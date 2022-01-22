Truman Library and Museum unveils a photo retrospective of the Korean War
A new exhibition at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum offers a poignant look at the first few months of the Korean War through the lens of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Max Desfor. “The Forgotten War: Korea 1950” features 36 stunning photographs of the frantic early months of the war from September to December 1950, when the fate of the Korean Peninsula was in question.
Max Desfor, an Associated Press photographer, spent three turbulent years in Korea, capturing the people’s plight and the struggles of American soldiers on the battlefields.
Among the photographs is his dramatic 1950 Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of Korean citizens scrambling to safety by crawling over the wreckage of a bridge destroyed by bombs. In a short video that accompanies the exhibit, the late photographer describes his thoughts as he documented the devastation.
The 36 photographs in this exhibition were made available with permission from The Associated Press and from the Special Collections archives at North Carolina State University. The exhibition was organized by Cyma Rubin, a Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer, writer and director.
Rubin also curated the photographic exhibitions “Capture the Moment: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” “Shooting The Pulitzer” and “The American Soldier: A Photographic Tribute.” “The Forgotten War” premiered in Seoul, South Korea, before traveling to other venues in the United States.
“The Forgotten War: Korea 1950” will be on display at the Truman Library through April 2. Following its run at the Truman Library, the exhibition will return to South Korea. The exhibition text and captions are displayed in English and Korean.
Currently, Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Due to COVID-19 protocols, all tickets are timed and must be purchased in advance at TrumanLibrary.gov; masks are required to enter.
This special exhibition is included with regular admission, which is $12 for adults. Discounts are offered for seniors, military veterans and students. Members and children under 12 are admitted free of charge.
Funding for the local display of the exhibition was provided by the Truman Library Institute.
2022 Soybean School on Feb. 1 in Parsons
Hosted by: K-State Research and Extension.
Event location: SE Research & Extension Center, 25092 Ness Road, Parsons, Kansas.
When: Feb. 1, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Class is back in session soybean farmers! The school will cover a number of issues facing soybean growers including weed control, crop production practices, insects, risk management, disease management, nutrients and soil fertility. Please join us for the 2022 Soybean School.
Free dinner provided. Sponsored by the Kansas Soybean Commission.
Register to attend online http://bit.ly/KSUSoybean, call 620-724-8233 or email jcoover@ksu.edu.
An informational flyer can be downloaded from the Wildcat District website at www.wildcat district.k-state.edu. For more information, contact James Coover, Crop Production Agent, jcoover@ksu.edu or 620-724-8233.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist built bigger in 2022
State Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022 by building State Farm Neighborhood Assist® bigger. That means more submissions, more grants and spreading good to more communities.
This year, the program will award 100 $25,000 grants (vs. 40 grants in previous years) to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects. Additionally, the number of cause submissions has been doubled to 4,000.
“State Farm Neighborhood Assist truly embodies the spirit of what our company has been about for 100 years-being a good neighbor,” said Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president at State Farm. “We are excited about expanding the program in 2022 to help even more neighborhoods.”
In the last few years, Missouri has had five organizations each win a $25,000 Neighborhood Assist grant.
Here’s how the program works:
• Submission phase: Starts Feb. 16 and ends when 4,000 submissions are reached.
Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. Prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. State Farm will accept the first 4,000 submissions, and an internal Review Committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.
• Voting phase: April 27-May 6.
Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win big. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from April 27-May 6, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
• Winners announced: June 7.
The 100 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 7, at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Last year, 125,000 people cast more than 3 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities.
Since the program began in 2012, more than 380 causes have received a total of $10 million to enact change in their communities.
Scholarship provides reimbursements for high school students taking Dual Credit/Dual Enrollment courses
Students in Missouri have a new option to help them pay for college courses during their junior and senior years of high school. The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) has a new state financial aid program to reimburse students for the cost of dual credit and dual enrollment courses. The application for the scholarship went live today, and high schools have been notified of the application opening.
Beginning this semester, the Dual Credit/Dual Enrollment (DC/DE) Scholarship will help cover the tuition and fees for students who meet program eligibility criteria. Awards will be prioritized based on financial need, determined by adjusted gross income from the most recent tax year.
Dual credit coursework is a college-level course taught by a high school instructor to high school students who are simultaneously earning both high school and college credit for the course. Dual enrollment coursework is a college-level course taught by post-secondary faculty to high school students who are earning college credit and may be earning high school credit, for the course.
