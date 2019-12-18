Americans have strong opinions on the impeachment advancing through the House of Representatives, and area residents are no different.
Given the expected vote in the House today — only the third time in U.S. history that there has been a vote to impeach a president — we want to hear from area residents.
McCaela Fawson, Carthage, "I do not like Trump as a person, but I like what he has done for our country. Especially for our military, veterans, and middle class. I would like to keep him in office, and I do not think impeaching him would be a good thing."
Donna Harlan, Joplin, "Trump has violated so many rules, knows nothing on how the government works and disrespects the Constitution. He needs to go. We need a president, not a snake oil salesman."
Daniel W. Scalf, Seneca, "This is nothing more than a partisan witch hunt that the Democrats in Congress had planned from the very day President Trump won in 2016."
Ron Burch, Carthage, who also is co-coordinator of the Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri, said: "Trump is a symptom of a sick political and economic system. We believe the impeachment hearings overshadow an equally, if not more important issue, the Afghan Papers, proving the United States, Bush and Obama lied to the American public (yet again) to bring us into an 18-year, $1 trillion war with tens of thousands of lives lost. While impeachment is part of our system of checks and balances to insure we are able to hold our president accountable for abuse of power, what system is in place when our entire government is complicit?"
John Baker, Joplin, said: "I think it’s a joke. Like almost everything the Democrats do."
Justin Kidston, Joplin, said: "(A) majority of House and Senate republicans want to turn a blind eye this time around when their views were quite different with Clinton. Evidence is evidence. Where are their witnesses?"
Chip Spencer, Joplin, said: "I liken what has been the overwhelming daily turn of events this way: The first day the weather breaks that you can get out to work on your house and get some tasks accomplished is the same day that two other things take place.
"One is your neighbor lets their annoying canine (a PelosiSchumer) out, who loves nothing more than to bark for hours on end, through the fence, for no reason at you.
"Second, a swarm of house (not Senate) flies descends upon you. You still need to work, you can and you will. The forces of nature just seem to want to trip up the inevitable."
Krista Stark, Webb City, who is also executive director of Southwest Missouri Democrats, said: “... we really have a large amount of faith in our Democratic leadership to proceed with this (impeachment) in such a way that we know the facts will come to light.
“We believe that’s exactly how it’s played out, that there’s been proper investigation done, that there are certainly facts coming to light that make it very clear there are impeachable offenses on the table. We also, of course, live in the real world where we know that the House can impeach a president and the Senate can choose then to use their portion of the jurisprudence to deal with it in their own way. Before the case has even been brought to the Senate, we know we have a Senate Majority Leader that has clearly telegraphed what he’s going to do, which in our eyes, he needs to recuse himself because he’s not an unbiased juror.”
Elected officials
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri: “House Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump from the moment he was sworn in. In March of this year, Speaker Pelosi said that because an impeachment would be so divisive for this country, it must have bipartisan support and there must be overwhelming evidence, yet she has ignored her own standard. This impeachment marks the first in modern history to be completely partisan, and House Democrats failed to offer the overwhelming evidence they promised. I am voting 'no' on impeachment because I believe this has been a partisan attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2016 election absent any substantial evidence, and I believe it sets a dangerous precedent of which the House of Representatives should be deeply ashamed.”
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kansas.: "After three years of obstruction and resistance, Democrats brought forward articles of impeachment that prove once and for all this entire process has been nothing more than desperate political theatre. The American people deserve better. I will be voting 'no' on both articles of impeachment. The facts show President Trump has not committed an impeachable offense. I was elected to Congress to deliver results for Kansans — not waste their time and tax dollars on a baseless witch hunt designed to delegitimize the 2016 election and divide our nation."
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, said Dec. 13: “From the day President Trump was elected, this was the Democrats’ goal. Speaker Pelosi said herself that this was two and a half years in the making. First, they claimed it was collusion, then quid pro quo, then extortion, then bribery and now abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Despite their efforts to find a crime, one fact remains the same: President Trump has not committed a single impeachable offense."
(Tweet) U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo. "I won’t allow partisan theatrics get in the way of my constituents’ voices. This impeachment is an abuse of power. Let the American people decide on re-election in 10 months."
