Pitt State graduate from Paraguay comes full circle to conduct SEK Symphony
From Pittsburg State University
As a child growing up in Paraguay, Ramiro Miranda played in a youth orchestra directed by the visiting conductor of the Southeast Kansas symphony — an ensemble based at Pitt State and comprised of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members. As an adult, he’s come full circle: he’s been chosen as the symphony’s new conductor.
The symphony was started in 1915 by Walter McCray, the man for whom the music building at Pitt State is named. Miranda replaces its most recent conductor, Raul Munguia, who also taught violin and viola in the Department of Music for the past 11 years.
In his childhood, Miranda dreamed of becoming a performer. It made sense to for him to study music at Pitt State.
“Paraguay and Kansas have had a rich history of collaboration in education, business, music, and agriculture for more than 50 years, and Pitt State is the university with the most prolific partnership,” he said.
He earned his bachelor’s of Music in violin performance at Pitt State in 2011, having studied with and learned from notable faculty such as Selim Giray, Paul Carlson, and Carolann Martin — the conductor he played for as a child in Paraguay.
“Many Paraguayan music students, myself included, have had the amazing opportunity to study at PSU and gone on to great careers in the United States, back home in Paraguay, and even around the world,” Miranda said.
He has performed as a soloist and in ensembles in Latin America and China, is a frequent guest conductor in Kansas City, and has shared the stage with internationally acclaimed classical guitarist Berta Rojas.
But he also was drawn to education.
“I’ve always lived in both the performance and teaching world, thanks to my father, who taught music and conducted orchestras and choirs, and instilled the love for continuous learning,” he said. “Conductors, whether they want it or not, are teachers. We cannot make a sound without the combined forces and emotions of our musicians, so our job is to find a way to teach effectively and convey what we want verbally and through gestures.”
Miranda has taught and directed at Emporia State University since 2015 and is one of the founders of the Emporia State University String Camp and Stringfully, both of which serve K-12 students.
Here, he is exploring possibilities of continuing the popular annual children’s concert started by Munguia, as well as other activities to encourage string playing in the region.
“I want to raise future generations of educators and performers from Kansas and the world!” he said. “I also look forward to connecting with community members who play, and to perform fulfilling repertoire.”
Miranda also holds a master’s degree from Illinois State University and a doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Miss Pelican Festival Pageant coming up
From the Grand Lake Association
The 40th annual Pelican Festival, hosted by the Grand Lake Association, is just around the corner and organizers want to remind young ladies from around the region about this year’s Miss Pelican Festival Scholarship Pageant.
The pageant will be held ahead of the Festival on Saturday, September 30 at the Grove Performing Arts Center, located at 300 Ford Road in Grove. Scholarships totaling $1,500 will be awarded to the Miss and Teen Miss winners.
Age groups will range from Baby Miss 0-12 months to Miss 19-24 years. Entry fee is $100.
“Thank you once again to American Bank of Oklahoma for providing the scholarship money for this year’s pageant,” Grand Lake Association Executive Director Jay Cranke said.
Miss Pelican Festival Scholarship Pageant applications are now being accepted and can be downloaded at www.PelicanFestOK.com. For additional information, contact the Grand Lake Association at 918-786-2289 or email tonya@glaok.com or hurtbrooke88@gmail.com.
Public invited to meetings
to kickoff Statewide Improve I-70 Program
From the Missouri Department of Transportation
The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to preliminary information meetings to learn more about MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Missouri’s FY2024 budget from the General Assembly signed into law by Governor Parson provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue for the costs to build a third lane of Interstate 70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add three lanes in each direction on approximately 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.
The public is invited to attend the informational meetings to learn about the proposed plan and next steps for I-70. Please note these are open house style meetings, and no formal presentations will be made. The public can attend the meetings anytime during the advertised hours, and the information will be the same at each location.
MoDOT is currently in the planning stage of the Improve I-70 Program. MoDOT engineers will share preliminary information about the goals for improving I-70, possible construction schedules for the 200 miles, and next steps. MoDOT is interested in gathering feedback from the public regarding I-70’s current condition, construction staging, and other general comments they may have. Public input is important ahead of the design phase of the work.
For those who are unable to attend a meeting in person, an online comment form is available at www.modot.org/public-involvement. The comment period online will be open from Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The open house meeting dates, times and locations are as follows:
• Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Wentzville City Hall Board of Alderman Meeting Room located at 1001 Schroeder Creek Boulevard, Wentzville, MO.
• Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Warren County Administration Building located at 101 Mockingbird Lane, Warrenton, MO.
• Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Concordia Community Center located at 802 S. Gordon Street, Concordia, MO.
• Thursday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jonesburg Elementary School Gym located 106 Smith Rd., Jonesburg, MO.
• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Jackson County Fire Protection District Education Center located at 4715 W U.S. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO.
• Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Battle High School Auxiliary Gym, located at 7575 St. Charles, Rd., Columbia, MO.
• Thursday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Hannah Cole Primary School Gym, located at 1700 W. Ashley Rd., Boonville, MO.
Access for people with disabilities is available. People with disabilities who require special services at the public meeting should notify Improve I-70 Communications Coordinator, Lairyn McGregor, by Monday, Aug. 21, at 816-607-2152, so arrangements for those services can be made. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.
