PSU grad opens new business at Block22
From Pittsburg State University
Pippi Mae’s Curated Home, the newest business to join Block22 at Fourth and Broadway in downtown Pittsburg, will be a home décor boutique owned and operated by Pittsburg State University graduate Melissia Lewis.
Her merchandise will be “items that will feel like one of a kind — handcrafted, artisanal, carefully curated finds,” she said.
Her lease in the space previously occupied by Sonder & Co., 401 N. Broadway Suite C. (between TOAST and Brick + Mortar Social House) will begin on July 1, and she anticipates opening to the public later in July. Block22 is a collaborative project by Pittsburg State, the City of Pittsburg, and Vecino Group.
Lewis, who earned a bachelor’s degree in education from PSU in 1993, was a teacher for many years, most recently at Westside Elementary School. She got her start in the business world a few years ago when she opened Farm Girl Made in Liberal, Missouri — a boutique shop on her small farm in which she sold unique home décor to shoppers on weekends.
“I wanted to take it to the next level, and I was intrigued by the downtown development in Pittsburg,” she said.
Having moved to Pittsburg in eighth grade, in high school she worked at Ramsey’s Department Store on Broadway and was sad when stores began to close and the area began to look abandoned.
“A few years ago, I saw the revitalization happening, Block22 happening, and shops opening. Life was returning to the downtown, it’s become more walkable, and I knew it was really going to take off,” Lewis said.
She graduated from PHS in 1988, and her youngest of four sons followed in her footsteps in May. All four live in Pittsburg — Alex, 30, is a creative media specialist for PSU Athletics; Nicholas, 22, works for Jay Hatfield Motors; Jonah, 20, works for Pitsco Education; and Ben, 18, works for Watco Companies.
She and Ben renovated a home on South Rouse, and she began searching for just the right place to open a shop. The space at Block22, with original tile floors, high ceiling, and a vintage vibe, will be a perfect backdrop to display her merchandise, she said.
Eventually, she plans to also offer a consulting service for those who want to refresh their interior design and décor without a complete renovation.
Mary Louise Widmar, executive director for operations at Block22, said the business will be a great fit.
“It’s near several restaurants, coffeeshops, boutiques, and other locally-owned stores that people can visit and make a morning, an afternoon, or a whole day of it,” Widmar said.
2022 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest winners announced
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A breathtaking photo featuring a glimpse into the life of a Missouri cattle rancher is the Best in Show for the 2022 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The photograph, submitted by Megan Richner of El Dorado Springs, Mo., was chosen from photos submitted by photographers from across Missouri.
“This year’s Photo Contest showcases the diversity of agriculture in Missouri,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “These talented photographers showcase the agriculture industry’s dedication to feeding, clothing and fueling not only our state, but the world. We are proud to show off the work of Missouri’s farmers and ranchers.”
Photos submitted by individuals 13 and older were placed in four categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, the Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Photographers age 12 and under entered their shots in the Children’s Barnyard category. In total, 21 photos were selected by a panel of judges consisting of Jason Jenkins, Mill Creek Communications Services; Julie Harker, University of Missouri Extension; and Macey Hurst, Modern Litho.
A special award was also given again this year to the photo selected as the First Family’s Choice by Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson.
The winning photos will be on display in the Agriculture Building throughout the Missouri State Fair, Aug. 11-21, 2022. The 2022 winners are:
BEST IN SHOW
“The Supervisor” by Megan Richner of El Dorado Springs, Mo.
FIRST FAMILY’S CHOICE
“Feed Store Checkers” by Ginelle Esry of El Dorado Springs, Mo.
BEAUTY OF THE FARM
1st Place: “Cold Missouri Morning” by Sonya Alber of Pierce City, Mo.
Runner-Up: “Homegrown Sunset” by Katy Grant of Carrollton, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Early Bird Gets the Worm” by Renee Rotheli of New Haven, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Sunflower Sunset” by Ronald Russell of Richmond, Mo.
FACES OF THE FARM
1st Place: “Tracking Calves” by Jason Vance of Centralia, Mo.
Runner-Up: “Practice and Sweat” by Renee Rotheli of New Haven, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Ready for Seed” by Haley Scott of Fordland, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Grandpa” by Carrie Brown of Sedalia, Mo.
THE FARMER’S LIFE
1st Place: “Hot Shoe” by Addison Hinton of Ashland, Mo.
Runner-Up: “Missouri Snow Day” by Hannah Fritsche Donze of Perryville, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Warm for Winter” by Ginelle Esry of El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Sire Delivery” by Jason Vance of Centralia, Mo.
PRIDE OF THE FARM
1st Place: “Golden Waves of Grain” by Dan Wieland of Bunceton, Mo.
Runner-Up: “Capitol Harvest” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Harvesting for Generations” by Kirsten Caudle of Columbia, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Sunset Planting” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.
CHILDREN’S BARNYARD
1st Place: “Grandpa’s Barnyard” by Summer Meeker of Laredo, Mo.
Runner-Up: “Cleaning the Combine” by Eli Rowe of Caldonia, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Give Me a Treat” by Ily Brown of Webb City, Mo.
Honorable Mention: “Queen Cat” by Harper Jackson of Lancaster, Mo.
All the photos entered in this year’s contest can be found on the Department’s Flickr stream.
For more information on the 2022 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest and other Missouri Department of Agriculture programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
City-wide bulky item pick up scheduled for July 18
From the city of Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, KS — The City of Pittsburg will conduct a bulky item pick up on Monday, July 18. Residents inside the Pittsburg city limits can register to participate.
