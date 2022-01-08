Quapaw Nation and BOK Financial reach an agreement to refinance $300 million in debt
From Quapaw Nation
In Ottawa County, Oklahoma, the Quapaw Nation Reservation serves as the gateway to Indian Territory, home to 39 tribal nations. For travelers crossing into Oklahoma from Missouri, the first thing they see is the tribe’s flagship casino and resort rising from the foothills of the Ozarks, like a small city bustling with activity. The high-rise hotel’s architecture represents the tribe’s vibrant culture and connection to the waters of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. But just as the Quapaws journeyed downstream hundreds of years ago to the fertile lands of present-day Arkansas, travelers today end their journey at the present-day Quapaw Reservation for different reasons. At Downstream Casino Resort, visitors seek relaxation, leisure, and fun.
Over a decade ago, the Quapaw Nation invested more than $300 million into the Las Vegas-style Downstream Casino Resort on the far northeastern corner of the state, where Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas meet. It was one of Oklahoma’s first full-service resort-style gaming properties with restaurants, bars, and nearly 400 rooms in two impressive high-rise towers. But despite an always busy gaming floor, sold-out hotel rooms every weekend, and the prime location – historic Route 66 begins its longest stretch of highway across any state nearby – the casino historically underperformed with a restricted benefit to the tribe. Downstream Casino Resort undoubtedly paid jackpots to visitors. Still, the investment paid limited dividends to Quapaw Nation citizens due to poor financing terms over the past decade. Thanks to a new refinancing agreement reached between the Quapaw Nation’s Downstream Development Authority (DDA) and BOK Financial (BOKF), those days are in the past.
In early December, BOKF closed a $300 million agreement with the DDA to refinance debt incurred over the past decade by former Quapaw Nation leaders. Under previous financing terms, there was no timeline for repaying loans used to finance the gaming and entertainment complex. Instead, the tribe made interest-only payments and rolled the principal balance indefinitely. According to Quapaw Nation Business Committee Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd, this poor financing structure was to the detriment of the Quapaw Nation and potentially to tribal services.
“Debt refinancing isn’t exciting, and it’s not an issue most first-time elected officials would put near the top of their to-do list. But Downstream Casino Resort is a first-class property and one of the busiest in the state. After more than a decade, it should have been generating revenue to fund tribal services. Instead, we were barely paying the interest on the loan, and our citizens didn’t see the full benefit of their asset,” Chairman Byrd said. “Under this new financing agreement, our Quapaw people will finally be the beneficiaries of this magnificent facility. It’s long overdue, but this strategic business decision will have positive impacts right away and for generations to come.”
Under the refinancing deal, the Quapaw Nation reduces its debt, saving around $55,000 per day in interest, roughly the same amount as the median home price in Ottawa County. The tribe also makes principal payments on its loan for the first time ever, a startling fact considering Downstream Casino Resort opened in 2008 and is in a prime location, within minutes of four states, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.
“It was unfathomable to me that prior leaders financed our flagship property for $300 million, and more than a decade later, we owe more than when we started, with no timeline whatsoever for repayment. Furthermore, our debt was structured as an interest-only loan and indefinitely rolled the principal balance. No person would in good faith accept such inadequate loan terms or make such poor financial decisions unless they completely disregarded the best interests of the tribe, Quapaw Nation citizens, and our solvency as a sovereign tribal nation,” said Quapaw Nation Secretary-Treasurer Guy Barker. “Thankfully, our tribal citizens were wise enough to recognize what was happening and demanded answers and action. That’s why I have been laser-focused on digging our tribe out of this financial pit from the day we took office and made this issue my number one priority.
Barker engaged with BOKF shortly after taking office in the fall of 2020. Developing a new approach to finance and fiscal solvency took months of discussions and strategy sessions, unfolding over the backdrop of a global pandemic and economic uncertainty. Despite the challenges, the Quapaw Nation and team at Downstream Casino Resort implemented changes leading to record profits and an upgraded credit rating by Moody’s and S&P in October of 2021. The upgraded credit rating was the final step in securing the most favorable terms to retire Downstream’s bad debt.
“As Secretary-Treasurer, I applaud our partners at BOK Financial along with our finance, operations, and so many other teams at Downstream. Over the past year and a half, we’ve spent countless hours working on cutting expenses, improving our credit rating, and taking all the necessary and strategic steps to secure a deal with the most favorable terms possible,” Barker said. “BOK Financial has been a steady partner every step of the way and played a crucial role in the success of this transaction. We are truly grateful for their support, and I could not be prouder to complete this deal alongside them. I’m hopeful we are entering a new era of prosperity for the Quapaw Nation, and the future is bright for generations of Quapaws who come after us.”
