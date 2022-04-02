Passion for sport leads to new student club and spot in national championship
From Pittsburg State University
For Pittsburg State students Brent McDowell and Dallas Wrinkle, finding a sport they could balance with academics was important.
Thanks to the City of Pittsburg’s two disc golf courses — one at Lincoln Park and one at Schlanger Park — they found something active, challenging, relaxing, and flexible when it came to being able to fit it to their schedules.
They not only enjoyed the sport, but they excelled at it, prompting them to start a new student organization, the Pitt State Disc Golf Club.
And now, they have bragging rights: Along with teammates Noah Kangas (Pittsburg education major) and Hunter Williams (Spring Hill construction management major), they won Golden Eagle Collegiate Tournament earlier this month, qualifying Pittsburg State University to compete in the National College Disc Golf Championship next week in North Carolina.
“To us it means as much as a national football championship,” Wrinkle said. “We’ve all had our own journeys to get to this point.”
McDowell, who is a history and Spanish major from Pittsburg, said that although he played a few times in high school, it wasn’t until the pandemic hit in 2020 that he got hooked on the sport.
“I had time and I could do it safely,” he said. “I love it because everyone has the same goal — to get the disc in the basket — but there are so many ways to go about getting there, and no one does it the same as anyone else. It’s challenging and it’s interesting.”
Wrinkle, who is an architectural manufacturing management and technology major from Overland Park, enjoys the ability to compete in an environment that is welcoming.
“The disc golf community is one of the best in the world,” Wrinkle said. “If you are new to it, and you come out here and we see you, we’re going to welcome you. We want to grow the sport.”
It’s inexpensive, McDowell noted, which makes it especially attractive to college students and recent graduates.
“You can get one disc for a few bucks and start playing, or you can get an entire starter set for about $30,” McDowell explained. “It’s also a great way to meet people in college.”
Similar to golf clubs, the four types of discs are designed for different uses: distance drivers, fairway drivers, midranges, and putters.
“Other than that, there is no expensive or fancy gear — just whatever you want to wear, depending on the weather,” Wrinkle added.
And, speaking of weather, they appreciate being able to play the sport just about year-round, provided it’s not too muddy. The team was out on a course many days throughout the winter.
“We also like the fact that it helps us be active,” McDowell said. “The Lincoln Park course is 1.3 miles and the Schlanger Park course is 2.5 miles.”
Now, in addition to ensuring they’re physically and technically ready for the championship, they’re putting a final push into fundraising to help offset costs.
Most of all, they say, they are excited to represent Pittsburg and Pittsburg State at a national event.
“It’s exciting to have made it this far,” McDowell said.
Want to get involved? Students can find the Pitt State Disc Golf Club on Gorilla Engage at https://pittstate.campuslabs.com/engage/
Community members also have options: The Pitt Disc Golf group can be found on Facebook and has nearly 250 members. It’s open to anyone interested in the sport of disc golf and being in the know about area tournaments, leagues, and more.
Pittsburg’s disc golf courses are managed by Pittsburg Parks & Recreation.
Registration for Boys State of Kansas 2022 Session Continues
From American Legion Boys State of Kansas
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas has announced that registration for its 2022 session will continue through the end of May, pending space availability. The 84th edition of the program is scheduled to be held Sunday, June 5, through Saturday, June 11, at Kansas State University in Manhattan.
Traditionally, Kansas Boys State is for individuals who complete their junior year of high school in the spring just prior to the start of each session. However, the ALBSK program has expanded the pool of registrants for this year’s session to include those who will complete their sophomore year of high school this spring.
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas program provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government, and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.
Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. In addition, anyone can nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org/nominate and submit the nomination form. You can also submit nominees for future years as well.
The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50.
Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals, or those with questions, should contact the ALBSK at info.1937@ksbstate.org or (785) 550-6492.
MOCPA provides financial literacy resources
From the Missouri Society of CPAs
April is Financial Literacy Month! To help educate young adults and those who need to learn the basic concepts of personal finance, the Missouri Society of CPAs’ (MOCPA) Wealth Management Committee has created resources and presentations to start people on their financial literacy journey.
The material includes three video modules with a focus on: high school students; recent college graduates and those just getting started in their careers; and midcareer individuals who have been out of school 20+ years. Topics covered include:
• Understanding your cash flows and prioritizing your spending;
• Investing your savings and retirement funds to best achieve your goals and objectives;
• Understanding basic financial products (e.g., credit and debit cards, insurance, various bank accounts) and how best to use them;
• Evaluating and making decisions on major purchases such as a home or car;
• Learning what you need to know about estate planning; and
• Planning for retirement.
These resources are available for the general public to take advantage of personally or in educating their team members and clients. Educators and businesses can also use these materials to assist them in providing basic financial literacy education to students, faculty, and company employees.
Visit mocpa.org/financial-literacy to access the complete resources! MOCPA also has volunteer members, who are certified public accountants, available to present on these topics.
