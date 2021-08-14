I want my kid and grandkids to be able to swim and fish and feel like they can go swim and not have to worry about the water being contaminated. The water in the future is not as great as it used to be, so if we don’t protect what’s ours now, there may be no water — and if there’s no water, we’re in trouble.
Cathy Sloan
North Miami, Oklahoma
I think it’s important to protect the water quality for future generations. We see a lot of single-use plastics in the waterways and a lot of contamination coming from industrial sources, and nobody wants to swim in or drink water like that, so it's really important to protect and try to keep our waterways clean.
Ally Rickey
Quapaw, Oklahoma
Water is life. We have a water cycle here and basically everything we do ends up downstream, whether it ends up in your drinking water, it ends up being habitat quality and riparian corridor for a vast number of different species. Everything uses water — we use it, wildlife uses it, pollinators use it, it feeds our trees, it feeds our flowers, it feeds us. Without water, we would be nothing.
Lauren Copple
Wildcat Glades Friends Group
I’ve never met someone who has come to the water and not found a sense of peace and happiness and enjoyment, whether they get in it or just look at it. And for that we should all protect water quality.
Kara Charbonneau
Joplin
I think it’s important because a lot of animals are dying from eating plastic.
Alex Smith
Neosho
We like to drink water, we like to swim in it, we like to fish in it, we like to see the animals and wildlife that depend on it to stay alive. We also like the plants and we don’t want our cities to flood. There’s all kinds of reasons to protect our waterways.
Samuel Wimsett
Joplin
