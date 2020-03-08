When Eleanor Oxford, 16, and her brother, Solomon Oxford, 13, come back to Wildcat Park this summer and see children learning about nature around the new raised gardening beds in the park, they can say they helped make that happen.
The Joplin siblings were among Youth Volunteer Corps members who worked Saturday with Wildcat Glades Friends Group volunteers to build raised gardening beds to teach Joplin Head Start children about nature and native plants.
“It’ll be fun to see when this is done and then I see it and I can say, ‘I helped build this,’” Eleanor said. “It’s fun working outside for a good cause. I feel like I’m helping this area. I come here and walk with my family pretty often, so I want to see it get better.”
The Youth Volunteer Corps was started in Kansas City by a man who enjoyed volunteering as a teenager more than 30 years ago, and it has grown to more than 30 branches in the U.S. and Canada.
Sandy Anker, program director with the Joplin Youth Volunteer Corps, said the local group is entering its second summer offering volunteer opportunities for children ages 11-18.
“Just this school year, we worked at the MS Society’s bike race, and we cheered the participants and passed out water. We worked at the Ronald McDonald House, and our youth made a meal for the families who are staying there and did some yardwork. We came to Wildcat Glades a few weeks ago and made bat houses and birdhouses and put them up around the park. We worked at the Humane Society feeding puppies and walking dogs.”
Wildcat Village
The raised gardens are part of a new playground and nature area in Wildcat Park called Wildcat Glades Village, located where the old Farm Club T-Ball baseball field was for many years.
Lauren Copple, naturalist coordinator with the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, said about 150 Joplin Head Start children will use the raised beds to learn about native plants and the importance of wildflowers, as well as about the insects and birds that help plants reproduce.
“We’ll have a variety of native wildflowers, including some swamp milkweed, some New England aster, we’re going to have some cardinal flower and blue lobelia. All of these are native to this area that you would find in a prairie glade setting,” Copple said. “Wildcat Glades received a grant, and we’re taking the Head Start kids in the Joplin community — roughly about 150 kids — from the end of March to mid-May. We’re doing two classes with them, one to educate them about mammals they might find in Missouri. Then we’ll have that same group of kids for another day, and we’re going to come out here and talk about the importance of wildflowers and pollinators, and we’re going to be using these raised beds these kids are building today to plant native wildflowers to this area to help pollinators in Wildcat Glades Village.”
Copple said Wildcat Glades Village is a play and learning area for families. It has a sandbox, outdoor musical instruments, little buildings for children to play in and other items. She said volunteers plan to add more features in the next few months, including an educational cottage, an information kiosk and a man-made cave.
“What I envision is a nice building where you can come and sit on the porch and take a break from your hike or have lunch,” Copple said. “There will be lots of wildflowers, lots of educational material inside. We can do yoga and other events on the inside of this building. It will have a back porch where you can sit and listen to the chorus frogs and peepers that are going crazy right now. You can listen to them and hang out while your kids play.”
Young volunteers
Solomon Oxford said he enjoyed getting a chance to build something and to use some power tools.
“It’s just something to do. It seemed interesting. It seemed like it would be something to help the community,” he said. “It’s just learning how to do everything, learning how to drill and stuff. It’s fun. You meet people and have fun. I didn’t know any of these people, so that’s fun.”
Justice Harmon, 14, of Carthage, said this is his second project with the Youth Volunteer Corps.
“Last month we did a project and built birdhouses, you can see them around here,” Harmon said. “I helped build them. I think it’s always good to help the community and give back to nature. It doesn’t hurt that I also have to do nine hours of community service to pass the eighth grade.
“My mom suggested the Youth Volunteer Corps to me, and I thought it was a good idea,” he said. “I have to say it’s good to get out and be with your peers. I’ve met some new friends. I’d tell my friends this is definitely a good thing to do and I’d say, 100%, it’s worth it.”
Learn more
Sandy Anker, program director with the Joplin Youth Volunteer Corps, said people can learn about volunteer opportunities from the group’s Facebook page or its website, yvcjoplin.org. “That’s where all our projects are listed, where parents can find out more information about our program,” she said. “Then they would just fill out a waiver and choose the projects they want to participate in.”
Commented
