Local residents chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Jasper County
From MU Extension
Carthage, Mo. — Marty and Julie Block and family of Carthage were among the families honored during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 14 at the Missouri State Fair.
The Block family was selected as the Jasper County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Jasper County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Marla, Ian, Troy and Korie.
Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.
The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau; the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the Missouri State Fair Commissioners; the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; and MU Extension.
The event showcases the impact that Missouri farm families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”
Soroptimist International of Joplin inducts 10 new members
From Soroptimist International of Joplin
Joplin, MO — Soroptimist International of Joplin inducted ten new members on Thursday, August 31 during their noon meeting.
New inductees:
• Kate Mays, Ozark Center, sponsored by Sarah Horton
• Lisa Francis, Ozark Center, sponsored by Sarah Horton
• Michelle Ferguson, Southwest Missouri Bank, sponsored by Jennifer Reeves
• Emily Gibson, Ronald McDonald House, sponsored by Amanda Mitchell
• Heather Wimsett, Shine Joplin, sponsored by Amanda Mitchell
• Wendy Chrisenberry, MSSU, returning member
• Jayde Thomas, Community Support Services, sponsored by Rikki Smith
• Liz Nicholson, Community Support Services, sponsored by Rikki Smith
• Kristi Benefiel, Independent Living Center, sponsored by Lisa Paugh
• Karen Watts, Freeman Health System, sponsored by Andi Sneed
Soroptimist International of Joplin is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards® is the signature project of Soroptimist International of the Americas. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org — an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.
For more information about becoming a member, or how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org, www.joplinsoroptimist.org, or www.facebook.com/SIJoplin.
Vision Carthage announces workday
From Vision Carthage
Vision Carthage is proud to announce its 7th Annual Restoration Carthage workday. The workday will be held on Saturday, September 30th and begins at 8 am.
The focus will be on yard clean up, low maintenance landscaping, and minor exterior repairs on Route 66 (Oak Street) between Baker Blvd. and Center St.
In the past, the organization has “adopted” a block in high visibility areas to enhance the beautification to the entrance points to the city. With Route 66’s 100th anniversary coming up in 2026, this year’s focus could not be more fitting.
The mission of Vision Carthage is to promote the beautification and revitalization of Carthage through volunteerism, partnerships, community and business engagement by using the Main Street Four-Point Approach: Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion and Organization.
The organization is currently seeking volunteers for the workday. If you are interested in volunteering, please reach out to their office or text @visioncart to 81010.
This project would not be possible without the partnerships of Habitat for Humanity, Hearts & Hammers, Corley Memorial Trust & The Steadley Trust.
If you would like to support this program, please call Vision Carthage’s office at 417.674.3328 or visit their website at www.visioncarthage.org.
For questions or comments, please call Vision Carthage at 417.674.3328, or email info@visioncarthage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.