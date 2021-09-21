Today is the first day of fall. What is your favorite thing about this season?
“I love the weather. It’s not too cold, and it’s not too warm. It’s in between — the perfect temperature.” Kelsey Stockton, Joplin
“Pumpkin spice. I love pumpkin spice lattes and candles. It reminds me of fall and bonfires. If fall had a taste, it would be pumpkin spice.” Kendra Tackett, Carthage
“I like it when the leaves start to turn orange and brown. It’s a change of scenery rather than just green.” Brandon Korhn, Carl Junction
“It’s cooler than the summer, and it’s my favorite season because I play football, and it’s hot out on the field. It’s a lot easier to play. The heat will get to you mentally, and the fall helps cool me down.” Kalepo Fiaseu, Joplin
“Fall activities like pumpkin patches, sunflower fields and spook houses are my favorite. I usually at least go to a pumpkin patch with my friends if I’m not doing anything else.” Kara Evansco, Joplin
