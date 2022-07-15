Bright Flight increase to include awards for 4th, 5th percentile for first time
From the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will be issuing Bright Flight awards to potentially thousands of additional students after a funding increase made to the FY 2023 budget signed last week by Gov. Mike Parson. The Missouri Higher Education Academic Scholarship Program, known as Bright Flight, has historically awarded scholarships to students scoring in the top 3 percent of ACT test takers. Statutory provisions require those students must be fully funded at $3,000 per year, before any payments are made to the students scoring in the 4th and 5th percentiles. The FY 2023 budget increases the amount the department has to spend for this program by $3.5 million, enough that Class of 2022 seniors scoring a 30 on the ACT will be eligible for an award of up to $1,000 this year.
Any Class of 2018 to Class of 2021 seniors who also scored a 30 on their ACT, may be eligible as well. Bright Flight is a renewable scholarship for students who maintain eligibility for up to 10 semesters or until a student completes their bachelor’s degree, whichever occurs first. Students in the 4th and 5th percentiles who have maintained eligibility and are still enrolled at a Missouri college or university will be eligible for an award, also up to $1,000, this year.
“This type of funding increase is exciting,” Leroy Wade, interim commissioner of higher education said. “However, we need help from both our colleges and universities, and from these eligible students in order to make these payments happen.”
MDHEWD needs to know where these eligible students are currently enrolled in order to issue the scholarships to their student accounts. The best way to help the department understand this information is for all Class of 2018-2022 seniors who scored a 30 on their ACT to log on to the Missouri State Student Financial Aid Portal and to update their number one school choice to their current college or university. MDHEWD will also be reaching out to potentially eligible students as well as institutions to ask for their help in communicating with their students that fit these eligibility requirements.
Students can find the link to the Student Portal at journeytocollege.mo.gov or go directly to the site at https://web.dhewd.mo.gov/studentportal. Students who have not logged on in recent months may be asked to reset their passwords. From the homepage of the portal, users can select the “My School Choices” from the top menu bar. They’ll need to select the academic year 2022-2023, and then select the school in which they’ll be enrolled this year from the dropdown selection, hitting “Add school” and then “Save” before navigating from that page.
Funding for the 4th and 5th percentile test takers has never happened in the history of the program. Whether or not the increased funding will continue will be subject to appropriation next year.
LA Boussole the exclusive Joplin provider of 2 breakthrough treatments in noninvasive body sculpting and incontinence therapy
From La Boussole
Who knew Body Sculpting through simultaneous fat burning and muscle building as well as Incontinence Therapy could be FUN?
Those who have received these breakthrough treatments at La Boussole Medical Spa & Wellness Center know...
EMSCULPT NEO® is the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure to provide simultaneous fat elimination and muscle building in a combined 30-minute session. By emitting both radio frequency and high-intensity electromagnetic energies, EMSCULPT NEO results in more fat reduction and muscle growth than any single gold standard product.
Unlike cool sculpting or red light body sculpting, EMSCULPT NEO uses HIFEM+ energy to contract muscle fibers at intensities that are not achievable during voluntary workout. Using radio frequency heating, muscle temperatures quickly raise by several degrees. In less than four minutes, the temperature in subcutaneous fat reaches levels that cause apoptosis, i.e., fat cells are permanently damaged and slowly removed from the body.
EMSELLA® is a breakthrough treatment for men and women that revolutionizes sexual health and wellness by providing those suffering from incontinence with a completely non-invasive treatment. EMSELLA utilizes electromagnetic energy to deliver thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions in a single session. These contractions work to re-educate the muscles of incontinent patients.
Pelvic floor muscles are the layer of muscles that support the pelvic organs and span the bottom of the pelvis. Strong pelvic floor muscles provide control over the bladder and bowel. Weakened pelvic floor muscles mean internal organs are not fully supported, making it difficult to control the release of urine. EMSELLA treatments not only provide men and women relief from incontinence, but treat erectile dysfunction in men. EMSELLA also increases sensation leading to a positive effect on sexual wellness and intimate relationships for both men and women.
Sens. Moran, Marshall announce Amelia Earhart statue to be placed in U.S. Capitol on July 27
From Sen. Jerry Moran’s office
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (Kan.) and Roger Marshall (Kan.), M.D. announced that the Architect of the Capitol approved the placement of Amelia Earhart’s statue in the U.S. Capitol. The Congressional Statue Dedication Ceremony will take place on July 27, 2022.
“The statue of Amelia Earhart – the most famous woman in aviation and in Kansas history – will officially be placed in the United States Capitol,” said Sen. Moran. “A bold and inspiring aviator, Amelia Earhart soared into the history books, setting flight records and breaking barriers. She led the way for thousands of women to pursue their dreams – whether that was in aviation or to break their own, new barriers. Next month, the statue of Amelia Earhart will join President Dwight D. Eisenhower as bronze beacons representing Kansas in our nation’s capital. I want to thank the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, the Earhart family and the City of Atchison for their persistent work to bring Amelia to the Capitol.”
