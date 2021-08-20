The "Your News" section features news releases and other submissions from the community. Email your own news to news@joplinglobe.com.
National Food Group partners with Bright Futures Joplin to feed students in need
From Bright Futures Joplin
Bright Futures Joplin this month received a donation of prepackaged, shelf-stable foods from National Food Group and Zee Zees in support of the snack packs program to feed food-insecure Joplin students.
Bright Futures Joplin coordinator Sarah Coyne said this donation will provide more than 2,000 servings of food to hungry students across the district. The donation consisted of dried fruits, crunchy chickpea snacks, applesauce and soft-baked bars.
"Snack packs is just one of the programs used at Bright Futures Joplin to make sure our kids have what they need to succeed," Coyne said, "but it's also our most costly. Zee Zees' generous food donation means we are able to stretch our limited funds to serve more kids in need."
The snack packs program helps ensure that area students have adequate nutrition on weekends and long holiday breaks, when they're away from the stability and variety of free school breakfasts and lunches. Snack packs are sent to about 400 students each week during the school year; families and students qualify through an application process which uses federal USDA standards for measuring food insecurity.
"Everything we are able to send to our hungry students is made available through partnerships, fundraisers, donations and grants," Coyne said. "We're honored that Zee Zees has chosen to help our local kids and proud to be the conduit that helps get the food where it's needed most."
National Food Group and Zee Zees are based in Michigan, but are committed toward making a positive impact across the country. According to their website, Zee Zees donates 5% of their annual profits to organizations like Bright Futures Joplin that work to alleviate food insecurity. Zee Zees also donates more than 1 million servings of food each year. All Zee Zees snacks are made in peanut- and tree nut-free facilities; all Zee Zees snacks are vegetarian, with many naturally vegan and Kosher products.
"National Food Group and Zee Zees are proud to partner with Bright Futures Joplin and their snack pack program. We are honored to provide our better-for-you snacks to help alleviate food insecurity in local communities through our Project SERVE initiative," said National Food Group representative Nick Goetz.
Bright Futures Joplin is a grassroots, community-based program that creates partnerships to utilize community resources for the common goal of helping our kids and strengthening our families and community. It's meant to be a sustainable system of support for our kids via their educators and schools. It's about cultural change and building a community where education is important and valued, because Every Child Needs a Champion.
Spire recognized for strong support of employees in the Guard and Reserve
From Spire
In recognizing Spire for its commitment to supporting employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve, the Missouri Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) honored Spire and three of its employees with recent awards.
During a ceremony at Spire’s headquarters on Aug. 12, Spire received ESGR’s prestigious Pro Patria Award, which is the single-highest level award bestowed by the organization’s State Committee and its second highest award.
In addition, ESGR recognized Spire employees Allan Moore and Laura Bettag with its Patriot Award, and Sondra Brown with the ESGR Seven Seals Award for their individual support of Guard and Reserve employees. Spire employees who serve nominated them for the award. The natural gas provider has 27 employees who currently serve in the Guard and Reserve, and nearly 6% of the company’s total workforce claims veteran status.
ESGR is a Department of Defense program that promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve.
“There are companies who view their employees serving in the Guard and Reserve as a distraction,” said Lee Metcalf, Missouri ESGR Chair Emeritus. “In turn, those employees go off to serve their country concerned about if they have a job when they return, when actually they need to feel supported and secure so they can keep their minds on the mission.”
Lee continued, “Spire has been intentional about relieving anxiety for employees who are called to duty by assuring them that they are supported and have the same opportunities to return to. The support Spire has demonstrated is inspiring.”
In the coming weeks, Spire will receive a Freedom Award Certificate for being one of Missouri’s top nominations for the Secretary of Defense 2021 Employer Support Freedom Award. There were 3,382 Freedom Award nominations submitted nationwide.
“It’s an honor to receive recognition for simply doing what we feel is right,” said Gery Gorla, Spire chief human resources officer. “We have deep admiration for our brave employees who sacrifice so much to protect this country. Although we miss their teamwork and leadership while they’re away, we will continue to do our part to make sure they feel supported and valued by Spire.”
Spire provides a wide range of support and benefits to employees who are engaged in active military duty including time off, pay differentials, retirement benefit credits, in addition to promoting employee accomplishments and supporting veterans through volunteerism and local celebrations.
