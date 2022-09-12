Zoning actions on two Range Line Road properties that had met with early opposition were advanced Monday without objections from nearby residents.
A site plan for property at 2014 Range Line Road and 2019 S. Highview Ave. requested by Whatabrands Inc. was approved by the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission. It will be forwarded to the City Council for final review Oct. 3.
Whatabrands is a Texas company that operates Whataburger restaurants. A representative for company’s media relations office, asked recently by the Globe if a restaurant is to be built here, said there were no plans, but another company official said it could not be confirmed or denied.
The company is rapidly expanding in metro Missouri and Kansas with 15 restaurants that have been completed or are in the works in the Kansas City metro area, according to information on Whatabrands’ website.
Patrick DeNardo, a Pennsylvania engineer, represented the company at the hearing. He was asked by a zoning commissioner if the Army Corps of Engineers had approved covering the drainage ditch just south of 20th Street and Highview. He said that details of that part of the plan are still incomplete.
Troy Bolander, the city’s planning and neighborhood development director, said the main entrance to Whatabrands’ property would face Range Line Road. Whatever is built there will share a front driveway with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2020 S. Range Line Road.
A commission member asked if that is too close to the intersection with 20th Street. Bolander said it is not an ideal location for an entrance and exit, but it was the best that could be done given the available space.
He said the driveway at the back at Highview is a service driveway for deliveries. Trucks would have a difficult time getting in and out of the front of the property because of the proximity to 20th and Range Line, he said.
North Range Line plan
The commission also advanced a revised zoning plan for a site that is to be a new golf and restaurant development at 1911-2001 N. Range Line Road.
A request by owners of a future Top Golf type of attraction led by George Michalopoulos, of Joplin, obtained zoning commission approval for rezoning of property of the Range Line Golf Center and surrounding lots for development of the attraction.
A heavy commercial zoning designation that went to the City Council recently was tabled when the owners and city planners decided to divide zoning designations on the property to separate residents who had objected to the plan from what will be the busiest section of the property.
Bolander told the zoning panel the change put about 900 to 1,000 feet between what would be the front of the site and those who live nearby.
Two residents asked questions about the plan. One asked if a nine-hole golf course on the property would remain zoned residential, and Bolander said it would. Another asked if two ponds on the property would be kept, and Michalopoulos said the ponds will stay.
There was no opposition to the plan then, and the zoning panel advanced it with a recommendation for council approval.
Highview properties
Some residents on the Highview Avenue side of the 2000 and 2100 blocks that face Range Line had opposed rezoning of the properties earlier this year.
Land owner Brad Fagan applied for a change to commercial zoning for properties at 2023, 2047, 2101 and 2121 S. Highview Ave. Two residents who spoke against the rezoning and some who earlier objected to the property having a rear driveway that opened onto Highview did not attend or seek any changes to the site plan Monday.
The commission also approved a rezoning request by Terra N. Baugh for 1234 N. Duquesne Ave. to convert what had been a building housing her photography studio to apartments.
Preliminary and final plats for a housing development at 3330 and 3332 N. St. Louis Ave. by Schuber Mitchell Homes also was advanced for final action by the council.
