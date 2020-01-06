Neighborhood opposition spurred the Joplin City Council on Monday night to turn down zoning for construction of a mini-storage business in a residential area off 20th Street.
The council voted 7-1 against rezoning property in the area west of the intersection of 19th Street and Michigan Avenue from residential to light commercial as requested by Joel Standeford for construction of the storage business.
At a public hearing held during the meeting, Standeford said a church located on the property was destroyed by the 2011 tornado.
Standeford told the council he believed a storage business, which would offer about 100 units, would be a reasonable use of the property because he did not think it would create traffic as heavy as some businesses would. He said there would be only one entrance to the storage units at a gate with access via the use of a security card.
He said he felt the proposal offered more value for the property size as a storage business than if it was converted to apartments or other multifamily housing.
The proposal had enough opposition when it was heard by the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission that the panel voted to recommend the council deny the request.
Only one resident spoke against it at Monday night's meeting, though others had signed zoning petitions in opposition.
Marianne Akhtar said she and her husband bought a house next to the proposed mini-storage site only a few months ago and were not aware it was being considered for commercial use. The couple have small children who play outdoors, and "I fear that it would bring in a lot of traffic," she said.
Mayor Gary Shaw asked if the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation was based on the concerns of the residents.
Troy Bolander, the zoning and planning director, said that was the case.
Seven others wrote letters of protest, Bolander confirmed in response to a question by Councilman Phil Stinnett.
Asked what the city staff recommended, the council was told the land-use plan designates the property for commercial use but that a viaduct limits access.
Councilman Taylor Brown made a motion to deny rezoning because of the increased traffic it would generate and the number of protests by residents who would be negatively affected.
Councilman Doug Lawson voted against denial, and Councilman Ryan Stanley was absent. The other seven voted in favor of the denial.
After public hearings on other rezoning requests, the council approved:
• A request to vacate 10-foot-wide utility easements running in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. The request was made by developer Kevin Parker, 1115 Illinois Ave., who is building duplexes in the location. The utility easements are no longer needed, according to city documents.
• A request to vacate unneeded utility easements in the area of 26th Street and McCoy Avenue at the location of Memorial Hills Senior Affordable Housing, requested by developer Kevin Parker.
• A request to vacate 150 feet of unused right of way at Fourth Street and McCoy Avenue, made by members of Joplin Peace Tabernacle to consolidate three pieces of land owned by the church.
A request to change zoning of property at 3110 E. 13th St. from industrial to multifamily residential for construction of an apartment building was tabled when city staff told the council that questions had arisen about the property's legal description and needed to be resolved before the request could move forward.
In other action, the council approved the purchase of two new dump trucks with snow plows for $387,942 and a new street sweeper for $206,704.
Discussion arose about the request when the council was told it would take from several weeks to 10 months to receive the trucks.
Asked by Councilman Keenan Cortez why it would take so long, staff said that the trucks, like firetrucks and other heavy equipment, are built to specifications set by the city.
Lynden Lawson, assistant public works director, said the trucks are to have twice the capacity to haul rock and other materials to cut down on the number of trips they must make for a job. The new ones will hold 15 tons while existing trucks carry 7 to 8 tons of material per trip.
The council also approved an agreement to continue providing four officers from the Joplin Police Department for security at Joplin schools. The city pays the bulk of the wages and benefits with the school district contributing half the cost for two of the officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.