By implementing simple changes like good corporate governance and sound financial stewardship, coupled with BOKF’s experience in the tribal lending market, the Quapaw Nation is closer than ever to being debt-free and self-sustaining. That will lead to significant increases in services across the board, potentially impacting every tribal citizen in some way, from children to elders, college students, and more.
Downstream Casino Resort Chief Financial Officer Ben Blosch, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, has more than 15 years of experience in finance, tribal gaming operations and audit services. Through Blosch’s extensive background with tribal and gaming finance, he predicts this shift in priorities by the Quapaw Nation will impact tribal citizens in ways few tribes have experienced in recent memory.
“The refinance of Downstream Casino Resort is genuinely transformational for the Quapaw Nation. The Quapaw Nation was in a financial rut with no path out. As Downstream eliminates its debt, tribal citizens will be the beneficiaries, as they should have been years ago. I believe this deal will have a greater positive impact on any tribal community than we’ve seen over the past several years. The investment possibilities in education, health care, and housing in a tribe of the size of the Quapaw Nation is difficult to comprehend,” Blosch said. “In terms of what it took to get us here, I credit Chairman Byrd and Secretary-Treasurer Barker for the mandate and leadership to get Downstream’s financial house in order, along with a lot of hard work from a very dedicated group of Downstream employees. Every department contributed to achieving record profitability during a pandemic. Without those accomplishments, this deal would not have been possible. Also, Secretary-Treasurer Guy Barker’s role cannot be understated. He worked tirelessly to unburden Downstream from financial mismanagement and led an extraordinary team effort to get us here. I’m very fortunate to have been a part of this accomplishment for the Quapaw people, and it’s something I’ll carry with me forever.”
While the Quapaw Nation is one of the smaller tribes in northeast Oklahoma, their impact is substantial. For example, they are the first and only Oklahoma tribe to expand casino gaming outside the state with the Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and were the first Oklahoma tribe to open a certified USDA beef, pork, and bison processing plant. In addition, they operate a farmer’s market, a coffee bean roastery and have a major agreement with the EPA to manage and remediate the Tar Creek Superfund site–the largest superfund site in the United States.
As the tribe continues its path to self-sufficiency, the Quapaw Nation and Downstream Development Authority say they will continue to work with BOKF in search of ways to further benefit the Quapaw people and add value to the Quapaw Nation.
Girl Scout Cookies are here
From Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland
In an ever-changing world, it’s comforting to know that some things stay the same. For one, Girl Scouts love adventure! For another, people love Girl Scout Cookies!
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland is kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season on January 3rd. YOU can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing your favorite cookies. Girl Scouts are now selling the brand new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year. Whether they’re using their changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world around them. Running their very own Girl Scout Cookie business makes it all possible, from camping trips that teach them how to be resourceful to STEM projects that inspire them to change the world reminding them that anything is possible!
Also new this year, Girl Scouts announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Smart Cookies platform. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.
Don’t want to miss this year’s cookie season? Find cookie booths near you by downloading the Cookie Finder app!
Missouri American Water reminds customers of tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures
From Missouri American Water
With temperatures dipping below freezing during overnight hours for much of the week, Missouri American Water is reminding homeowners to take steps to prevent frozen pipes. Following these tips can protect home plumbing to prevent costly repairs and higher water bills.
Be prepared:
• Know how to shut off water. Most homes have a shut-off valve. Customers can also look for shut-off valves on faucets.
• Identify the home’s freezing points. Check for pipes in areas prone to freezing, such as crawl spaces, basements, unheated rooms, garages, and exterior walls.
• Protect pipes. Pipes in the locations listed above can be wrapped with heat tape or insulation. Using fabric or newspaper can also help.
• Check sprinkler or irrigation system. Make sure it is turned off and fully drained.
“These tips can protect our customers from costly repairs and from sharp increases in monthly water bills during the winter,” said Matthew Barnhart, senior operations manager.
When temperatures stay below freezing customers are advised to:
• Leave doors open on cabinets and vanities to expose pipes to warmer air.
• Keep water moving through pipes to allow a small trickle of water to run. At a cost of about a penny per gallon, cost of the extra water is often less expensive than that of repairing a broken pipe. Water can also be recaptured for watering indoor plants and other uses.
When customers are away from home, they should:
• Have a friend, relative or neighbor regularly check their property to ensure the heat is working and the pipes have not frozen.
• Consider purchasing a freeze alarm. The alarm will call a user-selected phone number if the inside temperature drops below 45 degrees.
Missouri American Water also encourages customers to update their Missouri American Water account contact information to receive important water service information should their service be impacted at any time. Customers can manage their account online at missouriamwater.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.