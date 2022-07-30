Retired Miami teacher Ron Stowell honored for contributions to community
From the city of Miami
MIAMI, Okla. — Retired Miami music instructor Ron Stowell has taught members of nearly every family in Miami over his years of teaching. In recognition of 51 years of teaching and his outstanding contributions to our community, the Miami City Council and Mayor Bless Parker presented Stowell with a proclamation in his honor.
Mayor Parker and the Miami City Council believe it is important to recognize citizens who distinguish themselves by various means, and who have made significant contributions in our community and believes that Ron Stowell is such an individual worthy of being recognized for his significant contributions to this community.
Stowell recently retired from Miami Public Schools after 51 years of teaching. He was a 1964 graduate of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, a 1966 graduate of Oklahoma State University, and a 1985 graduate of Pittsburg State University, where he obtained his Master’s Degree in Secondary Administration.
Stowell taught over 7,000 students in his time teaching at Miami Public Schools, and he has taken hundreds of students to local, district, and state vocal music contests, with 86% making superior ratings.
Among his many accomplishments, Stowell served as the first president and founding member of the Northeastern Choral Directors Association which now includes over 36 school districts in northeastern Oklahoma.
Stowell was a quarter finalist for the Grammy Awards Association in Los Angeles, California for his contribution to music education.
The City of Miami proclamation reads, “Mayor Parker and the Miami City Council do hereby recognize the outstanding community service given by Ron Stowell in the City of Miami.”
Stowell remarked he was honored after receiving the recognition at the last Miami City Council meeting.
2 art exhibits to open at George A. Spiva Center for the Arts
From Spiva Center for the Arts
George A. Spiva Center for the Arts is proud to announce two upcoming exhibits — Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity and Local Color: Reflections of Joplin. The exhibits will be the final ones in the historic Cosgrove building prior to Spiva’s move to the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex in the fall.
Mango is a New York painter-sculptor who has shown extensively throughout the U.S., New York, and Europe. He has kept an active studio in New York City since 1977. His three-dimensional paintings are a unique invention held in private and corporate collections throughout the world. Rob’s artworks have been reviewed in the Art in America, Art Forum, ARTS magazines, the Huffington Post, and The New York Times. His artistic subject matter includes allegorical paintings of cities, male and female figures, portraits, and three-dimensional paintings. In 2015, a monograph book entitled: “100 Paintings; an Artist Life in New York City” was published by No Room for Doubt Inc. Mango will host an Artist Talk on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The Local Color exhibit celebrates Joplin’s 150 years of colorful history. Local Color Art Gallery artists and their students (ages 6 to adult) will be exhibiting art in glass, oil, acrylic, watercolor, collage and mixed media. See over 90 pieces of art each telling a pictorial history of Joplin’s sesquicentennial. The exhibit will feature interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.
The opening reception for both exhibits is July 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The exhibits run July 30-October 29, 2022.
All events are free and open to the public.
11th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for district magistrate
From the Kansas Judicial Branch
TOPEKA, Kan. — The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Crawford County.
The new district magistrate judge position was among several new judge posts certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.
The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties.
Justice Evelyn Wilson, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 11th Judicial District, said nominees can apply or be nominated, but it must be on a nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.
Eligibility requirements
Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:
• A resident of Crawford County at the time of taking office and while holding office;
• A graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and
• Either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.
The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.
Nomination process
Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties, the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/Judges/Become-a-Judge.
Nominations must be submitted by paper copy. The deadline to submit a nomination with supporting documents is noon Friday, August 19. No documents will be accepted digitally or by fax.
An original and seven copies of the completed nomination form and supporting documents, along with one executed release form, should be delivered to:
Justice Evelyn Wilson, chair
11th Judicial District Nominating Commission
301 SW 10th St.
Topeka, KS 66612-1507
Term of office
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating commission
The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Sara Beezley, Pittsburg; James Cook, Parsons; William Shane Adamson, Parsons; John Lehman, Girard; Oliver Lynch, Baxter Springs; and Angela Rippel, Scammon.
Listening Forest exhibition will use interactive art to create spaces of connection
From Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s North Forest will glow this year with the debut of Listening Forest, a new interactive exhibition featuring immersive installations by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.
Listening Forest consists of eight site-specific audiovisual artworks installed along the North Forest trail at Crystal Bridges. The exhibition is designed to be experienced at night and will be on view August 31, 2022, through January 1, 2023.
Lozano-Hemmer is an award-winning media artist originally from Mexico City. He creates platforms for public participation using technologies such as robotic lights, digital fountains, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and telematic networks. His work has been commissioned for events such as the Vancouver Olympics, collected by museums including MoMA, Hirshhorn, Tate, and SFMOMA, and exhibited in art biennials in Venice, Sydney, New Orleans, Shanghai, Istanbul, and Singapore, among others. Listening Forest will be the most significant display of his outdoor installations to date, providing a midcareer survey of his largest works.
In Listening Forest, Lozano-Hemmer creates artworks that respond to the visitor’s presence and participation, highlighting the unique physical characteristics of individuals while simultaneously creating connections between strangers and the landscape itself.
“Listening Forest promises to engage the audience in unique ways, whether it be by measuring their heart rate or body heat, analyzing their facial features, or sharing their own voice messages alongside curated oral histories,” Lozano-Hemmer said. “By combining art and technology, we are able to share our stories, create intimacy, and strengthen our sense of community. In Listening Forest, the public will be an integral part of the artwork.”
