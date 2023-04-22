Tobacco is changing: DHSS launches campaign aimed at parents of teens
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri’s campaign, “Tobacco is Changing,” launched this week to educate parents about the different candy-flavored tobacco products tempting kids into addiction. It is also the reality of the tobacco landscape – especially when it comes to e-cigarettes.
“Remember how shocked you were when you first heard about JUUL, the disposable e-cigarette that looks like a flash drive? Well, that’s a drop in the bucket compared to the many shapes that e-cigarettes now take, including smart watches, makeup compacts — they’re even hidden in hoodies and backpacks,” said Valerie Howard who leads Missouri’s Tobacco Prevention and Control program within the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “When parents familiarize themselves with these new products, they will know what to look for.”
E-cigarettes continue to be the tobacco product of choice for teens. The 2021 Missouri Youth Risk Behavioral Survey shows that 40% of Missouri’s high school students have tried an e-cigarette, and 19%, or close to one in five, have used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days. There are currently more high school students in Missouri using e-cigarettes than adults who smoke (17%).
Parents can view the tobacco products at TobaccoIsChangingMO.org. Site visitors will find photos of tobacco products ranging from different varieties of e-cigarettes, little cigars and cigarillos, menthol tobacco products, and even new smokeless tobacco products like toothpicks. In addition, parents can get information on tobacco industry tactics like flavors and packaging, how to talk to their child about this sometimes difficult topic and actions they can take to reduce youth tobacco use and exposure.
In addition to the Comprehensive Cancer Control Program within DHSS, the department’s Tobacco Prevention and Control Program has partnered with the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians, Missouri American Academy of Pediatrics, Missouri Association of Rural Educators, Missouri Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education, Mental Health, Public Safety and Social Services, Missouri Hospital Association, Missouri Parents as Teachers Association, Missouri School Boards Association and Tobacco Free Missouri on this campaign to help educate Missouri parents about youth e-cigarette and other tobacco product use.
The Tobacco is Changing site includes a media toolkit with fact sheets, social media content and videos for communities and partners to use in their own communication efforts.
For more information about the Tobacco Is Changing campaign, visit TobaccoIsChangingMO.org. Free help for teens to quit using e-cigarettes is available by texting VAPEFREEMO to 873873 or at YouCanQuit.org.
NEO sophomore Goldie Snow selected as national Jack Kent Cooke scholarship semifinalist
From Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College sophomore Goldie Snow was selected as one of five semifinalists from Oklahoma for the national Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship, the largest private scholarship in the United States available exclusively for students and graduates from two-year colleges.
If selected, Snow will receive up to $55,000 per year to further her education. To qualify, an applicant must be a recent graduate from a two-year college or a current sophomore with a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or higher, demonstrate financial need, and plan to transfer to a four-year university by the fall of 2023.
Snow recently accepted an offer to attend the University of Oklahoma to study theatrical design and production, with an emphasis on scenic design and properties.
“At NEO, no dream is too big or person too small. Every ambition is met with respect and resources,” said Snow. “Faculty, staff, and administration met my enthusiasm for learning and education with their own passion and dedication. NEO helped me find myself and realize my potential. I am now more creative, well-rounded, and courageously prepared for whatever the world holds for me.”
Snow is a vocal performance major from Miami, Oklahoma. She holds the highest student position in the NEO Theatre Experience program, where she leads fellow students to improve the Fine Arts Center and produce live theatre. She volunteers with the LEAD Agency and in local elementary schools, collects food and clothing for Peggy’s Closet, has been involved in several campus-wide clean-ups, and tutors other students in various academic courses.
Snow serves as president for both Masquers Theatre United and Choir, and she is the Student Body Government secretary. She was the choreographer for Miami High School Wardog Color Guard and is an active member of the Honors Program and Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.
Snow said, “NEO made college affordable without sacrificing a vibrant student life, co-curricular or the quality of education. They provided me with exceptional instruction and, more importantly, a family. I feel loved and supported enough to explore new possibilities and experiment without bounds. From day one, no idea was too far out of reach. Anything is possible on this campus.”
For more information, please contact NEO Success Center coordinator Bobbie Pennington at bpennington @neo.edu or 918-540-6971.
