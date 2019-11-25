The city of Joplin will close Main Street from Second to Seventh streets at 4 p.m. today for the Downtown Lighting Celebration.
The event begins at 5 p.m. in Spiva Park with cocoa and crafts for children sponsored by The Salvation Army. The downtown window decorating contest sponsored by the Downtown Joplin Alliance starts and ballots will become available at 5 p.m. for residents to vote on their favorite window display.
A special guest for the celebration, Santa Claus, is scheduled to arrive at 5:30 p.m. at Fourth and Main streets.
The lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with a dance performance by students of Karen's Dance Studio, including a surprise performer.
Carolers from Ozark Christian College and the Heartland Opera will perform along Main Street at 6:20 p.m. Visitors also can tour City Hall's holiday display and have cupcakes.
The holiday season kickoff will conclude with an outdoor showing of the holiday classic "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" at 6:30 p.m. near Sixth and Main streets
Main Street will reopen about 9 p.m.