“Amelia Earhart was a true Kansas pioneer who exemplifies our state motto: Ad Astra Per Aspera – To The Stars with Difficulty. It is fitting that Earhart replaces John James Ingalls statue in our Nation’s capital – who in 1861 as Secretary of the state senate added this motto to the Kansas state seal. Ingalls’ vision for Kansas comes to fruition in Amelia Earhart’s courageous spirit,” said Sen. Marshall. “Today, Kansas is known as the Air Capitol of the World and the placement of the Earhart Statue in our nation’s capital furthers our commitment to that industry. As the birthplace of Earhart, we commend the city of Atchison and its leaders who worked diligently to make this statue possible. We all look forward to the opening of the Amelia Earhart Hanger Museum in 2023 which will hold an identical statue at home in our state.”
“Guided by Amelia’s legacy of perseverance, we are excited to finally bring Earhart’s statue to National Statuary Hall to honor her enduring impact as a world-renown American aviator and advocate for women’s equal rights,” said Jacque Pregont, chair of the Amelia Earhart Statuary Hall Selection Committee and board member of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation. “Amelia’s statue will stand as an inspiring symbol — particularly for women and girls — to boldly pursue their dreams”
Items of note:
• The National Statuary Hall Collection consists of 100 statues – two contributed by each state. The statues are placed throughout the U.S. Capitol.
• Kansas first sent marble statues of U.S. Sen. John James Ingalls and Kansas Governor George Washington Glick to the U.S. Capitol.
• The Kansas State Legislature voted in 1999 to replace the two statues with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Amelia Earhart.
• The bronze statue of Earhart was created by George and Mark Lundeen and will be a twin to an Amelia Earhart statue that will be placed at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison.
• The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation was formed in 2016 to lead funding for the Earhart statue and to build the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum opening in 2023 in Atchison, Earhart’s hometown
• The Amelia Earhart statue will be the 10th woman represented in the 100 statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
Missouri Public Transit Association releases findings of statewide transit needs assessment study
From the Missouri Public Transit Association
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA) released the findings of a Statewide Transit Needs Assessment Study commissioned by the Lochmueller Group – a full service, survey, planning, engineering and environmental firm – in partnership with the MPTA, its member agencies and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Over the last 10 months, this first-of-its-kind study examined public transit access across Missouri to help identify service gaps and operational needs, guide future mobility enhancements, prioritize investments and develop policies to better deliver transit service to customers and communities.
According to the study, 2,000 transit vehicles – operated by 4,500 workers – transport 156,000 riders every day in Missouri, yet there are unmet transit trip needs in virtually every corner of the state. Demand is especially acute for more rural areas that have non-programmed transportation needs or trips needed by individuals who do not qualify for Veterans Administration, Medicare and/or Medicaid. Urban areas are affected too as every operator and system throughout the state has some form of unmet needs. Total trips would need to increase by more than 39 million annually to meet derived demand estimates, costing more than $341 million a year in additional operating dollars.
Historically Missouri’s state funding has been only $0.28 per capita. Comparatively, the average transit investment of other states is $7.34 per capita. The Missouri legislature has recently approved $8.7 million, a historic level of funding not seen for more than two-decades, which increased the amount to $1.41 per capita. According to the study, concerted efforts will need to be made on the part of many stakeholders to ensure this level of investment occurs annually, and a significant amount of additional funding will need to be identified to attempt to reach the peer average and close the identified funding gap in Missouri.
Beyond funding, the study found that 34 transit operators face additional challenges, including a dire labor shortage. Increasing tightness in the labor market is an issue being felt across the transit industry, as well as other markets statewide and nationally. Recruiting, training and retaining drivers takes time and effort, and the pool of applicants is increasingly small. The same rings true for mechanics and vehicle maintainers. Vehicle needs are acute. These needs, which include vehicle replacements, are valued at more than $240 million dollars to meet the Federal Transit Administration useful life benchmark. Supply chain, microchip issues and Buy America requirements are exacerbating wait times for new vehicles even when funding is available. It takes two to five years from the time of ordering to the time for delivery, regardless of vehicle type.
“The goal of the study was to not only identify the current transit accessibility landscape, but to also provide direction for next steps,” stated Shawn Dikes, Senior Project Manager for the Lochmueller Group. “We worked to help identify short-term, mid-term and long-term recommendations to hopefully be accomplished in one to five years, six to 10 years and more than 10 years, respectively.”
On the funding front, the overall recommended goal is to increase funding for transit across the state to be more in line with funding levels of surrounding states. State matching funds for capital acquisitions – which are often vehicles – also needs to increase and there should be a $0 match for non-programmed rural transit providers since they have the most trouble procuring new vehicles and maintaining operations. Furthermore, the Lochmueller Group recommends the FTA 5311 reimbursement regulation that limits what can be counted as match and how MoDOT interprets the split for funding for 5311 operations and the reimbursement rate(s) be reexamined. Since this is a federal law, this could be a more complex and lengthy effort.
