Loving Grace, a transitional living facility for young women who are affected by homelessness and need a fresh start, received the Head Start Hero Award this week after being nominated by a local partnering agency for its positive impact in the community.
On Thursday, Early Head Start in Joplin presented Loving Grace with the Head Start Hero Award, which gives local recognition to deserving partners for exceptional services to individual Head Start grantees and delegates. The Missouri Head Start Association also recognized Loving Grace at the annual banquet in Jefferson City last month.
“Every year, the MHSA asks all of the Missouri Head Start Programs to nominate an outstanding partner, and this is the partner that we decided to choose this year,” said Stephanie Massey, an Early Head Start home-based supervisor. “It just made sense because of the work that they do, and we work really well together. You can’t change lives by yourself. It takes a village.”
Loving Grace on Euclid Avenue is a transitional home for young women who are homeless, aging out of foster care, are pregnant or parenting a small child. It provides an 18-to-21-month program for those ages 17 to 24 and their children. The religious organization provides tenants with a network of resources to earn an education, a job and skills to succeed.
Melissa Thomas, executive director of Loving Grace, said she was really excited to have heard that they were nominated for the Head Start Hero Award.
“This award is letting us know that we are a part of this community and how important our mission is, how important our youth are,” she said. “I feel like we’re getting our name out there and making a difference.”
Early Head Start programs serve pregnant women, infants and toddlers under the age of 3. Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, a private non-profit Community Action Agency, provides Head Start and Early Head Start services in the region.
The two groups work hand-in-hand where women at Loving Grace can fill out an application with Early Head Start and can be assessed to see if they’re a good fit for the program. Massey said they conduct an intake and, depending on the program option, women can be prioritized on a wait list to receive services.
“Our missions mirror one another, in that we want to support moms who are in different situations by providing resources and tools to help them get out of the situation that they’re in,” she said. “This could be through providing parenting education, child development and referrals to the community. We just want them to feel like they got this.”
The Early Head Start program follows the women throughout their pregnancy up until they leave or their child ages out. Thomas said child care can be crucial for a lot of these young women who don’t have support systems.
“Sometimes, a lot of our young ladies don’t have family or anyone to watch their children, so it’s very important that we can reach out to the community and help them,” she said.
This year, Thomas said they aim to focus on child care expansion for women who are starting work and hope to collaborate with Early Head Start to make it a reality.
“We’d love to pursue a partnership where maybe we could provide child care just for Loving Grace residents,” said Massey.
Jenny Boatright is the Early Head Start home visitor assigned to Loving Grace where she works with residents and participates in classes. The home-based program serves child developmental goals, family goals, offers prenatal care, and more for children to be ready for kindergarten.
“If there is some type of developmental delay, it’s nice to be that support system to help them walk through it,” she said. “There are so many resources that we can reach out to and use.”
Boatright said it has been a rewarding experience working with women at Loving Grace and she has seen a lot of success stories.
“They’re resilient to bounce back and learn something new,” she said. “It’s amazing that we can come together as a community and offer love and support to these women and children who may not know where they would be without us.”
