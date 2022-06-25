WGU Missouri awards more than $4,200 in grants to 9 teachers
From WGU Missouri
Nine K-12 teachers from the Southwest Missouri area have received grants totaling $4,281 through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative. The grants will be used to fund innovative classroom projects that foster learning in new, unique ways. The nine teachers who received the funding include:
• Dana Reed, a special education teacher at Diamond High School in the Diamond R-IV School District in Diamond, who received a $1,000 grant to fund her classroom cottage industry project that provides students with an opportunity to learn how to start and manage a small business, while gaining experience designing, producing, marketing and selling products.
• Crystal Charles, a social studies teacher at Seneca High School in the Seneca R-7 School District in Seneca, who received a $350 grant to purchase 25 copies of The Words We Live By: Your Annotated Guide to the Constitution, a supplementary text that will help her AP government students break down the U.S. Constitution into layman’s terms and better understand it.
• Emily Thornhill, a second-grade teacher at Pate Early Childhood Center in the Aurora R-8 School District in Aurora, who received a $675 grant to purchase a centrally located storage cabinet to house a variety of games and activities that can be used for indoor recess.
• Lori Rook, a 7th and 8th grade math teacher at Aurora Junior High in the Aurora R-8 School District in Aurora, who received an $800 grant that will allow her to incorporate 12 large whiteboards throughout her classroom for students to use to show their work when completing math problems, enabling Rook to observe many students at once and further student comprehension.
• Micah Moorehouse, a fifth grade ELA teacher at Granby Elementary School in Granby, who received a $100 grant that will be used to purchase a classroom set of 12 Mark Twain Award-nominated books that were recognized for the 2022-2023 school year by the Missouri Association of School Librarians.
• Susan Wilson, a first-grade teacher at Granby Elementary School in Granby, who received a $170 grant to purchase a variety of manipulatives and other materials to go along with the new Science of Reading program being implemented next school year.
• Charlotte McGuirk, a first-grade teacher at Granby Elementary School in Granby, who received a $320 grant to purchase a variety of manipulatives and other materials to go along with the new Science of Reading program being implemented next school year.
• Tonya Smith, a family and consumer science teacher in the Bronaugh R-7 School District in Bronaugh, who received a $516 grant to purchase air fryers and Instant Pots® for her classroom, providing her students with the opportunity to learn how to operate and utilize these convenient small kitchen appliances as part of her cooking unit.
• Jana Burley, a 2nd grade teacher at El Dorado Springs Elementary School in the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District in El Dorado Springs, who received a $350 grant to expand her classroom library with 50-60 nonfiction books that are subject-matter appropriate in hopes of instilling a love of reading in her students.
The classroom projects were among 50 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 17 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative. Nearly 200 nominations were received statewide. Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 2-6.
“We received nominations for some amazing classroom projects, and we are happy to bring so many to life through this year’s ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Director of WGU Missouri. “When it comes to expanding classroom curriculum and employing innovative techniques to engage and challenge students, teachers are often limited by costs. This initiative is an opportunity for WGU to give back to teachers, who go above and beyond to educate our students, by providing them with funding they can use to further enhance learning both in and out of the classroom.”
To learn more about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU Missouri is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
Children age 6 months and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for children down to 6 months of age to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC’s recommendation was made after analyzing substantial data from clinical trials involving thousands of children, confirming the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness for children in this age group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children down to 6 months of age on June 17.
• Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine: Now authorized to be given to children ages 6 months-4 years in three doses, with a 3-week interval between the first two doses, followed by a third dose at least 8 weeks after the second dose.
• Moderna vaccine: Now authorized to be given to children 6 months-5 years in two doses with 28 days between the two doses.
Previously, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for use in individuals ages 5 and older, and the Moderna vaccine was authorized for those 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine for those ages 6-17 is scheduled for discussion among members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on June 23.
There have been over 2 million confirmed cases of COVID among children 6 months through 4 years of age, according to CDC data. Of those cases, over 200 children have died after contracting the virus. COVID-19 is the fifth most common cause of death in children under age 5.
Missourians are encouraged to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines to ensure maximum protection. Sufficient supplies of vaccines are available throughout the state.
Missouri providers who pre-ordered vaccines for children down to 6 months of age are listed at MOStopsCovid.com, and Vaccines.gov will soon list locations on an interactive map where vaccines are available. Those who ordered Pfizer-BioNTech are experiencing manufacturer delivery delays. Contact the provider before arriving. You can also text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you.
Americare Senior Living launches new employee recognition program
From Americare
Americare Senior Living announced the launch of its new High Five Club employee recognition program in partnership with Fond, a global rewards and recognition company.
“At the heart of every Americare community is a philosophy that puts residents first and drives every decision we make. The way we treat, recognize and reward our employees is an important part of our ability to provide our residents with the care that they deserve,” said Clay Crosson, President and COO for Americare. “Adding the High Five Club recognition program from an industry leading company like Fond is a natural extension of our culture.”
