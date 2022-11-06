People in Southwest Missouri and across the country will be able to watch a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning before they go vote, if they’re willing to get up a few hours before polls open.
The eclipse will start at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday when the moon enters the edge of the Earth’s shadow, according to the website timeanddate.com. The moon will start to turn a reddish color around 4:16 a.m., when totality starts and the moon enters the center of Earth’s shadow. The moon will hit maximum totality, or closest to the center of Earth’s shadow, at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday.
Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to watch with the naked eye.
A lunar eclipse happens when Earth moves between the sun and the moon and shadows the moon.
The entire eclipse will last for more than three and a half hours, with totality lasting from 4:16 a.m. to 5:41 a.m. During totality, the moon will change color as it is still illuminated by sunlight reflected off the Earth.
Space.com said the color is closer to a reddish-copper color. The website compared it to thousands of sunsets and sunrises being reflected by the moon.
The entire eclipse will be visible over most of the Pacific Ocean and the American and Canadian west coasts.
In Southwest Missouri, the eclipse ends after sunrise, but the most dramatic part, totality, will be visible here.
Space.com says as a bonus, people who take binoculars out to watch the event might catch sight of the seventh planet in the solar system, Uranus, above and to the left of the moon. Uranus is far enough away that it’s hard to see, but being close to the moon provides a clearer guide to find it.
There was a full moon May 14 and 15, known as the Flower Moon; this full moon is known as the Beaver Moon.