“While deployed in 2020, I felt like Spire didn’t view it as time away from my job, but that my deployment was value added to my professional experience,” said Mike Schormann, Spire manager of crisis management. Schormann nominated Spire for the ESGR recognition. “Year after year, this has been the kind of support I’ve grown to know and sincerely appreciate, working at Spire. Their support has been paramount for me to successfully achieve my military goals.”
For more information about Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, visit esgr.mil and to learn about careers at Spire, visit jobs.spireenergy.com.
2021-22 Fast Track Incentive Grant application now open
From Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant application for the 2021-22 academic year is officially open.
Fast Track, administered by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD), is a state financial aid program for adults. Grant recipients receive assistance to work toward a certificate, a degree, or an industry-recognized credential that fills a high-need skills gap.
Individuals who have not already earned a bachelor’s degree, are at least 25 years old or have not been enrolled in any school within the last two years, and who meet certain income caps can apply for a Fast Track grant. The grants are designed to ensure, when combined with other governmental financial aid, that tuition and fees are fully covered.
“Fast Track approved programs vary from nursing, to accounting, business, welding, and more,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Adults hoping to finish a degree they started years ago, earn a promotion, or change careers have a lot of program options to choose from. We are excited that Fast Track continues to grow and provide even more opportunities for Missouri’s adult learners.”
A list of high-need occupations and program categories was developed utilizing long-term occupational projections developed by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The Coordinating Board for Higher Education approved a final list for the 2021-22 academic year during its March meeting, adding public health to the list of approved programs.
The Fast Track program was launched in August 2019 at public colleges and universities, with awards first distributed in January 2020. In August 2020, the list of eligible institutions was expanded to include participating non-profit private universities.
The program’s average award amount for 2020-21 was $4,107. Allied health, business/accounting, and computer science were the most popular program areas among grant recipients.
Students can access the 2021-22 application from the homepage of journeytocollege.mo.gov, in the State Financial Aid Portal under “Estimate Eligibility.” Interested applicants should also enroll at the college or university they plan to attend, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Learn more about the Fast Track Grant at mofasttrack.com.
The Tooth Fairy continues to instill good oral health habits in children
From Delta Dental
This National Tooth Fairy Day, Delta Dental reminds families and caregivers of the role the Tooth Fairy can play in teaching children about oral health. While 72% of parents surveyed said they struggle with getting their child to brush their teeth, one in three parents agreed that Tooth Fairy visits are a positive way to instill good oral health habits in their children. In addition to helping create good oral health habits, Tooth Fairy visits are special, fun, and exciting. Nearly half of parents welcome the Tooth Fairy into their homes because they want to:
• Give their child something to be excited about (53%)
• Make their child feel special (46%)
• Celebrate something fun (48%)
“The Tooth Fairy tradition invites oral health conversations into households in an exciting and fun way, which is why Delta Dental continues to create materials centered on the Tooth Fairy for parents, families, and communities to educate children about the importance of good oral health,” said Emily O’Brien, Director of Strategic Communications, Delta Dental Plans Association.
To learn more about Delta Dental’s Tooth Fairy resources for families and kids, please visit our Original Tooth Fairy Poll website.
Tooth Fairy payouts reach all-time high
New findings from Delta Dental’s Original Tooth Fairy Poll® show the Tooth Fairy's average cash gift reached its highest point in the 23-year history of the poll for a total of $4.70 per tooth.
Delta Dental has been analyzing the Tooth Fairy's U.S. annual giving trends since 1998. The newly disclosed value of a lost tooth has more than tripled since its inception when the value of a lost tooth was $1.30. 2020's giving marks the highest all-time average gift of $4.70 per tooth, four-cents higher than the previous peak in 2017 at $4.66.
The value of lost tooth and the economy
Delta Dental’s Original Tooth Fairy Poll® has typically mirrored the economy's overall direction, tracking with the trends of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) for 16 of the past 19 years. In 2019, a single lost tooth was valued at $4.03, and the 2020 survey shows upward growth to $4.70, a 17% increase. Over the same time, the S&P 500 also experienced growth, with a 19% increase, reaching its highest average since its inception.
About the survey
The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® was conducted between December 28, 2020, and January 8, 2021, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000+ parents of children ages 6-12. The margin of error is +/- 3%.
The January 2020 S&P 500 average was 3,159 and increased to an average of 3,750 for January 2021.
For more information about the Delta Dental-sponsored survey and oral health tips for infants to pre-teen, visit The Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.
Follow us on Twitter @DeltaDental and Facebook: Delta Dental Plans Association
About Delta Dental Plans Association
Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 80 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 153,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.75 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities across the country. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.