Snapshot data produced through this Statewide Transit Needs Assessment Study is essential, but additional data will need to be collected in a consistent manner in the future to reveal trends and needs more proactivley. It is also essential that factual data be disseminated and used for educational purposes among stakeholders, decision-makers, riders and the community at-large. Holding a Missouri Transit Summit focused on face-to-face networking to discuss technical issues and peer information exchange was also proposed.
It was also recommended that the Missouri Rural Transit Assistance Program (RTAP) be rescoped to take on an expanded role and perhaps be the premier program to conduct transit data collection, research and outreach. Regardless of who heads the effort, there is a need for a one-stop, Missouri-centric repository for all service areas and geographies, as well as the line data and attributes, that make up transit services. An online transit planning, estimation and stimulation tool – which integrates socio-economic, land use and transit network data into a platform for scenario-based transit ridership estimation and analysis – would also be crucial to have.
Incremental steps are recommended as it relates to service delivery, operations and assets. Transit providers and their partners and advocates should seek to fill 5 percent of unmet needs within five years, 7.5 percent within 10 years and 15 percent within 15 years. This would be an increase in the number of trips by approximately 1.9 million, 2.9 million and 3.9 million, respectively, in those timeframes. For non-programmed rural needs, this could be partially achieved by increasing the amount of revenue miles and hours that are delivered as this is the number of miles where vehicles are actively engaged in providing services. Lastly, Missouri should seek to replace vehicles in such a manner so that none of them are beyond useful life recommendations.
The Statewide Transit Needs Assessment Study can be accessed at mopublictransit.org. Information specific to all 34 transit providers in Missouri can be found in the study. Details relative to ridership, passenger and vehicles miles, operating funding sources and service efficiency and effectiveness for the 11 largest transit providers in the state can be found on pages 20 – 30 of the study. To learn more about the Missouri Public Transit Association, visit www.mopublictransit.org.
The Finnish Long Drink announces statewide distribution in Missouri
From the Finnish Long Drink
New York, NY — The Finnish Long Drink — America’s #1 long drink brand made with real liquor and sparkling citrus has announced new statewide distribution across Missouri.
After launching in 40 top US markets since its release, The Finnish Long Drink will be distributed in Missouri by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, marking the next stage of expansion as it becomes a national brand.
In Finland, long drink is the best selling category of liquor. The roots of the category go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country of only 4 million people was still recovering from World War II. Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, Finland commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve – and so the first long drinks were born.
The Finnish Long Drink was founded by Finnish founders and friends Evan Burns, Sakari Manninen, Mikael Taipale and Ere Partanen — together with investors including Miles Teller, Kygo and Rickie Fowler. Their mission is to bring “the national drink of Finland” to America; for the nation to experience the refreshing, unique, and delicious Finnish Long Drink and to celebrate the country’s best kept secret. Providing a subtle and smooth, yet bracing kick, the ready-to-drink cans are made with real liquor, with four expressions including Traditional, Zero, Cranberry and Strong.
“We are proud to be bringing this signature aspect of Finland’s national happiness to Missouri and we look forward to providing consumers with the invigorating and crisp taste of The Finnish Long Drink,” says co-founder, Sakari Manninen. “We chose to partner with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits due to their extensive expertise in Missouri, and this partnership will allow us to grow long lasting relationships with their connections, to ensure customers will be able to find The Finnish Long Drink in their favorite bars, restaurants and retailers statewide.”
On entering the market, The Finnish Long Drink was awarded top accolades including a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the New York International Spirits Competition in 2019. It was recently named one of Shanken News’ Hot Brands and honored this past March within the publication’s anticipated annual Impact Newsletter as one of 2021’s top performers in the spirits industry.
The Finnish Long Drink is distributed in 40 US markets, including Idaho, Alaska, Maine, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska, Louisiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Virginia, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Washington, Hawaii, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It is easily available via Drizly and on thelongdrink.com. Further distribution markets are to be announced soon. For more information please visit thelongdrink.com and follow on Instagram at @longdrink.
Dairy Queen participating in Miracle Treat Day
From Children’s Miracle Network
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the locally owned and operated Dairy Queen located in Joplin is participating in “Miracle Treat Day!” Helping kids in your community has never been so sweet! For every Blizzard Treat sold on Miracle Treat Day at participating DQ locations, $1 will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Children’s Miracle Network raises funds for local children and families. They receive assistance for those with medical needs, such as prescriptions, medical equipment and specialty care. Funds are also raised to support Freeman pediatricians and maternal/child departments, including Freeman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Freeman Maternity Center and pediatric departments, for pediatric equipment, medical supplies, educational programs and more. One hundred percent of every dollar raised locally stays local – donations help children and their families in 14 counties in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.
Since 1984 Dairy Queen has been a dedicated partner to bettering the health of local children. Local owners, crew members, and committed fans have raised over $135,000 through round-up campaigns, Miracle Icon campaigns, Miracle Treat Day, Free Cone Day, and so much more! Support fundraising efforts throughout the summer months by purchasing a balloon through the Miracle Icon campaign or buying a Blizzard treat on Miracle Treat Day.
