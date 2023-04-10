A Jasper County judge sentenced Casey Malone to 25 years in prison Monday in the beating death of his girlfriend, Ann McCrary, two years ago in Joplin.
Judge Gayle Crane assessed Malone, 41, the expected sentence under terms of the plea offer he accepted a week ago. The judge had granted the defendant a week's delay in sentencing to give him additional time for jail visitations before his transport to the state prison system.
Malone, who pleaded down to second-degree murder in the case, must serve 85% of the term before becoming eligible for parole.
McCrary, 63, was beaten the night of Jan. 18-19, 2021, at her home in the 300 block of South Wall Avenue in Joplin and died of her injuries 11 days later. An autopsy determined that she died of blunt force blows consistent with a beating.
Malone, formerly of Pryor, Oklahoma, had been homeless and living on the streets of Joplin before becoming involved with McCrary. She had him and a female acquaintance over to her home for a meal the night in question, and they shared a bottle of whiskey after eating.
The other woman told police that she fell asleep and later woke up to see Malone on top of McCrary and beating her. She called 911 for help, and the police officers who responded found Malone standing over her with bloody with swollen hands and blood splatter on his shirt.
The witness told police that she heard Malone telling McCrary that she was going to die as he was beating her. The defendant later admitted to police that he had hit her with his fists and kicked her.