Fond’s software offers a customizable employee recognition program with monetary and non-monetary rewards that’s fully scalable. Employees can recognize each other, send points to each other, and redeem rewards all on the Fond platform.
“I love how I can give meaningful recognition in real time to staff at our communities,” says Americare Vice President Mary Eaves. “I can then see how the recognition multiplies with their peers, and their reaction to the recognition. We have always had a culture of recognition and FOND has helped us leverage technology to make it more vibrant.”
“Americare Senior Living has a highly dedicated executive team that has invested time and energy into determining a perfect solution to modernize recognition and Americare’s culture across their 120+ locations,” said Bailey Morris, Senior Customer Success Manager at Fond. “Fond is ecstatic to partner with Americare and cannot wait to see the successes and impact it has on the organization!”
Students earn $16,750 in cash prizes
From the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes (LMC) has announced the nine winners of the 7th annual international ArtEffect Project competition, which challenges middle and high school students to honor unsung heroes with creativity and skill. The LMC awarded the $6,000 Grand Prize to Chloe Kim, a 10th grader at The Overlake School in Redmond, Washington. An additional $10,750 was awarded to eight other winning students across the high school and middle school divisions.
“ArtEffect winners submit works of art that show visionary thinking and creative skills of a superior nature,” said LMC Executive Director Norm Conard. “We at the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes salute excellence and the active imagination of our student champions.”
Kim’s digital artwork “Will You Swim?” explores the courageous efforts of Irena Sendler, a Polish social worker who rescued hundreds of children from the Warsaw Ghetto during the Holocaust. When Sendler was a young girl, her father told her, “If you see someone drowning, you must jump in to save them, whether you can swim or not.” Her father’s words prompted Irena’s heroic actions when the Nazis invaded Warsaw, Poland.
“I believe learning about tragedies that occurred in the past is critical in preventing similar situations, like the Holocaust, from happening in the future,” Kim said in her essay. “Learning about inspiring stories like this is also essential, as it influences those hearing it to take a step forward and perform a good deed as well.”
In addition to taking home a cash prize, Kim, along with the eight other winning students, will have their artwork showcased on LMC’s website and in LMC’s Hall of Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Kansas, a museum and research center visited by thousands annually.
The $3,000 High School Best-in-Show prize went to 11th grader Yerim Lee, who attends Newport High School in Bellevue, Washington. Lee’s digital piece “Explore the Unknown” pays homage to Olaudah Equiano. After buying his freedom from slavery, Equiano publicly campaigned against the slave trade and wrote an autobiography which ultimately helped pass the British Slave Trade Act of 1807.
There was a tie for the High School Second Place award. Raelynn Cui, an 11th grader at Hopewell Valley Central High in Pennington, New Jersey, received one of the two $2,000 awards. Her entry “Man Behind the Camera” is a fine art profile of Lewis Hine, a photographer who advocated for child-labor laws and fought for social justice. Anne Jumper, an 11th grader at Piedmont High School in Piedmont, California, was also awarded the $2,000 Second Place Award for “The Beauty of Genius – Hedy Lamarr.” This fine art piece honors inventor and actress Hedy Lamarr, whose communication technology prevented the Nazis from intercepting classified messages during WWII and is used in Bluetooth and WiFi technology today.
In Jacksonville, Florida, LaVilla School of the Arts 8th grader Eve Wilson clinched the $2,000 Middle School Best-in-Show prize. The artwork “Muhammad Makes His Mark on Math” is Wilson’s mixed-media creation honoring Muhammad ibn Musa Al-Khwarizmi, a 9th-century Persian mathematician who discovered a simpler way to dissect math problems. His contributions are still taught in classrooms.
The $1,000 Middle School Second Place award was given to Abbie Ahn, an 8th grader at Cougar Mountain Middle School in Issaquah, Washington. Her digital piece “Through The Eyes Of A Silent Hero” spotlights Will Counts, a photographer who captured images of anger and violence during Arkansas’ 1950s public school desegregation. His coverage of the event and subsequent career in education continue to inspire and pave pathways for generations of photojournalists to document American history through visual storytelling.
Three students earned $250 Certificate of Excellence prizes in the Middle School division. Two of the winners, Alla Ivantsov and Sophia Waller, attend LaVilla School of the Arts in Jacksonville, Florida. Seventh grader Ivantsov’s fine art piece “An Unfamed Spy” honors Eileen Nearne, who helped transmit messages and build an intelligence network to fight back against Nazi Germany. Eighth grader Waller’s mixed-media creation “Reaching for the Stars” celebrates American astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt. In the early 20th century, Swan Leavitt discovered a formula to measure the distance to stars and other galaxies from Earth. Emily Hu, an 8th grader at St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School in Ontario, Canada, took the final Certificate of Excellence prize with her digital art piece. “The Injustice and the Justice” represents Mitsuye Endo, who challenged the U.S. government as the plaintiff in the landmark lawsuit that ultimately ended the Japanese-American internment in 1945.
The ArtEffect judging panel consisted of LMC’s executive leadership and notable figures in the art design world, including professionals from ArtCenter College of Design, California Institute of the Arts, and Claremont Graduate University.
