New university Title IX coordinator: ‘I want to hear from students’
From Pittsburg State University
When Jamie Thayer’s children were teens, her home was the place their friends gathered.
“It was a safe place for kids — the ones who didn’t quite fit in,” she said. “They all came over, I heard a lot about what they were going through, and it was so different than what I grew up with.”
A few years later, Thayer is now the new director of Institutional Equity and Title IX Coordinator, and she’s drawing from those experiences, as well as her own children, to help students feel heard.
“I have a 21-year-old son and a 20-year-old daughter, both are college students themselves, and they are my informal student advisory panel,” said Thayer, who with her spouse, Traci, also has a stepchild in college and one in high school.
In her role at PSU, Thayer ensures compliance with federal Title IX regulations, in place to ensure gender equality. While Title IX began in 1972 as a sports participation issue for females, it has evolved to prohibit sex discrimination (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity) in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance — which includes universities.
“My goal is to educate, to create awareness,” she said. “Many students don’t understand the Title IX process, and I want them to feel heard, help them feel control of choices in the aftermath.”
Having worked in Title IX at the University of Arkansas and for eight years in state corrections on the probation and parole side, she has had a great deal of trauma-informed training.
“It has to be an impartial process — separate from criminal, separate from advocacy — but I don’t ever want students to feel like they don’t have a place to report or don’t have a voice,” she said. “My role is to provide them with all the options and resources available.”
Thayer brings to the position a unique perspective: she was a single mom and returned to school in her 30s after dropping out. She earned a bachelor’s in psychology and criminology and a master’s in criminology from Missouri State University.
Her plans for the position in the short term are to leave her office door open at 218 A Russ Hall and invite students, as well as faculty and staff, to drop by to meet her.
“I strongly encourage especially students to come say hi,” she said.
She is excited to begin putting together a student advisory board soon. And, next semester she’s planning to organize a monthly “Title IX Tuesday” that includes free food and a place where students can talk.
“I can tell you regulations, I can tell you official steps, but I don’t know what it’s like to be a student, and I want to learn from them,” she said. “I want to hear their perspectives on what we need in terms of training, in terms of education, and what the issues are in specific areas.”
Missouri Grown offers limited sale of holiday gifts
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Following two years of success, the Missouri Grown program will offer the much-anticipated holiday gift boxes for a third Christmas season. Each box is full of unique food and home products from small agribusinesses across the state.
“Missouri Grown gift boxes are a great way to celebrate the holiday season and share your state pride with friends and family around the country,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “The nine featured products have been hand-picked from small businesses all around our state.”
Buyers can send a gift box directly to friends and family through the Missouri Grown purchasing platform at MissouriGrownUSA.com. Boxes are $50 each, plus shipping. For orders of 10 boxes or more, buyers should contact the Missouri Grown team directly to coordinate shipments. Buyers can also pick up boxes at the Department headquarters office in Jefferson City.
The 2022 Missouri Grown Holiday Gift Box includes:
• Long Grain White Rice from Castor River Farms, Dexter, Mo.
• Competition Meat Rub from Daniel’s Bar-B-Q Sauces LLC, Greenwood, Mo.
• Dryer Ball from Heartfelt Alpaca Creations, Columbia, Mo.
• Beef Jerky Snack Stick from Kopp Farm to Table Beef, Gerald, Mo.
• Ozark Sweet & Tangy Dill Pickles from Ozark Pickle Pantry, Camdenton, Mo.
• Original BBQ Sauce from Show-Me Bar-B-Q Sauce, LLC, Rocheport, Mo.
• Wood Fire Roasted Pistachios from Tastachios, Kirkwood, Mo.
• Road Trip Fruit Spread from The Berry Nutty Farm, Independence, Mo.
• Cherry Tobacco Bar Soap from Tunetti Natural Soap, Fair Play, Mo.
To learn more about Missouri Grown USA and the products offered by the program’s 1,058 members, please visit www.MissouriGrownUSA.com.
Crowder students place 1st at Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit
From Crowder College
Joplin, MO — Crowder College — Webb City Management Students (Team Crowder), participated in the Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit “Pitch Competition” sponsored by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Teams were required to present (pitch) a business idea or concept before a panel of three judges.
Team Crowder presented an innovative product solution for contact lens wearers, “Drop Vision”. The concept involves replacing glass or plastic contact lenses with a single eye drop from a standard eye drop bottle.
“This competition provided the opportunity for our students to be able to utilize the skills they’ve learned in the classroom and execute them in a pitch style presentation,” stated Melissa Smith, Joplin Advanced Training & Technology Center Director. “These four individuals came together as team and represented Crowder College in a most professional manner.”
