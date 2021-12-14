Parenting or pregnant young women in Southwest Missouri who are in need of help have a new place to call home in Joplin with the opening of LovinGrace’s transitional maternity home, Doris House.
The opening of Doris House at 1408 Euclid Ave. in Joplin on Tuesday allows LovinGrace to nearly double its capacity from eight to 15 residents. It serves 17- to 24-year-old women who are pregnant or parenting a child younger than 1 with the goal of getting them back on their feet.
Three years after the 2011 tornado, LovinGrace was established at 1414 Euclid Ave. for women ages 18 to 24 who found themselves homeless after being abandoned by their families. The LovinGrace home next door houses eight residents but had no room for infant services.
The Doris House serves as an extension of LovinGrace. The need of young women in crisis has continued to grow, which is why LovinGrace decided to expand its outreach. The group broke ground on the estimated 3,000-square-foot facility in the fall of 2020.
Melissa Thomas, program director, said at the ribbon-cutting Tuesday that they’re already full and have a waiting list. The project was funded through donations.
“We knew that there were a lot of young women out there who needed housing where they could stay longer,” Thomas said.
Doris House features seven bedroom suites with rocking chairs and cribs, bathrooms, a kitchen, a classroom and office space. There’s also an open kitchen area where the women can have community dinners.
Along with housing, LovinGrace encourages residents to gain independence and focus on the future by providing them with a network of resources to earn an education, a job and skills to succeed. Staff assists residents with the High School Equivalency Test, financial aid for college, and career building.
Tenants moved into their new homes in October and will stay for at least a year. Brooklyn, a resident at Doris House, had previously been staying at Lafayette House but needed a long-term option and was referred to LovinGrace. She has a daughter named Isabella Wells, who is nearly 5 months old.
Brooklyn said since she’s been with LovinGrace, they’ve helped her acquire a new ID, transportation for work and job recommendations.
“I love it here,” she said. “I’m in the process of getting Isabella back. I currently have her for six or more hours a week. They also help with visitation because I can have supervised visits here. It’s definitely been really helpful being here. If I wasn’t for them, I would probably be on the streets.”
LovinGrace has also opened up opportunities for Brooklyn to meet other young mothers, make friends and build relationships in the community.
“I was extremely nervous to be here, at first, but it’s like we’re one big family,” Brooklyn said.
Background
The Hampshire Terrace apartment complex, near 20th Street and Connecticut Avenue, was built by the Royal Heights United Methodist Church in Joplin in the early 1970s as a way to provide housing to low-income residents. This was the first chapter of LovinGrace before it transformed into what it is today.
LovinGrace was created as an outreach ministry of the Royal Heights Church. By the time the complex was destroyed in the 2011 tornado, it was no longer directly owned and operated by the church itself but rather by a nonprofit board made up of church members.
The Doris House is named after Doris Smith, a LovinGrace board member, who said she kept seeing a need for maternity facilities for young women who have no place to go.
“I was very surprised that they named it after me, but this has been a huge passion for me,” she said at the grand opening. “I’m experiencing many emotions today.”
