Pitt State names Driskill as new alumni director
From Pittsburg State University
Danielle Driskill, a two-time graduate of Pittsburg State, has been named director of the Alumni and Constituent Relations Office and executive director of the Pittsburg State University Alumni Association.
She replaces Jon Bartlow, who earlier this month moved to the position of interim associate vice president and dean of students.
After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2012 and a Master’s degree in Communication in 2014, Driskill worked at the University of Oklahoma as a communications coordinator and at Freeman Health System as a marketing account executive.
In 2017, she was named assistant director of Alumni & Constituent Relations. In that role, she assisted Bartlow in working closely with alumni, volunteers, students, campus, and the community to promote the office and its programming, and to gather feedback regarding constituent needs. She also cultivated relationships with alumni and friends to increase engagement and support university initiatives.
In 2019, she helped lead the Great Gorilla Tour — a trip of 4,719 miles over 14 days that stopped in nine states to connect with alumni and friends.
In 2022, Driskill was named director of Development for the College of Technology, serving as a liaison between donors, companies, and faculty and staff. She worked closely with donors to secure private donations for scholarships, as well as support for students, faculty, and programs within the College of Technology.
A search for her replacement in that role is underway.
“I am humbled and excited to take on this new role at PSU. With my experience in alumni relations and development, as well as my love and passion for my alma mater, I cannot wait to serve our alumni and friends in Gorilla Nation,” Driskill said.
America in Bloom advisors to visit Carthage
From America in Bloom
Professional Advisors from the America in Bloom (AIB) program will visit Carthage, MO on July 10-11. Carthage is one of the many proud and passionate communities across America working on local revitalization programs. Communities that are more welcoming and vibrant have a competitive advantage in stimulating economic development and creating a thriving place for people to work and live. America in Bloom communities experience better cooperation among municipal, commercial, and residential sectors because everyone works toward a common goal.
In addition to receiving a detailed written evaluation from the Advisors citing strengths and opportunities for improvement, participants receive a special mention for what the judges deem to be an extraordinary project or program. Additional awards that can be earned includes:
• Population category winner
• Outstanding achievement award — the “best of the best” over all participants in each of the evaluated criteria
• Special awards • Community Champion • YouTube Video Advisors will be evaluating the community’s efforts in the areas of community vitality, floral impact, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental initiatives, celebrating heritage, and overall impression.
The Advisor team members are:
Laurie Lafferty is a retired teacher with a master’s degree in education. After 25 years in the classroom, Laurie retired and moved to Arroyo Grande, California, a long time America in Bloom community. Within months of arriving in Arroyo Grande, Laurie began volunteering with Arroyo Grande in Bloom. A year and a half later, Laurie took over the floral displays position on the Arroyo Grande in Bloom board and spent 10 years growing the program. Through family ties to the flower industry, Laurie fostered a working relationship with Ball Horticultural Company to fill the containers and landscaped areas with annual and perennial flowers. Because of the generosity of the Ball Horticultural family of businesses, who continue to donate 90% of the plant material for the floral program, Arroyo Grande’s beautification program blossomed and garnered multiple awards and 5 bloom ratings through Laurie’s tenure. As a Master Gardener, Laurie spent time advising home gardeners through the Master Gardener Help Line, teaching sessions on floral display design, and use of drought tolerant and low water use plants and succulents in containers. Laurie began advising for America in Bloom in 2016 and is currently the Advisor Coordinator.
Galen Gates believes strongly in community engagement, pragmatic research, education, and public gardens that remain relevant to their constituents. He actively pursued these interests during his 30-year career at the Chicago Botanic Garden. He led the effort to establish the Garden’s long-range Collections Plan outlining the purpose and direction for the institution’s Living Plant, Library, Herbarium and Sculpture Collections. He established a Verification Program methodically verifying living plant collections; securing North American Plant Collections status for spirea, geranium, and oaks. He authored the landmark paper Characteristics of a World-Class Plant Collection – a reference used widely as the guide in developing and evaluating plant collections in the US, Europe, and Asia. Galen is a founding member of four organizations including the Garden’s Plant Exploration Program. He collected and studied plants on 25 trips into 20 countries, ultimately enriching botanical understanding and diversity in the US. Galen identified the need and successfully pursued solutions to abate 6 miles of shoreline erosion and improve water quality — generating unprecedented research and pragmatic techniques to stem erosion in the Upper US. He initiated and programmed three annual conferences, as Adjunct Professor he helped establish an initiative that brought a Master of Landscape Architecture degree to the Chicago area.
To date, more than 280 communities from 43 states have participated in the program and more than 22 million people have been touched by it. Awards will be announced September 28-30, 2023, at AIB’s National Symposium & Awards Celebration in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
