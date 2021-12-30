What are your resolutions, hopes and dreams for 2022?
--
“My New Year’s resolutions for 2022 are better grades, staying healthy, and to live a good life.”
Madelyn Brian
Joplin
--
“I’m ready to say goodbye to all the drama and bad things in the past. In 2022 I’m looking for a fresh start and more friends.”
Jadelyn Brian
Joplin
--
“I’m wishing that the pandemic will slow down, and basically surviving the pandemic is a start. I’m thinking more of the importance of taking care of yourself.”
Ruby Androin
Joplin
--
“My New Year’s resolution is to be more accessible to family and be more engaged in family.”
Rob Gartner
Altamont, Kansas
--
“In 2022, I’m hoping less COVID stuff to hear about, happier news, and just general hope for something better than 2021 and 2020.”
Melisa Bergstedt
Webb City
--
“My No. 1 hope for 2022 is that people are ready to go back to work, and that places that are so desperate for staff can get people to go back to work so that life can be a little bit more normal.”
Sandy Freeman
Webb City
