Young people with the Youth Volunteer Corps in Joplin were hard at work on Saturday helping Empire Market get ready to celebrate its fifth birthday in late April.
Nine young people, ages 11-18, led by program coordinator Sandy Anker and Ozark Gateway Master Gardener Eric Osen, worked on Empire Market’s community garden area, cleaning out gardening beds and preparing them with fresh soil.
They also helped build a prize that will be given away at Empire Market’s fifth birthday bash on April 29 — a portable hoop greenhouse.
“We’re purposely making it heavy-duty enough that it can be moved, and I altered the size a little bit to make sure it would legally fit in my trailer,” Osen said. “It is my hope to make this an annual event where we build one and give it away every year because there are so many neat designs we could do. I’m working on getting grants and donations.”
Anker said Saturday’s work day was one of the monthly service projects Joplin-area youth can sign up for through the school year to get a chance to experience new things and learn how to live a life based on service.
“Those are open to all youth between the ages of 11 and 18,” Anker said. “It’s not just volunteering, it’s service learning, so we’re not just coming and stamping our volunteer card. We’re also learning about why we’re doing what we’re doing and why it's important to the community. We always do some sort of learning along the way.”
In addition to building the greenhouse, Osen said the nine young volunteers cleaned out the 14 raised beds that will be offered for use by community members and filled them with soil provided by the Scott’s Lawn Care brand.
Osen said the young people accomplished a lot in their four hours of work on Saturday.
“They provide a lot of help because you can see they took stuff off the fence that would have taken me hours and hours to do,” Osen said. “The manpower is wonderful. I've got a couple of kids building some gardens out front of our gate out of Murphysburg bricks. They were bricks from about 20th and Byers, and they were salvaged from a sidewalk."
Youth perspective
Kinlee Cook, 11, of Joplin, said she volunteered to fulfill her school’s requirement that students complete 10 Christian service hours each semester.
“I've been going to YVC projects for the service hours,” Cook said. “We have been working on the bottom frame of the portable greenhouse. We get to use the sledgehammer and hammer the stakes into the wood and use the drill to drill the screws in.”
Cook said she’s learning new skills and making new friends when she volunteers.
“I do enjoy these projects because you get to see new people and see people that you've seen in past service projects and help other people in the community,” she said. “What you learn about in YVC projects is you learn how to help the community and work together to help. It makes me happy to help people and YVC, they’re so nice, so it makes me happy to come out here. I’d encourage more people to come out here.”
Noah Hernandez, 16, is a member of the Youth Volunteer Corps’ advisory board that helps determine what kinds of projects the group will take on.
“We help decide all the projects we’re going to do and what kind of fundraisers we’re going to have and all that fun stuff,” Hernandez said. “We do a lot with the humane society, a lot in the summer especially, and that’s always fun working with the cats and the dogs.”
Hernandez encouraged young people to come out and volunteer.
“One of the biggest things is the experience, getting out and getting to working with the community, experiencing gardening,” he said. “Even if these things you experience, you don’t want to do any of them, there are still the hours, the volunteer hours that will go onto your resume and help you get into colleges and get jobs.
“You don’t have to be skilled to come volunteer, it’s a group thing. It’s more about being with people and helping the community than being skilled at something. So you don’t need to know this skilled worker, just come out and volunteer. We’ll help you through anything you want to do.”