MOCPA is the largest professional association dedicated to advancing CPAs in Missouri. Established in 1909, the organization provides members with continuing education and governmental advocacy, while working to further the future of the accounting profession through student-focused initiatives.
Spire’s free assessment tool helps customers improve efficiency and save money
From Spire
Since debuting last spring, Spire’s free online energy assessment tool is projected to have helped Missouri customers save more than $2 million by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The projected savings are based on implemented recommendations for the 8,000 customers who completed the assessment.
The energy assessment tool is available at no cost to Spire Missouri residential customers at spireenergy.com/assessments.
The energy assessment tool provides:
• Professional-level insights for homes across Spire’s service territory in Missouri
• Interactive home energy reports to show potential money and carbon savings
• Recommendations that allow customers to act immediately to see results
The tool is currently only available to residential customers. Once customers establish an account, the energy assessment, on average, takes less than 10 minutes. Upon completion, customers receive a report and rebate recommendations. Customers can also audit multiple properties within one account. The tool launched in April 2021 after customers showed increased interest in energy usage and costs.
“We’re always asking our customers what is important to them,” said Lemartt Holman, Spire energy efficiency representative. “And through our customer research, we learned that customers want to know more about the efficiency of their homes. That is why we introduced this online assessment, because it helps customers better understand how their home is functioning regarding energy consumption and loss.
“The assessment is great for customers who are looking for ways to reduce utility costs.”
The energy assessment tool is also available within My Account, Spire’s online account management tool, at MyAccount.SpireEnergy.com.
Help strengthen families and prevent child abuse
From Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri
Throughout this year, especially in April, Children’s Center celebrates twenty-five years of shining a light on awareness to help Prevent Child Abuse. Child abuse is a severe public health problem that affects one in seven children. No community, neighborhood, or family is immune from the impact of child abuse. But, the good news is child abuse is preventable!
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, Children’s Center encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making our community a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote children and youth’s social and emotional well-being and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.
Protective factors are the strengths and resources families draw on during difficult times to shield them from life’s stresses. Research shows that when parents possess protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminishes, and optimal outcomes for children, youth, and families are promoted. Major protective factors include knowledge of parenting, knowledge of child development, parental resilience, social connections, and concrete supports.
“April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in shining a light on the importance of protecting children and strengthening families,” said Desireè Breidenstein, Community Outreach Coordinator. “Everyone’s participation is critical. Spotlighting ways to connect with families is the best thing our community can do to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect.”
In support of these efforts, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Children’s Bureau, Office on Child Abuse and Neglect, together with Child Welfare Information Gateway, and the FRIENDS National Resource Center for Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention developed the 2021/2022 Prevention Resource Guide. The guide provides more information about protective factors and highlights examples of innovative prevention approaches being implemented by communities across the country.
For more information about child abuse prevention programs and activities during the month of April, and throughout the year, contact Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri.
Spire reminds customers to ‘Call Before You Dig’ during Safe Digging Month in April
From Spire
Spring is in full bloom, and more people are heading outdoors to do projects that involve digging, such as planting a tree, building a deck or installing a mailbox. That’s why Spire and utilities across the country encourage residents during National Safe Digging Month in April to call 811 before digging to help prevent accidents involving utility pipelines.
“If you’re putting a shovel in the ground at any depth, you need to call 811,” said Alan Meyer, Spire manager of damage prevention. “When you place the free call to 811 a locator will mark the utilities within the requested area saving you time, money, and even lives. It is also important to remember to wait the appropriate time for utilities to respond before beginning your excavation.”
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, if someone calls 811 before they dig, they have a 99% chance of avoiding contact with a utility pipeline, which can lead to injury, death or harm to the environment. Whether a bush is being planted or a foundation is being laid, calling 811 at the beginning of a project can help keep an entire neighborhood stay safe.
That’s why Spire recommends four steps for safe digging:
1. Dial 811 to request a site be marked. The call and the locating services are free.
2. Call at least three days before digging. A locator will mark lines that could be impacted by your project.
3. Spire lines will be marked with yellow flags and/or spray paint.
4. Be careful when digging around the markers to avoid accidentally damaging buried natural gas or other utility lines.
Meyer said that even when individuals follow rules and regulations closely, accidents can still happen. If a pipeline is ever damaged:
• Never try to stop or slow down the flow of natural gas
• Move to a safe distance upwind of the damage
• Keep others away from the area
• Never try to move equipment from the area
• Call 911
• Call Spire
• Call 811, a nationwide toll-free number, to report the damage
“At Spire, safety is our top priority, and we encourage customers with questions to contact us,” said Meyer. “We always do whatever we can to help people protect themselves, their communities and the environment.”
For more information about safe digging and excavation, visit spireenergy.com/811 or contact Spire’s Damage Prevention Department at Alan.Meyer@spireenergy.com.