“We are excited to help fund students taking college courses during high school,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Taking the courses early may give students the motivation to enroll in college after high school, and this scholarship may help students who otherwise would not have been able to afford those classes get a head start.”
To be eligible for the DC/DE Scholarship, students must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, have a minimum 2.5 cumulative grade-point average, have attended an A+ designated high school for at least two years, and be meeting the A+ Scholarship’s good citizenship and avoidance of the unlawful use of drugs and alcohol requirement.
All awards are subject to funding availability. The priority deadline for the scholarship is Tuesday, Feb. 1. Students who file an application by that date will be the first to be evaluated for an award. Students who qualify but apply between Feb. 1 and the final deadline of April 1 will be evaluated as funding permits. For the fall 2022 semester, the priority deadline will be Oct. 1, with the final deadline will be Dec. 1.
Semester award amounts are based on the actual tuition and fees charged for the dual credit or dual enrollment coursework after all non-loan aid, such as a dual credit or dual enrollment scholarship from a post-secondary institution or third party, is applied. If students are taking dual credit or dual enrollment courses from more than one approved college or university, they can receive the scholarship at each one.
Students can submit the scholarship application online and learn more at https://dhewd.mo.gov/ppc/grants/aplusdcdeforstudents.htm.
High schools and organizations interested in promoting the scholarship can learn more at https://dhewd.mo.gov/ppc/grants/APlusDCDE.php.
During the 2019 legislative session, the General Assembly and Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation establishing the Dual Credit/Dual Enrollment Scholarship program linked to the A+ Scholarship program. Although the program was enacted in 2019, it was not funded until FY 2022. Although eligibility and funding are tied to A+, after a public comment period in fall 2021, the department decided to remove A+ from the name of the new scholarship in order to help avoid confusion between the two programs.
The A+ Scholarship still remains active, with a separate funding line in the state budget. More than $50 million in A+ Scholarship funding was awarded to 14,809 students during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Organization named 2022 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards recipient
Watered Gardens, a Joplin-based nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. The organization is making a profound impact in Joplin and this grant will further its efforts in the community. Watered Gardens provides care for the homeless community through shelter, opportunities for work, character development and career readiness programs, and a safe space for mothers and children.
This year, 34 organizations received a combined total of $5 million in grants to expand their community efforts in the areas of education, hunger and homelessness. In addition to serving their communities in these areas, the recipient organizations are either Black-led or serve communities of color.
The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. Since that time, 204 organizations across 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada have been awarded grants totaling more than $17 million. After increasing its investment in the initiative last year, Chick-fil-A has awarded individual grants ranging from $50,000 to $350,000.
“Despite the challenges these organizations have faced in the past few years, the 2022 grant recipients have demonstrated incredible passion, perseverance and leadership as they have continued to enact meaningful change in their communities,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A Inc. “We are inspired by the impact these organizations have every day, from providing essential items to those affected by Hurricane Ida to enabling access to online education for students during the pandemic. We’re honored to invest in the future of these organizations and help them enhance their life-changing work and grow their impact.”
In addition to Watered Gardens, the other 33 recipients range from The Maui Farm in Makawao, Hawaii, to Thrive in New Orleans, Louisiana, spanning 19 states and 33 cities. Since the initiative’s inception, True Inspiration Awards grant recipients have positively impacted more than 2.4 million individuals through their work.
More information, including the full list of the 2022 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients, is available at chickfila.com/true-inspiration- awards.
WGU Missouri announces new ‘I Have a Dream’ Scholarships in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., WGU Missouri has launched a new scholarship for those who have always dreamed of completing their college degrees and advancing their careers but faced challenges along the way that prevented them from moving forward. The fully online, nonprofit university will award $75,000 in scholarships to new and returning students to provide support and help encourage them to fulfill their educational goals.
The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are open to new and returning students enrolling in any of WGU’s 60-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Each scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be credited to students’ accounts at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Applications are being accepted now through June 30 at missouri.wgu.edu/dream.
“Nearly 60 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., laid out his vision for a future where people of all races and backgrounds were afforded the same rights, opportunities and privileges,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “His activism opened minds and inspired people to strive for a more equitable society, and his words and actions continue to challenge us today. In that spirit, we are proud to offer this scholarship in his honor in hopes that those who have consistently faced challenges that prevented them from moving forward with their education plans can be inspired to go back to school and complete their degrees.”
The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on the students’ academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations.
For more information about WGU Missouri and the “I Have a Dream” scholarship, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
