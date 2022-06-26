Video games, bags of chips and general summer laziness were the last things on the minds of a handful of area students recently as they volunteered for the good of their community.
Collectively, the seven students with the Youth Volunteer Corps of Joplin — ranging between the ages of 11 and 18 — spent nearly 25 hours at Joplin’s Empire Market, dedicating a majority of their time in the community garden located out back.
“Yeah, I get bored at home sitting around all day,” said Joplin High School student Noah Hernandez, 15, who was busy watering a wide assortment of budding plants throughout the garden. Volunteering, he said, “is a way for me to come out here and help this place and our community, keeping active and having fun.”
It wasn’t even 10 a.m. and already Hernandez was sweating, the sun in the cloudless sky above beating down on him and his fellow volunteers.
“I’m used to the heat,” he said with a shrug. “This isn’t hot to me.”
Hernandez said he loves spending time outdoors, even during last week’s heat wave: “Most of my family loves nature; we take walks a lot, we go to the river. My dad is a naturalist.”
He also loves learning new things. Earlier that morning, Hernandez had been taught by Eric Osen, University of Missouri master gardening program volunteer, how to properly water plants and flowers, prolonging the water to specific areas so the liquid could reach the roots buried in the soil. Earlier in the week, Hernandez learned how to cut metal and operate a tractor, a new experience for him.
Volunteering “will help me get a better college, a better resume, and it will help me quite a bit through life, not just right now,” Hernandez said. “It’s a good feeling.”
Osen, who volunteers full time at Empire Market, admitted he kept the young men and women busy throughout the week. They were building by hand — carefully measuring and drilling — a wheelchair-accessible vertical arbor to provide shade and to allow folks to pick fruits straight from the overhanging vines. Earlier in the week, the students fixed a wheelbarrow, painted metal railings fronting Fourth Street, beautified an eyesore of a stone wall, cut metal and painted butterfly decorations, and planted and watered a crop of peppers.
“This is so great for them,” Osen said. “They are out in nature, and it’s just a really cool time to be out in a garden. This is lifetime learning. They are learning stuff. Right now, we’re just planting the seeds. Someday, (they) will bloom.”
“I think people are surprised at how hard these youth work and how much they get done in a day,” said Sandy Anker, program director. “They are so determined.”
Sara Thompson, team leader for the corps, said this was the first of several summer projects planned at local nonprofits that could always use additional volunteer help. The corps, a youth service program, is part of an international network dedicated to creating volunteer opportunities to address community needs and inspiring youth for a lifetime commitment to service, Thompson said.
Project locations on the docket this summer include Wildcat Glades, where students will paint, construct flower beds and spruce up the walking trails, and the Joplin Humane Society, where they will ease the anxiety of animals there and walk dogs on the nearby trail. Future stops include the Joplin Senior Center, where students will hand out food, and Watered Gardens.
The students “are very hard workers,” Thompson said.
“It’s good to give back,” said 12-year-old volunteer Zachary Woods, drill in one hand and measuring tape in the other.
During their week at Empire Market, Thompson hoped the students learned “safe construction management from using tools, how to build things, how to work a screwdriver and drill. We also hope they learn team building skills and having to work (alongside) different people they might not know anything about.”
It’s all about “creating future leaders,” Thompson said.
