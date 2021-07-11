NOEL, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy from Noel drowned about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Elk River at Noel in McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said the juvenile, who is not being identified because of his age, was playing in shallow water near a campground when he went too far into the water and drowned. The victim was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, where he was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m. Friday.