Submissions for the next competition season will open next year on January 1 and close on March 25, 2023.
City of Miami fire and police receive raises in new contract agreement
From the city of Miami
MIAMI, OK. — City of Miami Firefighters and Police will soon see wage increases and added benefits to bring them up to a more competitive level. Months of negotiations concluded in mutual contract agreements with the City of Miami and Miami IAFF (International Association of Fire Fighters) Local #1969 and the Miami Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 121.
Both contracts were approved by the Mayor of Miami and the Miami City Council at Tuesday night’s council meeting. City Manager Bo Reese said employee appreciation, retention and recruitment were the focus of the agreements.
“We want to take care of those who take care of our community. This is a necessary and vital effort to create a competitive wage environment for some of our most important and greatly appreciated City employees,” Reese said.
The Miami IAFF Local #1969 accepted a two-year agreement with the City to begin July 1 extending to June 30, 2024.With the first year of the contract, promotional steps will be reduced from 25 years to 17 years for lieutenants and captains, plus a 9 percent increase to the wage range for lieutenants and a 10 percent increase to the wage range for captains. Lowering the steps from 25 years to 17 will also have a significant positive effect to retirement as well. These contract changes will place both positions within a competitive average range with lieutenants seeing an average wage increase of 17.18 percent and captains an average wage increase of 11 percent. This will result in a financial budget increase to the City of Miami of $77,282.
In the second year of the IAFF contract a 5 percent wage increase will then be made to all ranges. Average wage increases for firefighters will be 5.827 percent, drivers 5.836 percent, lieutenants 5 percent, and captains 5 percent, for an increase in the City budget of $72,609.
Under the new contract, firefighters will also receive an additional holiday for Indigenous Peoples Day.
The IAFF and the City agreed to clarify language in the contract including that seniority shall now be contingent on FF1 and EMT certification. Work hours trade time will no longer be permitted until the firefighter’s probationary period is completed, and promotion for drivers must now include 3 years of service and FF1 and EMT certification. Probationary employees will also not be allowed to work out of classification, or be in charge of any call, or be promoted.
“I would like to thank the city and firefighters for working together to deliver a contract which is beneficial for the local 1969 and the City of Miami, we have improved the benefits and the retention capabilities. Together they have reduced the pay steps from 25 years to 17 and were able to raise the wages of the captains and lieutenants. This is a win for our community,” Miami Fire Chief Robert Wright said.
IAFF Local #1969 President Richard Rowe said, “In our negotiations this year, we had an opportunity before us. Working together, we were able accomplish great things that in the end will benefit the citizens, the City, and our membership.
The IAFF appreciates the attitude of Bo and his team during the work sessions. Together, we addressed challenges of the future and found resolution that both parties could agree upon. The citizens of Miami and the area have a great future ahead and we appreciate the opportunity to serve you.”
Miami’s FOP also reached an agreement for a two-year contract through fiscal years 2022 to 2024 which reduces steps in the first year of the contract from 25 years to 20 years with a 2 percent wage increase for all members. This amounts to a $94,809 financial impact to the City’s wages budget with an average wage increase of 6.149 percent for officers. The second year of the agreement will reduce promotional steps from 20 years to 17 years, plus add another 2 percent wage increase for all members, costing $76,350, with an average wage increase of 4.632 percent for officers.
Other added benefits include two new holidays, Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples Day. Detectives will now receive 4 hours of “on call” pay on the first payroll of each month at a regular hourly rate.
The FOP agreed to change the title/rank of corporal to sergeant and title/rank of sergeant to lieutenant and change contract language for temporary assignments to “365 days from the start date of their previous temporary assignment.”
“I was very pleased with the contract negotiations,” Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson said, “I feel the city and lodge met and worked out a mutually beneficial contract that addresses a lot of the retention issues Miami has had with losing officers to other departments. Miami has always been a premier place to work for officers in northeast Oklahoma and we do not want officers to seek employment elsewhere because we cannot take care of our employees. This contract helps to ensure our officers are protected and taken care of. I want to thank HR Director Cindy Vanover for all her hard work and numerous hours spent number crunching, she is truly a rock star in Miami. And also want to thank the council and city manager for recognizing the problems MPD faced and working to correct them.”
Downtown Joplin Alliance seeks respondents for survey
From the Downtown Joplin Alliance
Downtown Joplin Alliance is seeking feedback from the community via two brief online surveys. The first survey is open to anyone in the region and the second is targeted for downtown business owners.
Responses to this survey will enable us to efficiently gather data from our community and aid in our efforts to create a vibrant downtown neighborhood. Downtown Joplin Alliance wants to know why our residents come downtown, what they prefer to do once there, and what they would like to see added to the area.
Community Survey: https://bit.ly/3NfarLK
Business Owner Survey: https://bit.ly/3OpTA
HuDowntown Joplin Alliance Executive Director, Lori Haun states, “Downtown is special for so many of us. It might be where you work, where you live, or where you go to create memorable experiences. Taking five minutes to complete this survey can help us enhance downtown for all.”
Commented