Team Crowder entered the Collegiate Category competing for first place against Missouri Southern State University. Other competitive categories included High School students and actual start-up business entrepreneurs. Crowder won first place in its category and team members were awarded a cash prize of $1,500. Students on team include: Elise Leek, Paityn Black, Connor Simon and Kaden Turner. These students are enrolled in Business Management (BMGT175) at Crowder College Webb City Instructional Center.
Joplin City Women, Infants & Children program announces continued WIC contract
From the city of Joplin
The Joplin City Health Department/Women, Infants and Children (WIC) announces a contract continuance to provide WIC services for the federal fiscal year 2023 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility. The primary services provided are healthy, supplemental food, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and support, health screening and referrals to health care. To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level and be at nutritional risk. Migrant families are also eligible.
WIC supplemental food packages are specially chosen to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products, hot or cold cereals, 100% fruit juices, and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables. The WIC program recommends breastfeeding and provides breastfeeding support, baby foods, and infant cereal. For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infants may receive supplemental, iron-fortified formula. WIC participants obtain their food by using their eWIC cards for specific items at participating local grocery stores and pharmacies.
Studies confirm that pregnant women who enroll in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy and eat healthier.
WIC is administered in Jasper County by the Joplin City Health Department/WIC program. Persons interested in applying or who are in need of more information should contact the Joplin City WIC office at 417-623-1928 option 3 and leave a message. WIC clinics are offered at 321 E. 4th Street, Joplin Missouri 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf , from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Missouri WIC Income Guidelines: https://health.mo.gov/living/families/wic-portal/pdf/income-guidelines.pdf
Iconic Joplin now accepting applications
From Iconic Joplin
Joplin, MO — Applications for Iconic Joplin are now open to youth ages 12 to 16 at landmarkbuilds.carrd.co. Endorsed by the Joplin Celebrations Commission, Iconic Joplin is the newest event celebrating Joplin’s 150th birthday. The Joplin Public Library, Joplin History & Mineral Museum, and Creative Learning Alliance will each host teams of up to 8 individuals. The application deadline is November 20, and the build kicks off December 10.
“As a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) organization whose vision is to provide hands-on learning driven by curiosity and play, the Landmark Build project is such a great fit for us for a variety of reasons,” said Neely Myers, Creative Learning Alliance Coordinator. “What could be more hands on than LEGO? LEGO offers the chance to develop critical thinking skills that touch all areas of STEAM. Curiosity will surely drive the research that teams will put into their builds and we expect to see a lot of fun during the process!”
Iconic Joplin is a program of Landmark Builds, whose founder Lisa Nelson will mentor the teams through a series of eight build sessions. Each team will select a Joplin landmark — in its past, present, or future state – and learn about its significance with the help of local experts. They will then work together to design the landmark from LEGO bricks. The teams will compete for various awards, including People’s Choice. The completed LEGO builds will tour the city next spring and be available online for the public to view and vote for their favorite.
Iconic Joplin is presented by engineering firm Olsson and sponsored by Emery Sapp & Sons, Missouri American Water and Paragon Architecture.
MAESTRO Energy Efficiency grants announced
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced that six projects will receive funding through the Missouri Agriculture Energy Saving Team – a Revolutionary Opportunity (MAESTRO) grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Energy. The competitive grant program will provide up to $10,000 per project.
The reimbursement grant provides funding to address particular energy-related issues in K-12 school agriculture facilities in Missouri. The goal of the grant is to ensure valuable energy-efficient upgrades are being made in Missouri school districts.
Students, and their instructors, can use funding to create a work plan that addresses energy-related issues, then execute the work plan under an instructor’s supervision. Funds may be used to pay subject matter experts to conduct energy audits or train students, purchase supplies, or pay for labor required to carry out the work plan.
Grant funds may be used on equipment, supplies and materials needed to increase energy efficiency in school agriculture shops, greenhouses or other agriculture facilities; training and educational workshops; contracting an organization to educate, train and assist students in conducting energy audits; materials needed to conduct energy audit; insulation (including labor needed to install insulation) in agriculture facilities; rehabilitating an aging greenhouse to be more energy efficient; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) updates to agriculture facilities and upgrading lighting in agriculture facilities to be more energy efficient.
The following projects were awarded grant funding in 2022:
• Willow Springs R-IV, Willow Springs, MO
• Clinton County R-III, Plattsburg, MO
• Atlanta C-3 School District, Atlanta, MO
• Madison C-3 School District, Madison, MO
• Lamar Career and Technical Center, Lamar, MO
• Cole R-I Russellville High School, Russellville, MO
More information about the MAESTRO Energy Efficiency Grant can be found at Agriculture.Mo.Gov. To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial assistance, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