City staff will disperse across eight zones in the city and collect bulky items. Residents must sign up by before 5:00 pm Thursday, July 14 in order to participate. This event is limited to box springs and mattresses, household furniture (couches, recliners, wooden furniture).
How to sign up
• Online — Download the city’s SeeClickFix app for mobile or desktop and submit a ticket using the “Bulk Item Special Pick Up Day” category. Visit https://www.pittks.org/seeclickfix to get started.
• Over the phone — Call Customer Service at (620) 231-4100 between the hours of 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. All participants will be required to provide their phone number, email address, and water account number.
Items to be picked up should be placed on the curb no sooner than 8:00 am Saturday, July 16, and no later than 8:00 am Monday, July 18. Items must be in front of the listed address against the street curb. For residences with ditches, please place items at edge of driveway on flat, level ground.
Item
s accepted
• Mattresses or Box Springs
• Recliners, Lounge Chairs and Couches
• Wooden Furniture (Dressers, Shelving, Etc.)
Items NOT accepted
• Limbs or brush
• General household waste or trash
• Carpets or flooring
• Lumber, gypsum product, or construction debris of any kind
• Electronic waste such as TVs, computers, etc.
• Hazardous waste
• White Goods (refrigerators, hot water tanks, washers, dryers, etc..)
• Playsets
Items not accepted that are left out will not be picked up and will be considered a code violation if left on the curb after three days. Bulky items not registered in the system by the July 14 deadline will not be picked up.
Wreaths Across America recognizes Missourian sponsorship groups for their commitment to their local veterans and communities
From Wreaths Across America
Throughout the month of July, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) will be celebrating its annual Giving in July campaign. It is a month dedicated to recognizing the volunteer Sponsorship Groups and individuals who “give back” to their communities while helping to share the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, all year long.
Through this national program, WAA has given more than $17 million in local contributions over the last 14 years and has helped support local charitable efforts that include helping living veterans, combating homelessness, and feeding those in need.
In Missouri last year, the following local Sponsorship Groups ranked at the top in the state for their efforts to raise funds for local philanthropic efforts while raising wreath sponsorships for local service members laid to rest in their communities.
1. Friends of Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Saint Louis
2. Gateway Blue Star Mothers MO04 in Saint Louis
3. NSDAR-John Guild Chapter in Jackson
4. Branson Veterans Task Force
5. Wentzville Composite Squadron CAP NCR MO 110 6. CAP Platte Valley Comp Squadron MO-140 in Kansas City
7. Gayoso Chapter NSDAR in Caruthersville
8. Rock Island Chapter DAR in Eldon
9. Cedar Hill Elks Lodge #2678 in Saint Louis
10. American Gold Star Mothers Inc. St Louis Chapter #1 in Saint Louis
“I have long said it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, but through Giving in July we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military service protect us 365 days a year and it is never too early to make a difference in your own community.”
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2022, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 3,100 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year, you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.
The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. This year, on Wreaths Across America Day, December 17th, 2022 more than 3,100 cemeteries will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day, including these locations in (state) (top five cemetery locations).
Since being formalized as a 501 (c)3 in 2007, WAA has partnered with hundreds of local charities, community programs, and civic groups throughout the country to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military throughout the year. Giving in July celebrates these local “give back” efforts and highlights the opportunity to ‘do good twice’ through the sponsorship of veterans’ wreaths.
You can help a deserving group in your area by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath. Each $15 sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. To sponsor a wreath, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and sponsor a wreath today. Click here to find a local participating cemetery near you.
Supreme Court to conduct special evening session in Parsons
From the Kansas Judicial Branch
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court will conduct a special evening session October 3 in Parsons as part of its ongoing outreach to familiarize Kansans with the high court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary.
The court will be in session from 6:30 p.m. to about 8 p.m. Monday, October 3, at Parsons High School, 3030 Morton Ave.
It will be the Supreme Court’s first visit to Parsons in the court’s 161-year history, and it will be only the 13th time that the court will hear cases in the evening.
The public is invited to attend the special session to observe the court as it hears oral arguments in two cases to be announced soon. After the hearing concludes, the justices will greet the public in an informal reception.
“Visiting communities gives Kansans an up-close look at how the judicial branch works,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “Watching an appellate argument helps people understand how courts resolve disputes and the steps that are taken to make sure court proceedings are fair and case resolution is based on a correct application of the law.”
Luckert said people generally understand the trial process because they may have been in a local courtroom as a juror or witness, or they may know someone who has been in court. But fewer people have seen an appellate court in action.
“Bringing arguments to communities throughout Kansas gives everyone the opportunity to learn how the Kansas Supreme Court decides cases,” she said. “People who come to watch and meet us afterward tell us they gained a better understanding of the Kansas judicial system and its constitutional responsibility to fairly and impartially resolve disputes.”
The Supreme Court has conducted special sessions outside its Topeka courtroom since 2011, when it marked the state’s 150th anniversary by convening in the historic Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Statehouse. From there, and through the end of 2011, the court conducted special sessions in Greensburg, Salina, and Wichita. Since then, the court has had sessions in Colby, El Dorado, Emporia, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Hiawatha, Hutchinson, Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhattan, Overland Park, Pittsburg, Topeka, and Winfield.
The court started conducting evening sessions when it visited Hays in April 2015. The court’s visit to Lawrence in April 2019 drew a record crowd for an evening session of about 800 people.
Details about the court’s visit to Parsons are available by following a link on the court’s website at www.kscourts.org/travel-docket.
