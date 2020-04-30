Joplin-based ZAF Energy Systems has completed a $22 million capital raising campaign, with funding from several investors, including Élevage Capital Management, Catalus Capital, Holt Ventures and Coventry Asset Management.
The announcement was made Thursday.
ZAF said it will use the funds to help "accelerate the commercialization and adoption" and meet demand for its nickel-zinc battery chemistry, as well as expand manufacturing. The company has a plant in Joplin's Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
Meg Paulus, partner at Holt Ventures, said in a statement released by ZAF: “We at Holt Ventures focus on investments that have the potential to disrupt the current way of doing things within the heavy equipment landscape, including at our own Caterpillar dealership. We constantly look for ways that our businesses can be more environmentally friendly and at the same time focus on profitability and efficiency. The nickel-zinc battery not only outperforms the lead-acid battery exponentially, it provides an eco-friendly alternative to an environmental problem experienced around the globe, while still providing vastly superior energy storage capacity for our future needs.”
Thursday's announcement follows one made earlier this month by ZAF, in which it said it had issued purchase orders with Wirtz Manufacturing, a Michigan-based specialist in equipment design and technology for the lead-acid battery market. The orders will allow ZAF to continue producing its nickel-zinc batteries with traditional lead-acid processes.
“The ability Wirtz has demonstrated to allow us to coat electrodes using lead-acid manufacturing equipment with very little modification offers further validation of the commercial readiness of the company’s nickel-zinc battery technology," ZAF President and CEO Randy Moore said in a statement. "The advanced line includes computer-controlled touch change capabilities. This technology is not included in many existing battery assembly lines."
Moore also said the company is seeing its technology perform well in "rigorous battery performance testing by major commercial trucking, telecommunications and large-scale data center companies. Customers are ready to place orders as soon as our manufacturing capacity is available, and this investment will help us do that."
Moore said in an interview Thursday that ZAF will gear up production, going from hundreds of batteries per month to thousands per month, made in Joplin, and that will mean expanding its workforce. The company hopes to double its workforce from 50 to 100 by the end of this year and bring that workforce to 150 by the end of next year, Moore said.
ZAF said there is demand for its batteries from large-scale data storage, telecommunications, health care and commercial trucking. The company said it also is working with three segments of the U.S. Department of the Defense using nickel-zinc battery chemistry.
The company said its nickel-zinc chemistry can reduce the footprint for data centers needing uninterruptible power sources by 40% compared with lead-acid batteries, and because nickel-zinc lasts twice as long as lead-acid, it reduces the number of batteries consumed by up to 75%.
Other advantages include nickel-zinc yielding twice the energy density of lead-acid batteries at less than a quarter of the cost, making them smaller, lighter and less expensive. The company said the batteries also are considered better for the environment because they are fully recyclable and nontoxic.
This investment by Wirtz is three-pronged, according to Moore, and includes capital, internal processes and equipment valued at a "seven-figure number."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.