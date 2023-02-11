Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is home to 52 international students from 20 countries
From Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
“Since I was little, I dreamed of studying at a college abroad,” said sophomore Priscilla Silva Vilar from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “NEO has given me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams. NEO is a place where, even so far from home, I feel at home and welcome.”
She continued, “I am part of the choir, the vice president of Student Body Government and in environmental club. My advisor, Elizabeth, the professors, and employees have gone out of their way to help me. NEO is a place where it is possible to fulfill my dreams, meet people from all over the world, and make friends for life.”
Countries represented on the NEO campus:
• Ghana • Chile • England • Bosnia and Herzegovina • Serbia • Croatia • Germany • Italy • Brazil • New Zealand • France • Italy • Monte Negro • Pakistan • Switzerland • Slovenia • Jamaica • Iran • Canada “I was interested in studying business administration in America,” said freshman student Sina Azerain from Tabriz, Iran. “I was looking for a reputable and quality college on the internet. My uncle lives in Oklahoma and suggested NEO to me because he studied here thirty years ago.”
Most international students are members of an athletic team, but many attend NEO solely for their academics.
“I decided to study and play soccer in the United States, and I found an awesome place with excellent professionals, great facilities and a good atmosphere at NEO,” said freshman student Catalina Cohen Orellana from Coyhaique, Chile. “It means a significant improvement throughout my life because this opportunity will let me achieve my dreams with discipline and build a consistent future.”
It is important for NEO to serve international students to continue to give our students a diverse experience on campus.
“The interaction between NEO students and international students is highly beneficial for academic and social development, especially in today’s globalized environment,” said international student coordinator Elizabeth Flees. “We benefit from the cultural perspectives of international students while also experiencing cross-cultural learning opportunities. This has resulted in a more diverse campus at NEO.
For more information, contact international student coordinator Elizabeth Flees at eflees@neo.edu or 918-540-6174.
UScellular offering support to customers with free calls to Turkey, Syria
From UScellular
CHICAGO — To help connect family, friends and loved ones, UScellular is offering customers free calls to Turkey and Syria from the United States. From Feb. 8 through March 9, customers can make outbound calls to Turkey and Syria with no international dialing rates applied.
Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or 611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.
For more information on UScellular’s international dialing options, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.
Jasper County Extension Council members elected
From MU Extension Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Ten individuals were newly-elected in the balloting that ended January 31, 2023, according to Dorothy Shull, council chair.
Newly elected members to serve two-year terms are: Lisa Daoud, Lea Ann Keeling, Dale Lawrence, Gail Lawrence, John Marshall, Tericia Mixon, Wayne Wilson, Carthage; Doug Joyce, Carterville; Tom Harter, Joplin; and Bruce Waggoner, Webb City.
These members will join the following hold-over members: Kandee Behnke, Patrick Bromley, Carl Junction; Charles Davis, Webb City; Amy Gates, Terri Haywood, Joplin; Barbara Hunter, Jasper; Jeremy Jadwin, Francis O’Kelly, Dorothy Shull, Carthage; and Eric Osen, Diamond.
The appointed members to the council are: Tom Flanigan (County Commission), Michelle Cloud (Farm Bureau), Gail Kreutzer (City of Carthage), and Josh DeTar (City of Joplin).
The council has four major responsibilities. They are: (1) to advise the University of Missouri on needed extension educational programs, (2) approve the extension staff housed in Jasper County, (3) arrange for financing the Jasper County Extension Center and, (4) hold elections to perpetuate the Council.
Officers for the 2023 council were elected at the annual meeting, Tuesday evening, February 7, 2023. They are: Charles Davis, chair; Amy Gates, vice-chair; Gail Kreutzer, secretary; Wayne Wilson, treasurer: and Tom Flanigan, co-treasurer.
University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians. Each county extension center, with oversight by locally elected and appointed citizens, is your local link to practical education on almost anything. More information is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
Department of Agriculture announces grants for Missouri specialty crop production
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for anticipated funding through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Interested individuals, community organizations and research institutions working to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Missouri should submit their application by Tuesday, March 14.
