admission to the event will be FREE.
Exhibitor applications are available by clicking on the Grand Lake Summer logo at www.GrandLakeFun.com. Applications can also be requested by emailing kim@glaok.com or tonya@glaok.com or calling the GLA office at 918-786-2289.