The exhibition will sense visitors and interact playfully and poetically with their participation. The installations highlight the interconnectedness of visitors in the forest and are aimed at creating feelings of wonder, joy, common purpose and reflection.
“With Crystal Bridges sitting on over 120 acres of native Ozark forest, we relish the opportunity to explore the forest in new ways that connect us to each other,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer. “These eight installations allow our guests the opportunity to explore an immersive art experience in an interesting and meaningful way. Outside of the museum walls and amidst the wonders of nature, the sound and light experience will surprise and delight guests of all ages
The exhibition includes the following eight installations: Recorded Assembly, Arkansas Text Stream, Pulse Forest, Thermal Drift, Remote Pulse, Embodied Light Beacons, Voice Forest, and Summon.
• Recorded Assembly will merge the facial features of participants into a constantly changing portrait of previous forest visitors.
• Arkansas Text Stream will consist of brief texts sourced from Northwest Arkansas community members animated as a slow stream of letters projected on the footpath that transform into phrases as the presence of people is detected.
• In Pulse Forest, visitors can add their heartbeat to an array of 3,000 lightbulbs, each glimmering to the pulse of a different participant from the past.
• Thermal Drift features a thermal camera that registers a visitor’s heat signature and visualizes that energy as particles floating into the surrounding space.
• Remote Pulse will consist of two identical pulse-sensing stations that connect strangers and beams of light across the forest.
• Embodied Light Beacons will allow guests to control giant, 20-foot-tall stick figures made of light.
• In Voice Forest, guests can leave a voice recording that will join a chorus of voices left by previous forest visitors.
• In Summon, microphones will pick up sounds from visitors on a bridge and translate them into an array of light in the ravine below.
Listening Forest also features a commissioned soundtrack composed and recorded by British electronic musician Scanner (Robin Rimbaud).
Exhibition tickets are $15-27 for adults, $7-15 for children (prices vary based on day and membership status) with group rates available. Tickets may be purchased online.
Listening Forest by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer was organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas.
Listening Forest is sponsored by the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation and Kenneth and Mandy Davis.
10th Anniversary Exhibition Season is sponsored by: The Coca Cola Company, Goldman Sachs, Tyson Foods, Tyson Family Foundation, The Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Walmart, James Dyke and Helen Porter, Christies, Sotheby’s, Stout Executive Search, Trott Family Philanthropies, Del Monte Foods Inc., Chuck and Terri Erwin, Shelby and Frederick Gans, Sybil Robson Orr, ConAgra Brands, The Kroenke Family Foundation, The Bogle Family, Rick and Beverly Chapman, Pat Cooper, Valorie and Randy Lawson | Lawco Energy Group, and Kelly and Marti Sudduth.
Foundation opens 2022-23 competitive grantmaking programs
From Community Foundation of the Ozarks
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks opens its 2022-23 competitive grant rounds with about $2.4 million available for eligible nonprofit, civic, educational and faith-based organizations across central and southern Missouri.
The CFO’s discretionary grantmaking funds are made possible by donors who make gifts that are unrestricted or focus on a general field of interest such as youth, health or education, as well as external partnerships in which the CFO administers grant programs on behalf of funders.
Open grant programs are listed on the CFO’s website at https://www.cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholar ships, and agencies can begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Updates on application periods for grant cycles will be shared through the CFO’s social media accounts throughout the year.
Highlights of the 2022-23 grantmaking program include:
• The Advancing Mental Wellness Grant Program, a new grant cycle designed to reduce the stigma of seeking mental-health treatment in the Springfield metro area. Mental health needs are again identified as a high priority in the Springfield-Greene County Community Health Assessment released in May. This program will encourage partnership-focused proposals from mental health providers to encourage residents to seek mental health care. The program will open in fall 2022 with $200,000 available and the opportunity to renew the grants for two additional years.
• An expansion of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Grant Program in both geographic scope and funding increased to $120,000. This program is open now to eligible agencies across the CFO’s service area for proposals for up to $25,000 that improve the quality of life for underserved and underrepresented residents. A related program, the Inclusion and Belonging Grant Program, is open on a rolling basis for grants of up to $3,000 to support events and projects intended to create equitable participation and engagement in local communities.
• The Let’s Get to Work Grant Program has reopened for grants of up to $10,000 for agencies that assist workers and job seekers by reducing transportation-related barriers to employment. The CFO established this fund earlier this year and has distributed nearly $600,000 to agencies in a 14-county area. For more information on LGTW, visit cfozarks.org/transportation.
• A returning program is renamed in honor of a longtime CFO donor as the Jewell Schweitzer Collective Impact Program. This $150,000 grant cycle offers up to $40,000 for proposals in which three or more agencies collaborate to address “Red Flag” issues identified in the 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield-Greene County.
Other 2022-23 grantmaking programs include: the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Fund grantmaking programs for regional communities and schools in partnership with Commerce Trust Company; the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation grantmaking program in partnership with U.S. Bank Wealth Management; the Greene County senior citizens program in partnership with the Greene County Senior Services Fund and the Hearld Ambler Fund for Senior Centers; and the Arts & Culture grant program administered by the Springfield Regional Arts Council.