“Producing specialty crops is becoming more popular each year in Missouri,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “It’s great to see USDA again funding specialty crop projects in our state. This grant allows specialty crop producers in both urban and rural settings to grow and enhance their operations.”
USDA defines specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, honey, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture. The Department offers this grant program to expand markets on local, regional and international levels, develop distribution channels for specialty crops, and catalyze education, research, marketing, promotion, food safety strategies and crop-specific solutions for pests and diseases.
Applications for the upcoming fiscal year must be submitted to the Department by 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Applications will be evaluated and selected projects will be included in the Missouri State Plan for USDA review and approval. A list of previously funded projects is available on the Department’s website.
The application form and additional details are available online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Missouri Chamber, Pennsylvania Chamber to swap beer, barbecue, chocolate and other regional foods in a friendly Super Bowl wager
From the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet each other next weekend during Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and a friendly wager placed between the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is raising the stakes beyond just bragging rights.
If the Kansas City Chiefs win, Pennsylvania Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein will treat Missouri Chamber President and CEO Dan Mehan to Yuengling beer, Hershey’s Chocolate, Peeps marshmallow candies and Giorgi mushrooms. If the Eagles win, Missouri Chamber President and CEO Dan Mehan will treat Luke Bernstein to Budweiser beer, Jack Stack’s barbeque, Burger’s Smokehouse ham and sausages and Cherry Mash candies.
“I never miss a chance to offer our Missouri products to anyone, but this time Pennsylvania is out of luck,” Mehan said. “One of the finest assets we ever received from Pennsylvania is Coach Andy Reid, and we are confident that he will lead Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the world-class Kansas City Chiefs team to another Super Bowl Championship! We look forward to enjoying some Philadelphia treats!”
“Fly Eagles Fly,” Bernstein said. “The Eagles have been a powerhouse all season on both sides of the ball, with Jalen Hurts leading our air and ground game supported by the best offensive line in football and future Hall of Fame center – and our favorite Kelce brother— Jason Kelce, combined with our lock-down defense and exciting special teams. Philly has a top-tier organization with great leadership top-to-bottom, and one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. I have every confidence that the Eagles are bringing the Lombardi trophy back to the City of Brotherly Love. We can’t wait to taste that Kansas City barbeque! But, one thing we both agree on, is that Donna Kelce, mother of the Kelce brothers should stand with her two sons Jason and Travis, and flip the coin in order to get this game started,” Bernstein added.
The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12. The Kanas City Chiefs are trying to win their third championship in franchise history, while the Philadelphia Eagles are working to win their second title in franchise history.
OKAN Cattle Conference set February 21
From K-State Research & Extension
“Cattle producers in Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma have been affected by severe drought and the resulting impacts on reproduction will be felt for quite a while,” says Wendie Powell, Livestock Production Agent for Wildcat Extension District. Wildcat Extension District of K-State Research and Extension and Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service of Washington County will partner to host a day of professional development for cattle producers.
The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Dr. Dan Stein, Oklahoma State University Animal and Food Science Department, covering reproductive tract scoring, AI methods and more. A lunch, sponsored by trade show vendors, will be served. There will be a hands-on activity covering cull cow decisions. Dr. Bruno Pedreira, K-State Research and Extension Forage Specialist, will speak about pasture management and care after drought. The day will wrap up around 4:30 p.m. with Earl Ward discussing the impact of pasture quality on reproduction.
This conference will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Tri-County Technical Campus in Bartlesville, OK starting at 11:30 a.m. Reservations for the meal count are requested no later than February 13th. RSVP to Wildcat District at (620) 784-5337, or to Washington County at (918) 534-2216.
