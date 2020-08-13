Lozier has announced a plan for a "mass layoff" at its Joplin plant this fall, affecting 127 employees. The layoffs will be permanent.
The announcement was made in a Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification letter recently sent to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
" ... the first job losses will not occur until after Oct. 6, 2020, and will be completed by Jan. 29, 2021," the company indicated in its letter.
The letter, dated Aug. 6, was not posted by the state department until this week. A copy also was sent to the city.
In the letter, Lozier said that production, office and salaried positions will be affected, including a manager and planner, 17 machine operators, 17 paint line attendants and 34 welders, as well as engineers, tool-and-die technicians and turret-and-laser operators, and other jobs as well.
The plant at 1625 S. Schifferdecker Ave. is one of several owned by the company. Other Lozier plants are in Omaha, Nebraska, where the company has its headquarters and a distribution center, and in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Alabama.
The plant specializes in display shelving for retailers and other wire products.
