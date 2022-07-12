A fire Tuesday morning that resulted in Seventh Street being temporarily shut down destroyed a vacant building in the 1800 block of West Seventh Street, according to information posted by the Joplin Fire Department.
A large column of smoke was visible at 7:24 a.m. when firefighters were en route to the blaze. They found the building fully involved in fire with the roof partially collapsed.
Part of West Seventh Street was closed to through traffic because water lines had to be laid across the street to supply water to fight the fire.
It took about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control after a defensive strategy was launched, the statement said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Joplin fire marshal and the Joplin Police Department, the fire department reported.
No one was injured.
Assistance was provided at the scene by METS Ambulance and the city's public works department as well as the police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.