For more information or to see a flyer, go to https://www.wildcatdistrict.k-state.edu or contact Wendie Powell, KSRE Livestock Production Agent, (620) 784-5337, wendiepowell@ksu.edu, or Kennedy McCall, OSU Agriculture Educator, (918) 534-2216, kennedy.mccall@okstate.edu.
Bring a flashlight to this unique egg hunt!
From Joplin Parks & Recreation
Joplin, MO — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department has added a twist to the traditional egg hunt… hunting in the DARK! Children ages 3-10 are invited to hop on over to the Gene Bassman Softball Complex, located within the Joplin Athletic Complex, and participate in the Department’s Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 31st sponsored by CiCis Pizza and Mercy
Over 10,000 eggs will be scattered on four softball fields, with different ages hunting on different fields. Children will need to bring a flashlight and container to collect eggs. After the Hunt, children will trade their eggs for a goody bag filled with Easter favorites!
This event is limited to the first 60 children in each age group. The cost is $3/child until March 29th at 5:00pm. If the age group has openings, late registrations will be accepted at $5/child until March 31st at 5:00pm. Walk-up registrations will not be accepted.
Check-in will begin at 7:45pm, with the first hunt beginning at 8:30pm. Children must be 3 years of age or older to participate for liability reasons. Parents may accompany their 3 and 4-year-olds during the hunt, but are discouraged from picking up the eggs. For older ages, the department is asking parents to stay on the sidelines to keep the hunt fair and enjoyable to all participants.
For more information, or to register, please call the Joplin Parks & Recreation office at 417-625-4750 or visit www.joplinparks.org.
KDADS awards more than $230 thousand to fund Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition’s suicide prevention efforts
From the Kansas Office of the Governor
TOPEKA — Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Secretary Howard announced the agency has awarded Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters (KSPHQ) $231,616 to support the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition’s continued enhancement of suicide prevention efforts, goals and activities across the state.
“We are proud to award these funds to KSPHQ as they continue to create awareness about suicide, increase access to resources for prevention and implement strategies that reduce incidents of suicide in Kansas, including how to recognize and respond to someone who needs help,” KDADS Behavioral Health Services Commissioner Andy Brown said.
KSPHQ will be responsible for providing logistical and financial support to the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition as a whole, including its executive committee and designated subgroups. They will work to provide technical and subject matter expertise, develop social media and website hosting, and collaborate on the execution of activities as they relate to identifiable statewide priorities.
To increase capacity, sustainability, and partnership in the area of Suicide Prevention in Kansas, the establishment of the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition represents both public and private sectors that seek to empower Kansans to connect suicide efforts that are already being carried out.
“It has been incredible to see the efforts of so many Kansans come to fruition in the creation of the first Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition. This group is made up of individuals and organizations invested in suicide prevention and united in its charge to ensure equitable access to partnerships, advocacy, resources, ideas and data,” Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition President Bailey Blair said. “The Coalition recognizes the incredible work of survivors and champions that has made this possible and hopes to elevate the efforts of advocates around the state to ensure all Kansans have access to responsive and supportive suicide care.”
Goals of the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition include:
• Provide enrollment support to new and existing members
• Facilitate the annual review and updates of the Kansas Suicide Prevention plan
• Assist in completing an environmental scan of suicide prevention activities statewide
• Organize an in-person annual meeting of the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition that includes suicide prevention/intervention trainers
• Provide information to policy makers and advocates on how to enhance efforts of suicide prevention.
To complete these goals, education from members and the communities they represent is emphasized and encouraged. The Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition promotes sharing of resources, connecting organizations, identifying populations most at risk, and addressing behavioral health disparities that exist.
KDADS has posted a Request for Funding (RFA) for a Kansas Community Suicide Prevention Grant which aims to reduce and prevent suicidal behaviors through the implementation and sustainability of effective, culturally competent suicide prevention strategies and activities throughout communities in Kansas. The RFA is available on the KDADS website under the “Funding Opportunities” main menu tab: https://kdads.ks.gov/provider-home/providers/bhs-funding-opportunities.