Brynds and Chapman chosen as Outstanding Seniors
From Pittsburg State University
Two active student leaders who are among the top in the Class of 2023 at Pittsburg State University have been chosen for this year’s Outstanding Senior award — a tradition that dates back more than 60 years.
They were recognized at the Pitt State Leadership Awards ceremony Friday, and their names will be engraved on plaques installed along the Senior Walk in front of Russ Hall.
Here, they share in their own words their reaction to being chosen, their experience at Pitt State, and their advice for younger students:
• Taylor Brynds, Psychology & Management, Cherokee, Kansas
Taylor served as an officer and student leader of five campus organizations and is a founding member and officer of two student organizations: The Food Recovery Network and the Psychology and Counseling Society. She also served as president of the Honors College Association, was a Top 12 Homecoming Royalty candidate, a Kelce Business Scholar, worked on-campus in the Psychology Department as an office assistant in the Center for Reading, and participated in community service efforts such as the Big Event, the Lord’s Diner, and Fostering Connections.
What does it mean to you to be chosen for this award?
I feel remarkably honored to represent PSU’s legacy as Outstanding Senior. To be considered among all of the extremely qualified applicants was humbling in itself. The recognition by the supportive faculty at PSU is an incredible feeling. I cannot think of a better way to conclude my time at Pitt State.
What has your experience been like at Pitt State?
These past four years have gone by in a flash, but they have been packed with opportunities. I have loved getting involved in amazing organizations such as the Honors College Association and Gamma Alpha Lambda and meeting life-long friends. At PSU, I had the unique experience of getting to know two different colleges as a dual degree seeking student in business and psychology. From this experience, I know that the faculty and staff at PSU genuinely care about the students and will assist you in reaching your goals.
What advice would you have for younger students?
My recommendation for students is to get involved! There are so many opportunities that result from getting involved with the student organizations at PSU, from leadership to career skills to travel opportunities. Step out of your comfort zone and see where it takes you! Finally, I can say with confidence that it takes zero talent to be kind or to work hard, but these traits can take you far.
• Cale Chapman, Communication & Sustainability, Mission, Kansas
Cale has been a leader in numerous on-campus organizations including Gorilla Activities Board, Lambda Pi Eta Honors Society, Lambda Chi Alpha, and as a Gorilla Gateway PEERS Mentor and University Ambassador. He’s been honored as a Golden Gorilla, 2022 Homecoming Royalty, 2021 Outstanding Fraternity Man of the Year, 2020 Fraternity Emerging Leader of the Year, and 2020 Aspiring Leader on Campus. He works on campus as a lab manager in the broadcast lab at Whitesitt Hall and is the weekend anchor and news producer at KOAM News.
What does it mean to you to be chosen for this award?
Just to be nominated for this award is a huge honor. I know many hard working and dedicated students that have been nominated in years past, so to be seen on the same level as those individuals was a huge honor for me because I’ve looked up to a lot of those people as friends and mentors throughout my time here at Pitt State. To be selected by the faculty and staff as an outstanding senior means the world to me. I greatly admire our faculty and staff because of all the time and dedication they pour into our university to make it run so smoothly. Without their support, I would not have had all the wonderful opportunities available to me that I did throughout my time here. To know that such an outstanding group of people thought that highly of me is a wonderful feeling.
What has your experience been like at Pitt State?
I love going to Pitt State and I have really enjoyed my four years here as a student. The students, faculty, and staff as well as the community that make up Pittsburg State give our school an atmosphere like no other. Everyone here rallies behind the university and our students. As a university community, we are fortunate to have such great support.
Over the last four years with COVID, we have experienced our fair share of bumps and bruises, but the Pitt State community has never given up and I think that speaks volumes about what everyone is about here. Pitt State has always focused on how to make the best of our situation. We found new ways to enhance the student experience and keep our community together. We rose to the challenge and adapted to our new way of life.
I found a second home here and I will never forget all the wonderful experiences and memories I have made during my time at PSU.
What advice would you have for younger students?
My advice to younger students is to stay flexible and be open to change. You never know when the world is going to turn upside down. When things start to change, it’s our job to adapt and make the best out of what we have. Not everything is going to go as planned, but that does not mean our progress stops. We can adapt and learn new ways to innovate. Being adaptable is a boon to every facet of life, whether you’re a student on campus or someone out in the workforce.
